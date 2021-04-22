Restaurant to Another World Season 2 release date: Isekai Shokudou Season 2 confirmed in production

The Restaurant to Another World Season 2 anime TV series is based on the Isekai Shokudou manga/light novel series. Pic credit: Takaaki Kugatsu

The Restaurant to Another World Season 2 anime TV series has been confirmed to be in production in addition to the 2021 launch of a new Isekai Shokudou manga sequel series. But when will the Isekai Shokudou Season 2 anime come out?

The studio and main staff for Restaurant to Another World Season 2 has not yet been announced.

For the first 2017 season, the anime was produced by Studio Silver Link, which is known for other fantasy/isekai anime series such as Strike The Blood Season 4, Death March To The Parallel World Rhapsody, and Wise Man’s Grandchild.

The studio has been confirmed to be producing many sequels. BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense Season 2 anime, and My Next Life as a Villainess Season 2 anime, and The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 anime are all confirmed to be in production.

The project was helmed by director Masato Jinbo (Azur Lane, CHAOS;CHILD, Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya, The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2), who also wrote the script (Jamie Marchi wrote the English script).

The director is also credited for the series composition while Yasuhiro Kimura (CHAOS;CHILD, Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, New Game!) was responsible for storyboarding.

Artists Takao Sano (The Honor Student at Magic High School) and Keiichi Sano (Absolute Duo, Strike The Blood Seasons 1-4) were the character designers. Japanese music production group TOMISIRO (Macross Delta) created the music.

The Restaurant to Another World Season 2 OP (opening) theme song music and ED (ending) haven’t been announced yet.

For the first season, the Restaurant to Another World OP was “One In A Billion” as performed by Wake up, May’n!, while the ED was “Chiisana Hitotsubu” by Kiyono Yasuno.

The first season was streaming on Crunchyroll and FUNimation. The finale, Restaurant to Another World Episode 12, released on September 19, 2017.

This article provides everything that is known about Restaurant to Another World Season 2 (Isekai Shokudou Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Isekai Shokudou Season 2 release date predictions

As of the last update, Studio Silver Link or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Isekai Shokudou Season 2 release date.

On April 22, 2021, Kadokawa’s Monthly Shonen Ace magazine revealed the cover for the June 2021 issue on the official website. The cover art revealed that the Restaurant To Another World Season 2 anime was in production but did not specify the time frame or even year for the premiere.

The Restaurant To Another World Season 2 anime announcement. Pic credit: Monthly Shonen Ace

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when the Restaurant To Another World Season 2 release date will occur in the future.

Anime productions are scheduled out years in advance, with studios booked up for years to come. In this case, it’s unknown how long the anime project has been in pre-production or when the actual animation work began.

Typically, when an anime announcement like this is made public the wait time is usually only a year or two. Therefore, the Restaurant To Another World Season 2 release date will likely be in either 2022 or 2023.

FUNimation’s Restaurant To Another World Season 2 English dub

The Restaurant To Another World dub was released by FUNimation back in 2017. Here was the cast:

FUNimation’s Restaurant To Another World Season 2 dub hasn’t been announced yet.

Restaurant To Another World manga/light novel series compared to the anime

Like many isekai adventures, the story began life in 2013 as a self-published web novel on the Let’s Become Novelists (Shousetsu-ka ni Narou) website.

Starting in February 2015, Shufunotomo’s Hero Bunko label began releasing the light novel adaptation by author Junpei Inuzuka and illustrator Katsumi Enami. As of March 2019, the light novel series was up to Volume 5.

North American publisher Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the official English translation of the book series. As of January 2021, the English version was caught up with Volume 5.

Starting in 2017, artist Takaaki Kugatsu began adapting the story in the Restaurant To Another World manga series. Serialized in Square Enix’s Young Gangan magazine, the manga ended in June 2019 with Volume 4.

North American publisher Yen Press licensed the official English translation of the Restaurant To Another World manga series. As of February 2021, the English version was caught up with Volume 4.

A new Restaurant to Another World: Western Cuisine Nekoya manga series (Isekai Shokudou: Youshoku no Nekoya) by artist Yamizawa Morozawa launched on April 26, 2021. An official English translation of the new manga hasn’t been announced yet.

Based on the title, the new 2021 manga series is probably adapting light novel Volume 5 since the story involves the Master rebranding the restaurant with a new name. Pic credit: Katsumi Enami

The first season of the Restaurant To Another World anime matched up pretty closely to the manga series. Each episode adapted two chapters although some chapters were skipped and the order of events rearranged.

All in all, the finale, Isekai Shokudou Episode 12, found a stopping point corresponding to manga Chapters 27 through 29.

That means the Restaurant To Another World Season 2 anime will probably catch up with the manga and adapt all the currently available chapters. That also means the second season will likely only be a single cour again.

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Restaurant To Another World Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!