Redo of Healer Season 2 release date: Kaiyari sequel ‘considered’ – Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi Season 2 predictions

The Redo of Healer Season 2 anime will have Keyaru/Keyaruga still seeking his vengeance, but will the girls Flare (Freiya), Setsuna, Kureha Krylet, Norn, and Eve Reese be able to lead him down a better path as they confront the Demon Lord?

More importantly, when will Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi Season 2 come out? According to the original light novel series author, Rui Tsukyo, the future of the anime TV series relies on the Redo of Healer Blu-Ray/DVD sales. He also says that the anime production committee is “considering” making Redo of Healer Season 2. (See below for more details.)

For the first season, the anime was produced by animation studio TNK, which is best known for the High School DxD anime (read our exclusive High School DxD interview with the producer in the link), Sin: Nanatsu no Taizai (not to be confused with the similarly titled The Seven Deadly Sins), and Kandagawa Jet Girls.

This project was the first time Takuya Asaoka was a director. In the past, he has been an episode director or animation director for anime like Fate/Apocrypha, Kabukichou Sherlock, Kandagawa Jet Girls, and Nanatsu no Taizai (both franchises).

Scriptwriter and series composition writer Kazuyuki Fudeyasu has worked on popular anime such as Black Clover, Bleach, Claymore, Dropkick on My Devil! Season 3, How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2, By The Grace of the Gods, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, and Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina.

Character designer Junji Goto is best known for High School DxD. Composer Kenji Fujisawa (Netflix’s Baki Season 4: Son of Ogre) created the music.

The Redo of Healer Season 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) have not yet been announced.

For the first season, the OP was “Dream a Cruel Dream (Zankoku na Yume to Nemure)” as performed by Minami Kuribayashi, while the ED “If You Can Change The World in a Dream (Yume de Sekai wo Kaeru nara)” was by Arcane Project.

A FUNimation Redo of Healer English dub is not in the works. So far, the series has only received English subtitles on HIDIVE and VRV. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime but they haven’t yet announced a Redo of Healer English dub.

The finale for the first season, Redo of Healer Episode 12, released on March 31, 2021.

Updated January 26, 2021: Added comments from the original author of Redo of Healer manga/light novel series.

This article provides everything that is known about Redo of Healer Season 2 (Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi Season 2/Kaiyari Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Redo of Healer: Crunchyroll, FUNimation, Hulu, and Netflix Japan not streaming the Kaiyari anime

By Redo of Healer: Episode 2, the anime had firmly established its reputation as the supreme edgelord of modern anime. Goblin Slayer generated some controversy and the Rising of the Shield Hero anime‘s revenge plot toed the line whereas Redo of Healer’s Keyaru fully embraces the darkness in this revenge fantasy that harkens back to dark anime from the 80’s and 90’s.

The content is unabashedly adult in nature like Crunchyroll’s Onyx Equinox and Netflix’s Devilman Crybaby and Castlevania anime series, all of which featured sex and violence on the level of Game of Thrones. In fact, the Kaiyari anime’s official Twitter account issued a frank content warning before the first season’s premiere.

“This program is fiction and bears no relation to any existing person, place, or organization. Furthermore, the content is not made to endorse any specific way of thinking or belief. The work also includes extreme violence. Children and young people are advised against viewing it.”

When it came time for streaming Redo Of Healer, FUNimation, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix Japan, Amazon Prime, and most of the major online streaming companies did not release the first season. However, Crunchyroll News regularly covered news about the anime TV series.

Redo of Healer uncensored ‘Complete Recovery’ version streaming online

Due to the level of violence, a Redo of Healer censored version that’s suitable for TV audiences is being broadcast in Japan on Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, and BS11.

Japanese TV station AT-X is broadcasting both the censored version and the Redo of Healer uncensored episodes, which is called the “Complete Recovery” edition. In addition, some fan subs sites have Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi uncensored and available for download based on the AT-X broadcast.

The Redo of Healer Blu-Ray/DVD box sets will include the uncut uncensored version. The three volumes will be released in Japan on March 24, 2021, April 28, 2021, and May 26, 2021.

Additionally, the “Redo” version is available internationally only for online streaming. The Redo version is uncut for certain scenes but still uses visuals to block the audience’s sight of certain violence.

This Redo version is what is streaming on HIDIVE and VRV. In March 2021, the anime can be watched for free on HIDIVE since the platform offers a 30-day free trial for first-time subscribers.

The Redo version is available for streaming in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, UK, Ireland, South Africa, Netherlands, Scandinavia, Portugal, Spain, and many countries in Latin America.

AniMoon Publishing reports that the anime is not streaming in Germany since they failed to find a simulcast partner in Germany. Instead, a Blu-Ray/DVD box set with a German dub will be released on October 29, 2021. AniMoon Publishing noted that the German Blu-Ray quickly reached the top 3 in the sales charts.

Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi Season 2 release date predictions

As of the last update, Studio TNK, Kadokawa, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Redo of Healer Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a Redo of Healer sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi Season 2 release date will occur in the future.

Despite not being available on FUNimation or Crunchyroll, Redo of Healer has been reportedly popular in Japan. Episode 2 made the anime the most popular on AT-X TV stations for a week.

“Redo of Healer is very popular (especially in Japan). I was told that there would be backlash but I only see positive attention for the show,” claims Twitter user AnimeHub.

The controversy over the series will likely cause many international anime fans to check it out due to curiosity. Even the original book author, Rui Tsukyo, seemed surprised on Twitter that foreigners like his work.

“Hmmm, do foreigners also like naughty stuff?” he mused. The author was also surprised that Chinese audiences liked his work since China is typically known for its censorship.

The creator was even more surprised to hear that the percentage of female viewers for the Redo of Healer anime was higher than average according to a streaming website.

Of course, the main issue from a financial perspective is the limited number of international streaming platforms carrying the anime. Streaming revenue is typically the main source of revenue in the modern anime industry, but in this case, Redo of Healer Season 2 only has a chance if the Blu-Ray/DVD disc sales are strong in Japan.

“If the [Blu-Ray/DVD] sells well there is a possibility of [Redo of Healer] Season 2, so I hope that it will sell more and more,” tweeted the original book author on January 16, 2021.

Fast-forward to the week of March 22-28 and the first volume of the Redo of Healer Blu-Ray sold 3,015 copies in Japan in its first week. Notably, this put the Redo of Healer BD in the top 4, beating the Date a Bullet movie (2,492 copies) and almost keeping up with the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Volume 1 BD (4,003 copies).

The author also noted that an increase in book sales is another factor.

“It would be great if you could actively [retweet] anything related to the promotion of the book,” he tweeted on February 3, 2021. “If it doesn’t sell, there’s no future development.”

Shortly after Episode 12 released on March 31, 2021, Tsukyo tweeted, “Unfortunately, a second season hasn’t been decided yet, but it looks like they’re considering it, so please support them so they can decide! If they decide on a second season, we’ll get to see this and that!”

Considering the good Blu-Ray/DVD sales numbers, in the best-case scenario, Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi Season 2 could be greenlit for production in 2021, but probably won’t be released until late 2022 or 2023 at the earliest.

English Redo of Healer manga/light novel ‘refused’ by U.S. publishers

The story for the anime is based on the Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi light novel series by writer Rui Tsukyo and illustrator Shiokonbu.

As of December 26, 2020, the book series was up to Volume 9. Historically, new books have released twice a year so it’s expected that Redo of Healer Volume 10 will release in July 2021.

The writer first began self-publishing the story in December 2016 as a web novel on the “Shōsetsuka ni Narō” (Let’s Become Novelists) website. It became popular so quickly that Japanese publisher Kadokawa began adapting it into a light novel series by July 2017.

The author has deleted the web novel so it can’t be read for free now. But he has 11 other fantasy stories that are still active online.

The Redo of Healer manga adaptation by artist Soken Haga and the original author launched in monthly Young Ace Up magazine in October 2017. As of October 2020, it was up to Volume 7. Volume 8 and 9 should release in 2021.

Unfortunately, no North American publisher has licensed an official English translation of the Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi manga/light novels for release in the United States. However, there are unofficial fan-made translation projects.

The original author says he has received inquiries from English-only fans desiring to buy the books. He says that English publishers “refused” to carry the series.

“We tried to publish the English version, but it was refused by an overseas publisher,” Tsukyo tweeted on January 23, 2021. “The situation may change if many requests reach overseas labels.”

Many fans wrote ideas for alternate methods of publishing the books in English, but Tsukyo replied, “I am grateful for all the advice I have given to the fact that the English version has not been published. I have read it all. However, since KADOKAWA is a large company, it can only be used in a Straightforward method. I will continue to do my best!”

It’s not like all of his work is rejected. Yen Press is also publishing the official English translation of one of the author’s other works, The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat, which has both a manga and light novel series.

Light novel Volume 1 released in late December 2020 and Volume 2 is scheduled for April 20, 2021. The manga’s first volume came out in English on February 9, 2021.

Redo of Healer manga/light novel compared to the anime

Watching a revenge fantasy featuring an anti-hero is only palatable to most general audiences if redemption is just over the horizon. Unfortunately, getting to that point will be a very rough path for anime fans who are subjected to viewing Keyaru/Keyaruga’s initial revenge plans.

The anime’s director and scriptwriters apparently felt that they needed to soften the story somewhat in order to make the characters more relatable to general audiences. After all, if people hate the protagonist or if the story dwells too much on depicting the depravity they’ll drop watching the episodes.

After briefly showing Keyaru targeting Freya, the beginning of Episode 1 skipped to the point where Keyaru had already rewound time using his ultimate healing ability. Instead of immediately remembering, Keyaru only has a flashback once his first power the Halycon Eye is awakened by the forest Spirit.

Episode 1 focused on the action sequence against the Demon Lord Queen Eve while only briefly touching on the horrors he’d experienced at the hands of the Hero Party. While it’s shown that he was enslaved and drugged, only some of the beatings were depicted. It’s merely implied that Keyaru was raped by the Cannon Hero Bullet (Brett), who has a murderous attraction to young boys.

The true darkness of the kingdom is too briefly explained. The anime mentions the slavery of the demi-humans whereas the manga explores the theme by showing their mistreatment by humans. The anime even skipped a brief scene where Keyaru slyly compliments Freya by saying she’s just like the capital city, but the flattered princess doesn’t realize what he really means is that lurking behind this magnificence is nothing but total darkness.

The anime even skipped important details when the castle maids came onto Keyaru. While it’s shown that Keyaru stole experience points from the maids using Heal, the anime didn’t explain until Episode 2 that normal people had a level cap and the only way to exceed these limits was by sleeping with the heroes.

The first major issue with the anime’s first episode is that by reducing the raw brutality of the kingdom and Keyaru’s enemies in comparison to the manga/light novels the anime compromises the audience’s initial empathy for the protagonist, thus making it difficult to understand his cause. He was betrayed by the so-called heroes and literally enslaved, drugged into mindlessness, and horribly tortured for years before having a chance to rewind time with the Demon Lord’s heart, the philosopher’s stone.

Episode 2 did a better job of showing how Keyaru was abused and violated by many warriors, both male and female, to raise their level caps. Episode 2 also made certain to highlight how depraved Freya is before Keyaru has his revenge after six months of torture, although it did skip a minor escape scene with Leonard, the knight commander of the Imperial Guard.

Regardless of how the scene was set up, Episode 2 was an uncomfortable watch due to the lengthy sequence where Keyaru exacted his vengeance on the princess in the same ways he’d suffered. Even if his revenge was justified, it’s hard to relate to a protagonist who tortures the villains, even if he is an anti-hero that transforms ever so slowly over time. It’s likely that many viewers probably dropped the anime at that point.

Episode 3 was even more uncomfortable to watch. The depravity shown by the villains against Keyaru was absolutely brutal, so at least anime audiences now know why Keyaru is absolutely obsessed with revenge. The scene with Bullet was especially horrific since the voice actor gave a realistic portrayal of the crazily conflicted mindset of the “hero” abuser.

Episode 5 significantly toned down the brutality. When Anna was defiled by Leonard, she killed herself by biting off her own tongue. It’s very odd that the anime repositioned Anna’s death to after the revenge scene since it was the death of the only person Keyaru cared about that so enraged him. On the other hand, showing Keyaru not arriving in time to save Anna had more emotional impact and served the purpose of showing how Keyaru’s focus on prioritizing revenge was harming him.

Leonard’s revenge scene, which was fairly long in Chapter 14, similarly didn’t meet manga readers’ expectations due to its brevity. With no build-up, the anime version’s rushed punishment was almost anti-climactic, especially since Leonard was almost nonplussed at his new female body. The infamous “Woman!!! Rape!!!” scene was skipped and replaced with an extra anime-only Norn scene where she abused Keyaru.

Episode 7 skipped a scene in manga Chapter 16 where Setsuna asks Keyaru why he is seeking revenge and what he plans on doing once his revenge is complete. Keyaru has no answer and can only laugh at the girl’s goodness, so it’s obvious he can’t envision a future beyond the exhilarating moments of exacting revenge.

“I… have left being that good person forever behind me,” Keyaru says to himself.

Instead, Episode 7 showed just how broken Keyaru is by including a scene where Keyaru literally extolled the virtues of instilling spite and hate into the sole survivor of the village massacre. A conversation with the girls led to Setsuna pointing out that humans were exactly like demons since they used magic to control monsters.

Episode 10 showed that the Hero Blade would seduce and drug her victims, but it didn’t make it clear that she killed the young women, as well. In the manga, “Keara” (female Keyaru) realized just how horrible their deaths must have been when he was rummaging through Blade’s thing and found a spiked love toy.

Perhaps due to changes like this, the anime’s depiction of events didn’t fully establish in the audiences’ minds the character development and motivations of the main character in a way that’s relatable. At first, Keyaru repeatedly insists to himself that he’s lost his humanity after the years of being savagely tortured by the twisted rulers and “heroes” of Jioral Kingdom. In the manga, he openly admits that he and Setsuna’s minds have been “broken” by their respective experiences.

Perhaps this is simply his way of strengthening his resolve to keep seeking revenge in the face of such horrors. After all, if he lost his determination he’d probably slip into madness. Anna’s death midway through the anime season in Episode 5 only pushed him further toward the brink of the abyss.

Hopefully, in the course of seeking vengeance, he’ll come to the self-realization that he needs to be better than his enemies. Unfortunately, full redemption will need to wait until Redo of Healer Season 2 or beyond, but at least the first season begins to explore the anti-hero redemption themes.

For a time, Keyaru insists that he has no other choice in the face of such evil, but moments of doubt begin to creep in due to the influence of the girls, who question his motives and ask questions that cause him to reflect on his actions.

For example, Blade Goddess Kureha may have fallen in love with Keyaru but she’s an honest woman with a sense of guiding justice. So, she desires that the kingdom be redeemed.

Princess Flare may have become an ally solely due to Keyaru wiping her memories of her horrible past, but as this new person, Freiya earnestly begins atoning for her many sins and seeks the salvation of the twisted kingdom.

It’s the influence of her actions that will slowly push Keyaru down the road of becoming a real hero rather than a self-serving false hero like his enemies. Freiya even manages to convince the townsfolk to lynch the knights as justice for the Kingdom slaughtering Keyaru’s village, never mind the speech at the ending that unifies the humans and demons against Princess Norn.

By the time Keyaru re-meets the Demon Queen Eve he has come up with a plan where both the Demons and Humankind will finally find peace. (That’s not to say Keyaru’s motive is purely unselfish since he’ll also regain the philosopher’s stone.)

Eve even flat-out asks if Keyaru is a good person or a bad person. Eve sees right through the facade when Keyaru tries to act as if he’s simply a hero who is defeating the Demon Lord for the sake of the people, but her words make him think.

Anime Episode 9 portrayed the scene a bit differently, with Keyaru stating that he’s a good person and then claiming, “Words have power. If you keep saying you are a good person, then you will become a good person. Words become thoughts, and thoughts lead to actions.”

To a certain extent, the situation is like the opposite of the Overlord anime since Ainz Ooal Gown is being pushed down the path of the tyrant by his loyal Floor Guardians who don’t understand his true motivations. Freiya, Setsuna, and Kureha think Keyaru has the mindset of a true hero and they push him down that road despite the foundation for their belief being a lie.

At the same time, Keyaru is trying to change others to match his own motives.

“Fight back! Change yourself and this world with your own power!” Keyaru declares to Eve when she hesitates over her next move. “Take revenge on these people and make it clear that you are not the old you!”

Thankfully, the anime should end with Keyaru having transitioned to being a better hero. He’ll still seek malicious, cringe-worthy revenge on Sword Hero Blade and Princess Norn, but by Chapter 27 (Episode 11), when Keyaru is asked by the Holy Armament why he desires power, he has become capable of openly stating that his goal is to “heal this world” without lying.

(On a side note, the Sacred Aramement Georgius was drawn as a mere ring in the manga at first, but then it was shown to be extended by a gauntlet from the wrist down. The anime version’s one-eyed gauntlet with finger claws was much more awesome.)

The issue with the anime’s first episode was largely caused by the second: the pacing is relatively fast so story scenes and dialogue are condensed.

“The first four episodes are from the first volume of the novel Red of Healer. In the anime, the setting, Keyaru’s thoughts, and psychological descriptions are omitted due to the emphasis on pacing,” the original author tweeted.

Thankfully, the first episode adapted 5 manga chapters (0 through 4), whereas Episode 2 slowed down and finished only Chapters 5 and 6.

Redo of Healer Episode 3 picked up the story again in Chapter 7 where the ice wolf girl Setsuna is introduced. And Episode 4 finishes Setsuna’s introductory story arc where her village is saved in Chapter 9, which corresponds to the ending of light novel Volume 1.

(When Setsuna revealed her true name it was in a demi-human language in the manga, but the anime didn’t even attempt to vocalize it.)

Episodes 5 through 7 adapted the second light novel, while Episode 8 began adapting the third book.

Unfortunately, the anime greatly dumbed down Princess Norn’s plan to subjugate the demon town. The speech about brainwashed humans started off the same, but then in the manga Norn planted violent human provocateurs in the crowd to cause human and demon neighbors to turn on each other.

Norn’s strategy was to forcefully suppress the resulting riot with Eagle Eye’s archers, making the kingdom out to be a hero, whereas in the anime the kingdom troops straight-out started slaughtering everyone. Freiya’s speech was far more impactful since it caused the citizens to stop fighting each other, with even some of the soldiers turning on Norn.

The anime also introduced the merchant friend Karman as an original character whose purpose was to give Keyaru a reason to seek revenge. Originally, it was the sight of the female restaurant owner being slaughtered in the riot that sparked his ire. Since the anime developed Karman as a character the loss was more meaningful.

The battle against Hawk Eye lacked the suspense of the manga version. Originally, Norn and Eagle Eye were fleeing the city in a carriage and Keyaru snuck on board disguised as a soldier. Up until this point, the auto-heal ability of the Sacred Armament Georgius hadn’t been revealed, so it was a surprise when Keyaru survived a devastating surprise attack by Eagle Eye.

The close-range fight between Eagle Eye and Keyaru was intense since Eagle Eye’s appraisal ability allowed him to read moves ahead of time. Eagle Eye also realized that Keyaru could kill him with a mere touch, but he didn’t know the exact location of Keyaru’s Sacred Armament. The two opponents fought in a game of wits where Keyaru won with guile, not mere strength.

The anime also skimmed Norn’s backstory. It turns out Norn really did love big sister Flare and was devastated when she was called a “big failure”. But like the anime version pointed out through Keyaru’s dialogue, Norn only became a strategist just so Flare would recognize her.

Based on this pacing, the anime’s finale, Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi Episode 12, found a stopping point near manga Chapter 31, which corresponds to the ending of light novel Volume 3.

It’s the best stopping since it finishes the story arc regarding Princess Norn. That means Redo of Healer Season 2 will launch into the Demon Lord story arc.

The good news is that there are plenty of light novels available right now for making Redo of Healer Season 2.

The bad news for those who want to read ahead is that the anime caught up with almost all of the manga chapters. Worse, English-only fans are out of luck in regards to the light novels due to the lack of an official English translation.

Kaiyari Season 2 anime spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

The last time we watched the anime, Keyaru had defeated Princess Norn and wiped her memories. Norn is now known as Ellen and she’s introduced as being Keyaru’s little sister.

When Keyaru changed her personality he decided to give her a trait where she loves her older brother. Unfortunately, Ellen loves onii-sama just a little bit too much…

Surrounded by all this happiness, Keyaru even questions his motives for continuing his quest for revenge. Traveling with the girls has swayed his thirst for revenge, but this momentary bliss flees like the mist when remembers the cruelty that the Cannon Hero Bullet had made him endure. He also reminds himself that this happiness with “friends” is only an illusion he created with magic.

Not knowing the location of his next revenge target Bullet, Keyaru now turns his attention to defeating the Demon Lord Hakuou. They travel to the hidden village of the black-winged demons, the Kokuyoku Tribe.

In order to defeat the Demon Lord, Keyaru needs the power of the monster the Divine Bird Caladorius. Eve should be able to control the monster and the tribe worships the legendary bird and protects its nest.

The tribal leaders are wary of outsiders and although they are thankful for their leader Eve being saved they still want Keyaru’s party to leave. But Eve convinces the tribe to allow them to take the trial of the Divine Bird Caladorius, which no demon has survived since Eve’s ancestor, the first head of the Reese family.

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Redo of Healer Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!