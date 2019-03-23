Re:Zero Season 2 release date: Re:Zero kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu light novels compared to the Re:Zero Starting Life In Another World anime [Spoilers]

23rd March 2019 3:42 PM ET

Re:Zero Season 2 has finally been confirmed to be in production after years of waiting, I suppose. The official announcement was made at AnimeJapan 2019. Key visuals and a video trailer were released for Re:Zero Starting Life In Another World Season 2 (Re:Zero kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu Season 2).

There is also the Re:Zero OVA 2 episode called Frozen Bonds (Re:Zero Hyoketsu no Kizuna) that will be released in Japanese movie theaters in fall 2019. Based on a prequel novel that was packaged with the first season’s Blu-Ray box set, Re:Zero Starting Life In Another World Frozen Bonds tells how Emilia met with Pack during the journey to Roswaal Mansion to be a candidate for the royal election.

Anime fans had long suspected that Re:Zero Season 2 was in development. After all, the first season was an anime phenomenon, the Blu-Ray/DVD, light novels, and manga sold extremely well, and the characters of the TV show are being featured in the 2019 Isekai Quartet anime. The OVA episodes also avoided telling parts of the story that would be in the second season.

Yonkou Productions claims that Re:Zero Season 2 was greenlit for production a “long time ago” but it was a closely-guarded secret. However, this does not mean the Re:Zero sequel has been in production since 2016.

The staff at animation studio White Fox producing Re:Zero Season 2 has not yet been revealed. However, some of the returning cast members have been listed by a video trailer for the second season.

Subaru is played by Yusuke Kobayashi

Emilia is played by Rie Takahashi

Puck is played by Yumi Uchiyama

Rem (who?) is played by Inori Minase

Ram is played by Rie Murakawa

Beatrice is played by Satomi Arai

Roswaal is played by Takehito Koyasu

Considering that an English dub for the first season was eventually released, it’s very likely that a Re:Zero Season 2 dub will be produced.

This article provides everything that is known about Re:Zero Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Re:Zero light novels compared to the anime

The story for the anime is based on the Re:Zero light novels by author Tappei Nagatsuki and illustrator Shinichirou Otsuka. The Japanese language light novel series is up to Re:Zero Volume 19 as of March 27, 2019.

The official English translation by Yen Press was only up to Volume 9 by February 2019. Volume 10 is scheduled to come out on June 18, 2019, and Volume 11 is set for October 29, 2019.

The story began life as a free web novel that is still being updated even in 2019. Ever since the anime made the series popular, a free Re:ZERO English translation project has been slowly working through the content.

Divided up into six major story arcs, the fourth arc of the web novel is the longest story arc by far with 130 chapters. As a comparison, the first three story arcs contained 155 web novel chapters. Back in 2016, Tappei mentioned that he was about midway finished writing the story, which could mean he intends on reaching an ending somewhere around Arc 10 to 13 (depends on length of each arc).

Re:Zero Season 2 should be loosely based on the events of Arc 4 (the anime follows the light novel adaptation, not the web novel), which corresponds to light novel Volumes 10 through 15.

If you were to compare the web novel against the light novels, the former is way wordier and has additional details. Ikemoto Masahito, an editor at Kadokawa’s MF Bunko J book publisher, explained that extensive editing was required in order to cut the web novel down to size.

“Sometime around April 2013, my Twitter timeline was suddenly filled with people talking about this series called Re:ZERO and how much they all liked it. So I decided to give it a try, and I found myself hooked. I was especially impressed with how it made use of the loop-by-death mechanic, and how the text very clearly spoke to me as a reader,” Ikemoto said, according to CrunchyRoll. “The problem was, being a web novel, there was a lot of text. Take the second arc, for example—there’s about two volumes’ worth of content there, but as-is, it would have been more than a thousand pages on paper. Editing it down to fit into two volumes was extremely difficult.”

The Re:Zero web novel even has extra “what if” chapters in Arc 3 where Rem and Subaru run away together to the Japan-like country of Kararagi to live happily ever after with two children. This relatively short story was released as a 290-page Japanese novel called Re:Zero If.

All in all, the finale of the first season found an ending near the conclusion of light novel Volume 9. Like most anime adaptations, the TV show had to condense many events from the light novels, including many long conversations.

But White Fox made certain to include certain details. Editor Ikemoto once said that “Re:ZERO has a great deal of foreshadowing and hints scattered throughout that you probably won’t notice your first time around. It’s an anime that will continue to surprise and amaze on repeat viewings.”

The good news is that the books provide plenty of source material for Re:Zero Season 2 to be a two-cour season again. Better yet, English-only readers can jump straight into Arc 4 of the free web novel to read ahead. Alternatively, readers can wait until light novel Volume 10 and beyond start releasing in North America.

Otherwise, you’ll need to teach yourself Japanese, invade Beako’s library, and start reading the rest of Re: Zero’s story, I suppose.

Re:Zero Season 2 release date

As of the last update, Kadokawa, White Fox, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Re:Zero Season 2 release date. The production of a sequel has been announced, but not the time frame in which it’ll release.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when the Re:Zero Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

Considering that Re:Zero OVA 2 is scheduled to release at the end of 2019, it would make sense for Re:Zero Season 2 to be coming out in the winter 2020 anime season. However, this is an educated guess.

Re:Zero Starting Life In Another World Season 2 spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

The last time we watched Subaru and Emilia, the first season ended on an unexpectedly high note. A spirit demon named Betelgeuse Romanee-Conti, Bishop of Sloth, was defeated, Emilia and many others were saved from an untimely death, and Subaru even declared his love for Emilia in a field of flowers. Yay for everyone, I suppose?

Editor Ikemoto said that choosing the ending for Re: Zero Episode 25 was the biggest problem the White Fox writing staff faced during the production process even though the author, Nagatsuki Tappei, was involved in writing the scripts. Had the anime had followed the ending of the books, like Subaru, audiences would have been left wallowing in despair.

The new 2019 trailer gives a hint about the bloodbath that will begin Re: Season 2. The story begins in a flashback with Rem and Crusch riding in a wagon toward the capital city. Rem is concerned about Subaru, but Crusch soothes her worries by pointing out that Lord Roswaal Mathers has a plan.

Both Crusch and Rem are attacked by another follower of the Witch, who is so powerful that he rips apart a charging dragon carriage in a spray of blood. A man can be seen standing amidst the destruction and Crusch orders their wagon’s driver to run the interloper over. Rem senses danger, grabs Crusch and leaps away moments before the man destroys their wagon merely by standing still.

This terrifying new enemy even withstands an air blade slice from Crusch, an attack that harmed the White Whale. Here is an excerpt from the English web novel that explains what happens to poor Crusch.

Just as a chill ran up Rem’s back, the man took a step forward. His drooping arm lifted, creating a small gust of wind. Then, on the same line as the motion of his arm — the earth, the air, and the world parted in two. Round and round and round, Crusch’s severed left shoulder flew into the air. Still grasping onto the sheath of a knight-sword, the arm dropped down in a spray of blood. Crusch, blown off her feet by the impact, fell to the ground, convulsing in pain and mass loss of blood.

This entire time, the mysterious man has been ranting and raving in a supervillain-like monologue. Rem and Crusch are mesmerized by this unholy sight and behind them a second young man decimates the injured knights taking cover in the wagons. Covered in blood, the youth announces himself as Sin Archbishop of Gluttony Ley Batenkaitos.

“Ah, really… I eat and I eat it’s still not enough!” the youth raved. “It’s because of that, we keep on living! Eating, chewing, biting, ripping, crunching, munching, sucking! GLUTTONOUS DRINKING! GLUTTONOUS EATING!”

The other man calls himself Sin Archbishop of Greed Regulus Corneus, an enemy infamous for destroying entire cities and killing his 291 wives.

Trapped near these two Archbishops, Rem has spent all her mana preventing Crusch from bleeding to death. Rem tries to distract Greed and Gluttony by asking the pair if they were here to steal the White Whale’s head, but they dismiss the idea by suggesting they could instantly spawn another White Whale if necessary.

Left with no recourse but to fight, the demon maid summons her horns and tries to shoot an ice attack. The Bishop of Gluttony has the ability to eat people’s memories. Worse, similar to the White Whale’s mist, he can erase a person from existence by eating their names. Poor Rem is quickly overwhelmed and collapses into a coma after having both her name and memories eaten.

Crusch manages to survive her terrible wounds, but Gluttony has also eaten her personal memories. Half of the Knights of the White Whale expedition were killed and many of those who survived now suffer from amnesia.

Shortly later, Subaru is shown somewhere else riding with Emilia in a wagon. They happen to be in the middle of an awkward conversation.

“Uhm, I told Emilia that I love you, and Rem told me that she loves me, so-!” said Subaru.

At the mention of Rem, Emilia becomes confused, tilts her heard to the side and asks, “Who is… Rem?” In the book, this particular moment is made particularly stunning since Emilia’s response is part of an entire page.

Not even her sister Ram remembers Rem’s mere existence. Only Beatrice, who lives in a different dimension, and Subaru can remember Rem

Subaru’s grief drives him to attempt suicide in hopes of correcting Rem’s cruel fate by using Return By Death. Recall that these events were a flashback. Rem’s redemption is beyond Return By Death since Subaru’s save point is now set after the defeat of Betelguese, which means Rem can’t be saved with a time loop.

Subaru’s realization that he is powerless to save Rem is crushing, but despair transforms into a deep resolve necessary to carry on for the sake of both Emilia and Rem. This resolve is based on the hope that killing Ley Batenkaitos aka Gluttony will resurrect Rem.

“But we cannot remain idle while the offender roams free,” Wilhelm said in a conversation near the end of web novel Arc 3. “Crusch-sama’s memories, when we defeat the Sin Archbishop, there is a chance they will return. To give up this early, is far too rash.”

“Defeating that bastard will bring the memories back?” responded Felix. “I say, Wilhelm, to think lost memories can be brought back by killing the thing that ate it… are you daydreaming or do you think this is some kind of fairy tale w—”

At this, Wilhelm orders Felix to be silent since Subaru’s hands are bleeding from being clenched together so tightly. Most of the first episodes of Re:Zero Season 2 will occur in the Capital. Everyone is still handling Crusch’s amnesia and how the Alliance handles the aftermath of the battle.

And that’s just the beginning episode of Re: Zero Season 2. Traveling back to Roswaal’s Mansion, they realize the evacuated residents of the Irlham village have gone missing. So Subaru and the others travel to Sanctuary hoping to meet Roswaal and the missing villagers.

They have a run-in with a teen named Garfiel Tinsel, a blonde boy who has a crush on Ram. Garfiel uses a power called Beastification to transform himself into a huge golden tiger. Garfiel is trying to defend the residents of Sanctuary and he will have many run-ins with Subaru throughout the second season. The assassin Elsa Granhiert (the first person to kill Subaru) is also lurking in the shadows and she’ll pose a constant threat.

Suffering through multiple attacks and strange events, they eventually find Roswaal, who is heavily injured. He tells them Sanctuary is known as the Witch of Greed’s Graveyard. This character is Echidna, the Witch of Greed, and she’s featured on the cover of Volume 10. The new video trailer also shows Subaru walking a bloody dreamscape with the white-haired Witch quietly sipping tea on top of a grassy field.

Entering Sanctuary requires passing a series of trials, but it’s not too long before Subaru encounters Echidna herself. The witch invites Subaru to tea and jokes with him, even suggesting that his tea was made of her body fluids.

The odd conversation is an information dump but it is also a mind twister since Subaru even finds himself missing body parts in the dreamscape. It turns out the Witch was confined to the graveyard by the dragon Volcanica in order to deter the witch Satella, whose seal won’t last forever. It also turns out the tea that Subaru drank really was her body fluids, which she gave him in order to embed Witch Genes in his body.

Sabaru must now try to overcome the strange trials of the Sanctuary while using the time loops of Return By Death to figure out everyone’s true motivations. The second trial is especially terrible since Subaru is forced to endure the horrible ramifications of his previous deaths in other timelines. Does this mean Return By Death may not destroy the alternate universes in which Subaru died?

Speaking of Return By Death, it turns out Roswaal suspects that Subaru has the ability to reset or change time events because a book he possesses gives a vague description of the future. Therefore, Roswaal knew about Subaru’s ability before they ever met and he even sent Emilia to the Capital to befriend Subaru and bring him back to the mansion. Although Roswaal doesn’t know the exact nature of Return By Death, he hopes to use Subaru for his own purposes and has been manipulating certain events.

The revelations of the trials include a multi-generation bodysnatcher, the true nature of a certain bookish friend, clones, and even a trip to modern day Japan. Emilia’s past is also finally revealed along with the founding of Sanctuary.

Considering that the light novels have not yet adapted the entirety of web novel Arc 5, it seems likely that Re:Zero Season 2 will find an ending somewhere near Volume 15. It’s also a good stopping point since there is a year-one time gap that sets up the conditions for Re:Zero Season 3.

The fate of Re: Zero’s Rem according to the light novels

Warning: The following contains major spoilers concerning the demon maid Rem that goes way beyond even Re:Zero Season 2.

So, you may be wondering what becomes of dear Rem? Those hoping the answer may be offered by spoilers won’t like the current result.

No one knows. Maybe not even the author himself.

Unfortunately for Team Rem, our favorite blue-haired maid is fated to become the “sleeping princess” that Subaru may eventually awaken… or not. But this event certainly won’t take place in the second season, not even Re:Zero Season 3.

Even readers of the light novels and web novel can’t say whether the hope of Rem’s resurrection is reasonable. The author’s work on both the anime and light novels have greatly slowed his writing (how utterly slothful!) so he has yet to resolve this plot line. Gluttony does not make his reappearance until web novel Arc 5 and even in the unfinished Arc 6, Gluttony is still alive.

Tappei himself has referred to Rem as the “sleeping princess” which seems to indicate she may yet awaken. There is also a manifestation of Rem in Arc 6 that urges Subaru to stand up and to save everyone, but readers don’t yet know what that meant.

Considering that Rem is way more popular than even Emilia, the fan base would be outrage if Rem dies in the end. But the author may have not yet decided how he’ll pull off Rem’s resurrection.

Fan theories suggest Subaru could force Gluttony to give Rem’s name and memories back willingly or perhaps a name could be regurgitated by force. Subaru may also eventually absorb Gluttony’s powers and be capable of reversing damages done in the past.

The other possibility is that Rem’s resurrection will coincide with Subaru helping Emilia become queen. By doing so, they would gain the power of the miraculous substance the Blood of the Dragon, which could potentially restore Rem to life.

In the meantime, anime fans will just have to wait until the Re:Zero Season 2 release date to see how the story plays out. Stay tuned!