Remake Our Life! Season 2 release date: Bokurema: Bokutachi no Remake Season 2 predictions

The first season only introduced the main overarching theme of the story. Remake Our Life! Season 2 will have Kyouya trying to save his friends’ future while finding his own happy ending. Pic credit: Studio feel

The Remake Our Life! Season 2 anime TV series will have Kyouya Hashiba leaping back in time to save his friends from their futures. But when will Bokutachi no Remake Season 2 come out?

The first season of the anime TV series was produced by animation Studio feel, which in recent times is best known for Dagashi Kashi Season 1, Hinamatsuri, Dropout Idol Fruit Tart, and Oregairu 3: My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax!

In 2021, Studio feel is also releasing the isekai anime The Evolution Fruit: Conquering Life Unknowingly, which is based on a light novel series where God transported an entire school to a fantasy world.

The Remake Our Life! anime project was helmed by director Tomoki Kobayashi, who is known for directing Akame ga Kill! and Infinite Dendrogram in the past.

Writer Nachi Kio is not only the original creator, he wrote the series composition for the anime series. This was not his first anime project since he’s been the anime writer for Circlet Princess, The Fruit of Grisaia, and Aokana: Four Rhythm Across the Blue.

Artist Kousuke Kawamura (Frame Arms Girl, Island) was the character designer. Elements Garden (Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World, That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime), or Seima Kondo and Yusuke Takeda, provided the music.

The Remake Our Life! Season 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music hasn’t been announced yet.

For the first season, the Remake Our Life! OP “Starting From Now, It Won’t Become a Song” was performed by Poppin Party, while the ED “Possibility” was performed by Argonavis.

The first season of Remake Our Life! anime was streaming with English subtitles on Crunchyroll and VRV (not Netflix U.S., FUNimation, or Hulu). The first episode was released as a one-hour special (46-minute runtime).

Crunchyroll’s Remake Our Life! English dub release date hasn’t been announced yet.

The first season’s finale, Remake Our Life! Episode 12, was released on September 19, 2021. The first season was released in two Blu-Ray/DVD volumes, with Volume 1 released on December 22, 2021.

This article provides everything that is known about Remake Our Life! Season 2 (Bokurema Season 2/Bokutachi no Remake Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Bokutachi no Remake Season 2 release date predictions

As of the last update, Studio feel, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Remake Our Life! Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a Bokurema Season 2 sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Bokutachi no Remake Season 2 release date will occur in the future.

The Remake Our Life! reviews have been mostly positive with scores hovering slightly above average for this type of story. On the negative side, during the Summer 2021 season, the anime seemed to be fairly low on Crunchyroll’s popular anime list, rarely making it into the top 20.

Right now it seems like it’s a tossup on whether the anime production committee will have Remake Our Life! renewed for a second season.

Remake Our Life! manga/light novel series compared to the anime

The story for the anime is based on the Remake Our Life! light novel series by Nachi Kio and illustrator Eretto. Published by MF Bunko J since March 2017, the books are up to Volume 9 as of July 21, 2021.

In 2019, the original author launched a spin-off series called Bokutachi no Remake β. The story forgoes the time leap premise completely and instead has Kyouya struggling together with Eiko Kawasegawa in the video game industry. The spin-off book series was up to Volume 3 as of April 2021.

The original creator also teamed up with manga artist Bonjin Hirameki in 2018 for creating the Remake Our Life! manga adaptation. Serialized in Kodansha’s Suiyobi no Sirius magazine since November 2018, it’s up to Volume 5 as of July 8, 2021.

Unfortunately, an official English translation for North America hasn’t been announced yet for the original light novel series, the spin-off books, or the manga.

It’s predicted that Remake Our Life Season 2 will pick up the story again in light novel Volume 5. Pic credit: Eretto

Typically when an anime is adapting a light novel series the dialogue and plot points will be condensed so that 3 to 5 books can be wedged into a single cour composed of 12 episodes. The original author was involved in the production so the anime managed to streamline the story while retaining the heart of the light novels. It even managed to expand on characterization while still trimming back in certain areas!

While it’s notable that the first episode was an hour-long special, what really stood out to fans of the light novel series is how the anime’s opening greatly fleshed out Kyouya’s character by showing his hard work ethic before the time leap. While that seems like anime-original material, it’s actually based on the prologue for the spinoff since it showed what happened to Kyouya if he didn’t make the time leap.

Due to this change, when Kyouya runs into Eiko Kawasegawa in the past he starts calling her Chief in the anime. Thus, the character’s introduction and Kyouya’s treatment of her were changed to reflect these timeline differences.

Speaking of the way Kyouya treated women, the anime greatly downplayed the romance subplots by skipping a lot of dialogue. Considering that romance really doesn’t become relevant until later books it made sense for the anime to focus on other plot elements with its limited runtime.

All in all, it’s predicted that the first season’s finale, Bokutachi no Remake Episode 12, will find a stopping point corresponding to light novel Volume 4.

It’s the best stopping point since Kyouya managed to achieve a happy future for himself at the expense of Shinoaki who was no longer part of the Platinum Generation of creators. So then he tried again for a truly happy ending. Without this plot twist and resulting conflict, the anime’s ending would have lacked solid plot resolution.

The good news is that there is plenty of source material for making Remake Our Life! Season 2. The bad news is that English-only fans who wish to read ahead of the anime series will need to wait until an international publisher licenses the series.

Bokurema Season 2 anime spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Kyouya’s mission is to regain the original future of the three friends who became the Platinum Generation before he mucked with the timeline with his time leap. This time Kyouya is coming back from 11 years in the future to recreate their lives.

In order to increase Shinoaki’s motivation to create as an artist, Kyouya approaches Minori Saikawa, a junior in the art department who could become a genius later.

Another problem is that Tsurayuki Rokuonji dropped out of the university. In order to rescue him from a bleak future, Kyoya and Nanako Kogure decided to head to Kawagoe, where Tsurayuki’s parents’ house is located.

There will also be a school festival and the art club decides to host a cosplay cafe. Then somehow Kawasegawa becomes involved?!

In the midst of romantic comedy developments with the heroines, what kind of results will Kyouya’s determination and decisions bring for everyone around him?

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Remake Our Life! Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!