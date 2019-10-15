Read 40 chapters of My Hero Academia manga series to celebrate the premiere of Season 4 for a limited time

Did you catch the premiere of the fourth season of My Hero Academia over the weekend? To celebrate the occasion, Shonen Jump is offering fans the chance to read a chunk of the manga series for free.

Usually, fans who don’t subscribe to Shonen Jump can only read the latest three chapters over on the official website. But for a very limited time, fans can now read chapters 122 to 162 for free. These chapters cover the Shie Hassakai story arc, which is the beginning of the fourth season.

Hyped on My Hero Academia Season 4? Get ahead with FREE manga chapters! Oct 11-17 only! https://t.co/5jrE8FBBdo pic.twitter.com/yulVcAbhLK — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) October 11, 2019

As we said before, the window to read these chapters for free will only be open for a brief period. In fact, it ends on October 17.

The third season of My Hero Academia ends with the introduction of The Big 3. These three students are known to be the most powerful students of U.A. High. We also learn that Deku and the rest of the class will be taking on internships with major Pro Heroes. As this upcoming story arc has been the longest in the manga thus far, it’s pretty much a given that it will take up most of season four.

We’ll be introduced to new heroes and villains, which includes All Might’s former sidekick, Nighteye. If you read the manga, you’ll see that a lot of stuff is about to go down.

The series follows Izuku Midoriya aka Deku who is a boy born in a world where everyone is born with superpowers known as Quirks, except for him. Still dreaming of becoming a hero like his idol All Might. Through a series of circumstances, he becomes the inheritor of the power of All Might and enrolls in U.A. High to train and become the next generation of heroes.

My Hero Academia manga series is written by illustrated by Kōhei Horikoshi. It first serialized in Weekly Shōnen Jump in 2014 and still going on strong. As of August 2019, there have been 24 volumes of the series collected. VIZ Media has licensed the English release of the manga which can be read on the website right now.

Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

It was adapted into an anime series by studio Bones with the first season airing in Japan in 2016. There are plans at the moment for a live-action feature film to be released by Legendary Entertainment.