Restaurant to Another World Season 3 release date: Isekai Shokudou Season 3 predictions

Will the anime production committee have Restaurant to Another World renewed for a third season? Pic credit: Katsumi Enami

The Restaurant to Another World Season 3 anime TV series will be serving up another helping of scrumptious fantasy anime food. But when will Isekai Shokudou Season 3 come out?

The studio and main staff making Restaurant to Another World 3 haven’t been announced yet.

The first season was produced by Studio Silver Link, which is known for other fantasy/isekai anime series. Silver Link has been confirmed to be producing many sequels including BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense Season 2 anime, My Next Life as a Villainess movie, and The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 anime.

There was a studio change for the second season. Studio OLM is best known for making the Pokemon TV series, including Pokemon Journeys.

In 2021, Studio OLM also released Netflix’s Komi Can’t Communicate anime, the Megaton Musashi anime, and the critically acclaimed Odd Taxi anime. In 2022, it’s confirmed that they’ll be releasing the Megaton Musashi Season 2 anime.

The anime’s second season was helmed by returning director Masato Jinbo (Azur Lane, CHAOS;CHILD, Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya, The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2).

The director was also the series script supervisor (Jamie Marchi wrote the English script for the first season) and is also credited for writing the series composition. In the first season, Yasuhiro Kimura (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure) was responsible for storyboarding.

Character designers Takao Sano (The Honor Student at Magic High School) and Keiichi Sano (Absolute Duo, Strike The Blood Seasons 1-4) were replaced by new artist Yasukazu Shouji (animation director on multiple Pokemon movies).

Sign up to our Anime newsletter!

Japanese music production group TOMISIRO (Macross Delta) created the music.

The Restaurant to Another World Season 3 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music haven’t been announced yet.

For the second season, the OP “Same Feeling (Onnaji Kimochi” was performed by Sarah voice actress Kiyono Yasuno, while the ED “Warmed-Over magic (Samenai Mahou)” was performed by Nao Touyama.

For the first season, the Restaurant to Another World OP was “One In A Billion” as performed by Wake up, May’n!, while the ED was “Chiisana Hitotsubu” by Kiyono Yasuno.

The second season was streaming on Crunchyroll and FUNimation. Crunchyroll was streaming Isekai Shokudou Season 2 in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. The TV show premiered first at Crunchyroll Expo 2021 on August 5-7, 2021.

In addition to the 2021 Isekai Shokudou anime TV series, there was a launch of a new Isekai Shokudou manga sequel series. (See the manga section below for more details.)

The second season’s finale, Restaurant to Another World Season 2 Episode 12, was released on December 18, 2021. The second season’s 12 episodes were released as three Blu-Ray volumes.

This article provides everything that is known about Restaurant to Another World Season 3 (Isekai Shokudou Season 3) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Isekai Shokudou Season 3 release date predictions: Renewal likely?

As of the last update, Studio OLM, Square Enix, DMM Pictures, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Restaurant to Another World Season 3 release date. Nor has the production of an Isekai shokudou sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Isekai Shokudou Season 3 release date will occur in the future.

Anime productions are scheduled out years in advance, with studios booked up for years to come. In this case, the studio change did not result in a quicker turnaround on the second season.

The question is whether this is a one-time production by Studio OLM or if they plan on continuing the anime with Isekai Shokudou Season 3.

The reviews have been solid if not great for a food anime. There is also plenty of source material for making a third season. And an ongoing anime series serves to advertise the new manga series and the latest light novels (see below for more details).

As such, based on history, anime fans should expect another multi-year for Restaurant to Another World 3.

FUNimation’s Restaurant To Another World Season 3 English dub release date

The Restaurant To Another World dub for the first season was released by FUNimation back in 2017. The second was also a SimulDub in 2021.

Here was the Isekai Shokudou English dub cast:

Master: Christopher R Sabat

Aletta: Jill Harris

Kuro: Monica Rial

Altorius: Charlie Campbell

Tatsugorou: John Swasey

Red Queen: Stephanie Young

Sarah Gold: Caitlin Glass

Heinrich Seeleman: J. Michael Tatum

Alphonse Flugel: Jeremy Schwartz

Thomas Alfade: Barry Yandell

Sirius Alfade: Stephen Fu

Adelheid: Jeannie Tirado

Weilhelm: Bruce Carrey

Lionel: Jeremy Inman

Gaganpo: Tyson Rinehart

Fardania: Dawn M. Bennett

Victoria Samanark: Jad Saxton

Arte: Ambe Lee Connors

Roukei: Howard Wang

Guilhem: Greg Dulcie

Gard: Bill Jenkins

Shareef: Ricco Fajardo

Renner: Elizabeth Maxwell

Tiana Silvario XVI: Anastasia Munoz

Christian: Patrick McAlister

Arius: Mikaela Krantz

Iris: Bryn Apprill

Alexander: Micah Solusod

Balrog: Cris George

Shia Gold: Felecia Angelle

Edmon: Aaron Roberts

FUNimation’s Restaurant To Another World Season 3 dub release date hasn’t been announced yet.

The light novel cover art for Restaurant to Another World Volume 6. Pic credit: Katsumi Enami

Restaurant to Another World Volume 6 light novel continued the story in 2021

Like many isekai adventures, the story began life in 2013 as a self-published web novel on the Let’s Become Novelists (Shousetsu-ka ni Narou) website.

Starting in February 2015, Shufunotomo’s Hero Bunko label began releasing the light novel adaptation by author Junpei Inuzuka and illustrator Katsumi Enami. As of October 29, 2021, the light novel series was up to Restaurant to Another World Volume 6.

North American publisher Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the official English translation of the book series. As of January 26, 2021, the English version was up to Volume 5. Seven Seas hasn’t announced the release date for the English Volume 6.

Starting in 2017, artist Takaaki Kugatsu began adapting the story in the Restaurant To Another World manga series. Serialized in Square Enix’s Young Gangan magazine, the manga’s first run ended in June 2019 with Volume 4.

North American publisher Yen Press licensed the official English translation of the Restaurant To Another World manga series. As of February 23, 2021, the English version was caught up with Volume 4.

A new Restaurant to Another World: Western Cuisine Nekoya manga series (Isekai Shokudou: Youshoku no Nekoya) by artist Yamizawa Morozawa launched on April 26, 2021. The first volume came out on September 25, 2021. An official English translation of the new manga hasn’t been announced yet.

Based on the title, the new 2021 manga series is adapting light novel Volume 5 since the story involves the Master rebranding the restaurant with a new name. Pic credit: Katsumi Enami

Restaurant to Another World manga/light novel series compared to the anime’s second season

The ending of the first season of the Restaurant To Another World anime matched up pretty closely to the first manga series. Each episode adapted two chapters although some chapters were skipped and the order of events greatly rearranged. The anime tended to pull together scattered chapters from all over the series.

The first season adapted up through manga Chapters 27 through 29, the ending of manga Volume 4. That meant the first season adapted the entire first manga series except for any skipped chapters.

The first manga series did not adapt all of the chapters from the light novels. For example, the manga skipped Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, which was adapted by anime Episode 3.

So, the anime was more based on the light novels rather than the manga series. The first season’s finale, Episode 12, corresponded to the ending of light novel Volume 3.

Here is a guide to how the anime’s first season adapted the light novels:

Episode 1: Chapters 5, 20

Episode 2: Chapters 1, 3

Episode 3: Chapters 6, 8

Episode 4: Chapters 7, 4

Episode 5: Chapters 80 (V4), 17

Episode 6: Chapters 13, V2: Special Chapter 2

Episode 7: Chapters 16, 41 (V3)

Episode 8: Chapters 53 (V3), 26 (V2)

Episode 9: Chapters 22 (V2), 34 (V2)

Episode 10: Chapters 31 (V2), 24 (V2)

Episode 11: Chapters 35 (V2), V3: Special Chapter 3

Episode 12: Chapters 58 (V3), 60 (V3)

As you can see, the adaptation was willy-nilly all over the map. The same could be said about the second season, which pulled skipped stories from even the first light novel volume.

Season 2 Episode 1: Chapters 23 (V2), V4: Special Chapter 4

Season 2 Episode 2: Chapters 12, 48 (V3)

Season 2 Episode 3: Chapters 18, V5: Side Story 5

Season 2 Episode 4: Chapters 68 (V4), 9

Season 2 Episode 5: Chapters 43 (V3), 42 (V3)

Season 2 Episode 6: Chapters 62 (V4), 29 (V2)

Season 2 Episode 7: Chapters 10, 89 (V5)

Season 2 Episode 8: Chapters 82 (V5), 74 (V4)

Season 2 Episode 9: Chapters 50 (V3), 72 (V4)

Season 2 Episode 10: Chapters 84 (V5), 94 (V5)

Season 2 Episode 11: Chapters V6, 19

Season 2 Episode 12: Chapters 80 (V4), V6

Note: Restaurant To Another World Volume 6 had recently been released in Japan when this article was initially published, so chapters that were adapted from the new book couldn’t be listed yet.

The good news is that there is plenty of source material for making Restaurant To Another World Season 3. There are already over 100 light novel chapters and the anime only adapted about half of them.

The bad news is that manga-only readers who wish to read ahead of the anime will need to wait since the anime has surpassed even the new manga series.

If you enjoy reading light novels it’s probably best to start from the beginning since there’s nuance missing from the anime, never mind all the skipped chapters.

Unfortunately, anime-only fans will have to wait until the Restaurant To Another World Season 3 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!