Re:Zero Season 2 Part 2 release date set for 2021: Re:Zero Starting Life In Another World 2 is split-cour

The Re:Zero Season 2 Part 2 release date has been officially confirmed to be coming up in 2021.

Yes, that means anime fans won’t need to wait for Re:Zero Season 3 since the Re:Zero Starting Life In Another World Season 2 (Re:Zero kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu Season 2) anime is a split-cour season.

What’s a “cour,” you might ask? For those unfamiliar with the lingo, a “cour” is a three-month block of TV broadcasting based on the physical seasons usually composed of 10 to 13 episodes.

Sign up to our Anime newsletter!

A “split-cour” is where a single anime season takes a multi-month break before resuming TV broadcasting.

In this case, the two parts of the Re:Zero 2 anime are 25 episodes in total, which makes sense since the next story arc is long enough to require more episodes in order to maintain good story pacing.

The story synopsis for the Re:Zero Season 2 anime:

Warning: The following contains a major spoiler for the ending of the first season.

“Even after dying countless times, Subaru finally ended the threat of the White Whale and defeated the Witch Cult’s Sin Archbishop representing sloth, Petelgeuse Romaneeconti. But only shortly after overcoming a tragic ending and reuniting with his beloved Emilia, Subaru learns that Rem has been erased from this world, having fallen victim to the White Whale’s Fog of Elimination in the midst of Subaru’s death loop. With the White Whale now gone, Subaru and Emilia are forced to confront a reality they never dreamed would happen.”

The staff at animation studio White Fox will be returning to produce Re:Zero Season 2 Part 2. In addition, some of the returning cast members have been listed by a video trailer for the second season.

Subaru is played by Yusuke Kobayashi

Emilia is played by Rie Takahashi

Puck is played by Yumi Uchiyama

Rem (who?) is played by Inori Minase

Ram is played by Rie Murakawa

Beatrice is played by Satomi Arai

Roswaal is played by Takehito Koyasu

Otto is played by Kouhei Amasaki

Petra is played by Marika Kouno

Frederica is played by Kaori Nazuka

Garfiel is played by Nobuhiko Okamoto

Lewes is played by Aimi Tanaka

Echidna is played by Maaya Sakamoto

Considering that an English dub for the first season was eventually released, it’s very likely that a Re:Zero Season 2 English dub will also be produced.

The Re:Zero Season 2 Part 1 opening (OP) theme song music “Realize” will be performed by Konomi Suzuki, who previously performed the opening song for the first season.

The ending (ED) music theme song “Memento” will be performed by singer nonoc, who has previously performed for the Re:Zero OVA episodes.

The Re:Zero Season 2 Part 2 opening and ending music have not yet been announced.

This article provides everything that is known about Re:Zero Season 2 Part 2 (Re:Zero Starting Life In Another World Season 2 Part 2/Re:Zero kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu Season 2 Part 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

The Re:Zero Season 2 anime was delayed by COVID-19

The initial Re:Zero Season 2 release date was originally scheduled to release in April 2020, but due to the SARS-COV-2 coronavirus pandemic, it was decided to delay the broadcast until July 8 2020, the summer 2020 anime season.

At the time, the White Fox staff explained that the delay was due to some of the production being outsourced to Chinese companies.

“Original work was done in Japan but painting and specific animation were produced by outsourcing companies in China whose production was affected by attendance restrictions due to impact of the epidemic,” said White Fox.

It’s possible that the long wait for the Re:Zero Season 2 Part 2 release date might also be explained by the effects of COVID-19 on the entire anime industry. Many studios’ schedules suffered from cascading effects due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the worldwide mitigation efforts.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe completely lifted the national state of emergency on May 26, 2020, but the pandemic is still taking a toll on productivity. Mantan-Web has reported that industry insiders claim it’s taking about double the time to create new episodes and three times as long to produce dubbed versions of episodes.

Re:Zero Starting Life In Another World Season 2 is just one of several major anime that suffered delays. Sword Art Online: Alicization ~War of Underworld~ Part 2, That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2, Slime Diaries Season 1, The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4, Haikyuu!! Season 4, Black Clover, Pokemon Journeys: The Series, The Promised Neverland Season 2, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3, The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2, Re: ZERO Season 2, Sword Art Online: Alicization Final Season and No Guns Life Part 2 have all been pushed back to later dates.

The few anime that were not delayed had production schedules in which the episodes were completed before the pandemic swept the world.

The Tower Of God anime, My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!, Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 2, Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 2/Part 2, and the Gleipnir anime are among the anime productions that were able to complete episodes before the pandemic delayed the work.

The Re:Zero kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu Season 2 anime will adapt six light novels

The story for the anime is based on the Re:Zero light novels by author Tappei Nagatsuki and illustrator Shinichirou Otsuka. The Japanese language light novel adapted the original web novel series and the books are up to Re:Zero Volume 23 as of June 25, 2020.

The Re:Zero ending is still pretty far off in the future. Tappei started the web novel back in 2012 and as of 2016, he estimated he was only about halfway done writing the story.

The first season of the anime adapted almost the entirety of the first nine light novels, only excluding the cliffhanger ending about… that person who I can’t really remember very well, I suppose.

The story of the Re:Zero Season 2 anime is predicted to fully adapt the events of web novel Arc 4, which corresponds to light novel Volumes 10 through 15.

The only negative to that plan is that the first part of the Re:Zero Season 2 anime should leave anime fans hanging with quite the cliffhanger. That ending will make the wait for the Re:Zero Season 2 Part 2 premiere feel longer than usual.

Re:Zero Starting Life In Another World Season 2 Part 2 release date

As of the last update, Studio White Fox or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the exact Re:Zero Starting Life In Another World Season 2 Part 2 release date.

However, it’s been officially confirmed that the Re:Zero Season 2 Part 2 release date is scheduled for January 2021, the winter 2021 anime season.

Once the exact release date for the second cour is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

For detailed Re:Zero Season 2 anime spoilers, including an explanation about Rem’s fate in the light novels, please see our main article in the link.