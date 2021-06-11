Record of Ragnarok Season 2 release date on Netflix: Shuumatsu no Valkyrie Season 2 predictions

The Record of Ragnarok Season 2 anime will pick up the story again by having the personification of human malice take on the god of justice. Pic credit: Ajichika

Netflix’s Record of Ragnarok Season 2 anime TV series will continue the fight between humanity and the gods. But when will Netflix’s Shuumatsu no Valkyrie Season 2 come out?

The Record of Ragnarok anime is animated by Studio Graphinica, which is best known for its 3D work on Hellsing Ultimate, the 2017 Juni Taisen: Zodiac War, and the 2019 Hello World movie. In 2020, Graphinica collaborated with Studio A-1 Pictures in making The Warlords of Sigrdrifa anime.

In 2021, Studio Graphinica and FLAGSHIP LINE are also releasing the Mu-Luv Alternative anime. In the future, Graphinica is also working with Yumeta Company on the Tokyo Mew Mew New anime and the Cue! anime.

Sign up to our Anime newsletter!

The main staff and studio for Record of Ragnarok Season 2 hasn’t been announced yet.

For the first season, the project was helmed by director Masao Ookubo. This is his second time being the main director after the 2017 Pripara movie. In the past, he’s been an episode director for popular anime such as Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Rosario + Vampire Season 2, Saint Seiya Omega, and School Rumble.

Writer Kazuyuki Fudeyasu handled series composition. The writer is known for working on popular anime such as Black Clover, By The Grace Of The Gods, Dropkick on My Devil!, Encouragement of Climb, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Sailor Moon Eternal movie, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord, Redo of Healer, Wandering Witch, and Welcome To Demon School! Iruma-kun. Literally, all of those anime have received multiple seasons, and some sequels are currently in production (click on the links for more details).

Masaki Satou (Initial D Final Stage), Hiashi Kawashima (PriPara Movie), and Shigeo Akahori (episode animation director on BNA) are the character designers. Composer Yasuharu Takanashi (Fairy Tail, Log Horizon, Kengan Ashura) created the music.

The Record of Ragnarok Season 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music hasn’t been announced yet.

For the first season, the Record of Ragnarok OP was “Kamigami” by Maximum the Hormone, while the EDU was “Inevitable (Fukahi)” by SymaG.



Watch this video on YouTube

The second Record of Ragnarok trailer previewed the ending OST.

A Record of Ragnarok English dub hasn’t been announced yet. Previews have provided English and Spanish subtitles.

Netflix’s Record of Ragnarok release date for the first season was June 17, 2021. The total number of episodes hasn’t been revealed yet. Presumably, the first season will have a single cour’s worth of episodes, so Record of Ragnarok Episode 12 might be the finale.

This article provides everything that is known about Record of Ragnarok Season 2 (Shuumatsu no Valkyrie Season 2/Shuumatsu no Walküre Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Shuumatsu no Valkyrie Season 2 release date predictions

As of the last update, Netflix, Studio Graphinica, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Record of Ragnarok Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a Record of Ragnarok sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Shuumatsu no Valkyrie Season 2 release date will occur in the future.

Netflix has a history of renewing its anime exclusives fairly quickly than the standards anime fans are used to from the Japanese animation industry.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5, Ultraman Season 2, Grappler Baki Season 4 (Baki: Son of Ogre), and The Way of the House Husband Season 2 were all confirmed in production shortly after their respective previous seasons were released.

But it’s not like being a Netflix anime exclusive signifies an automatic renewal. Netflix’s High-Rise Invasion Season 2, Netflix’s Kengan Ashura Season 3, and Netflix’s 7 SEEDS Season 3 were never announced even though all three TV shows were based on finished stories from manga series.

The BEASTARS Season 3 anime hasn’t been announced yet despite the second season having finished streaming on Netflix Japan in early 2021. But Netflix may be waiting on the international premiere in Summer 2021 before making that announcement.

LeSean Thomas’ Cannon Busters Season 2 and Yasuke Season 2 were never announced even though the director has talked about wanting to do Yasuke 2.

Fortunately, tournament-style anime have a good history of success on Netflix. Thus, it’s predicted that Netflix will have Record of Ragnarok renewed for a second season.

In the best-case scenario, the second season’s production is already planned out in advance. That would mean the Record of Ragnarok Season 2 release date would be in 2022.

Record of Ragnarok manga compared to the anime

The story for the Netflix anime is based on the Record of Ragnarok manga series by a creator trio. Writer Shinya Umemura is working on the story while writer Takumi Fukui provides the overall story composition. Manga illustrator Ajichika produced the art and original character designs.

Serialized in Monthly Comic Zenon magazine since November 2017, the Shuumatsu no Valkyrie manga (or Shuumatsu no Walküre manga) is up to Volume 11 as of June 18, 2021. Volume 12 is expected to include up through Chapter 49.

A spinoff series called The Legend of Lu Bu Fengxiang The Flying General manga launched in October 2019. It’s up to Volume 3 as of December 2020.

Unfortunately, no North American publisher has announced an English translation for the Record of Ragnarok manga. However, an unofficial fan translation project keeps up with all the latest chapters.

The manga cover art for Record of Ragnarok Volume 11 features Buddha. Pic credit: Ajichika

Like many tournament story manga stories, the Record of Ragnarok story arcs are divided into a series of rounds/matches between gods and men. Flashbacks provide insight into the characters, although most of them are fairly well-known worldwide.

The key visuals and the trailer for the first season focused on three battles: Lu Bu vs. Thor, Adam vs. Zeus, and Kojiro Sasaki vs. Poseidon. The voice cast revealed a variety of characters, including Shiva, who is featured in Round 5 despite debuting in Chapter 1. Still, it was notable that characters like Jack the Ripper, Heracles, Raiden Tameemon, and Buddha were not cast ahead of time.

At the same time, the trailer teased Jack the Ripper’s introduction. This bit of foreshadowing could be pointing toward Record of Ragnarok Season 2, or it could mean the first season is covering more manga chapters than expected.

Jack the Ripper revealed his identity by throwing down a Guy Fawkes mask covering his face. Pic credit: Netflix/Ajichika

All in all, it’s predicted that the ending of Record of Ragnarok Season 1 will correspond to Volume 5: Chapter 20.

The end of Round 3 is the best stopping point since it’s the first time humans beat the gods. The entrance for Jack the Ripper and Hercules would be a cliffhanger ending that sets up the second season to have three fights, as well.

The bad news is that when the first season premiered, there wasn’t quite enough source material for making Record of Ragnarok Season 2. But the monthly manga should finish Round 6 in 2022.

The good news is that English-only manga readers can immediately read ahead of the anime.

Jack the Ripper is a fan-favorite character for Record of Ragnarok manga readers. His tragic backstory almost makes you feel sympathy for the gentleman killer. Almost. Then you realize he’s like a crazy mashup of JoJo’s Dio Brando and the Joker. Pic credit: Ajichika

Shuumatsu no Walküre Season 2 anime TV spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

“London bridge is falling down… falling down… falling down… London bridge is falling down… my… fair… lady…”

The streets of Victorian-era London. An entire city block has literally sprung up in the midst of the arena. It’s come down to a street fight between the gods and humanity.

The gods were shocked that a mere mortal could kill the god Poseidon, but Heracles isn’t phased at all. In fact, he’s on the side of justice, which somehow means winning his fight and fighting for humanity at the same time!

Facing Heracles will be humanity’s most infamous serial killer, a man knowing for trickery and the slaying of prostitutes. Many humans in the stands are uncertain who they should be rooting for.

It’s a match between justice and evil that’ll literally bring the house down! The Valkyrie Brunhilde is toying with Heracles since she knows the demi-god will be driven into a rage by being forced to face such an unworthy opponent. She’s also counting on Jack, that personification of that endless abyss called malice, to bore into the soul of the most righteous god.

And that’s just the start of the second act of the anime. Audiences will be treated to Japanese Sumo Wrestler Raiden Tameeon versus Shiva, the Hindu god of creation and destruction. Another interesting match is when the human Buddha takes on Zerofuku, the Japanese god of misfortune.

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Record of Ragnarok Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!