Re:Zero Season 2 English dub release date on Crunchyroll announced

Crunchyroll’s Re:Zero Season 2 English dub has been scheduled for August 26, 2020. The English dubbed episodes for Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 will be released on a weekly basis, with new episodes airing every Wednesday.

Subaru will be voiced by Sean Chiplock, who will also be the voice of Daewi Han in The God of High School (see our story on The God of High School Season 2 anime). His previous credits include The Last of Us Part II.

Emilia will be voiced by Kayli Mills, who was previously in the Crunchyroll Original In/Spectre and Isekai Quartet Season 2.

Rem will be voiced by Brianna Knickerbocker, whose previous credits included B: The Beginning.

Ram will be voiced by Ryan Bartley, who will also be the voice for Lulala Heine in Crunchyroll’s Monster Girl Doctor dub.

Beatrice will be voiced by Kira Buckland, whose previous credits include JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and the Crunchyroll Original Tower of God (see our story on the Tower of God Season 2 anime).

Puck will be voiced by Erica Mendez, whose previous credits include Kill la Kill and Hunter x Hunter.

Re:Zero Season 2 Part 2 is a split-cour anime set to premiere in 2021. The second season of the Re:Zero anime has been confirmed for 25 episodes. Re:Zero Season 2 Episode 13 will conclude the first part of the series in September.

The Re:Zero Season 2 Part 2 release date is scheduled for January during the winter 2021 anime season.

Re:Zero producer Sho Tanaka works at Kadokawa. In recent interviews, Tanaka went out of his way to highlight the Re:Zero Season 3 anime. (See the story about Re:Zero Season 3 for more details.)

The anime series is based on the Re:Zero light novel series by author Tappei Nagatsuki and illustrator Shinichirou Otsuka. The book series will be available up to Volume 24 in September 2020.

Re:Zero Season 2 is expected to adapt book volumes 10 through 15, leaving Re:Zero Season 3 to adapt book volumes 16 through 20.

Crunchyroll announces multiple English dubs for summer 2020 anime

Crunchyroll has announced a slate of English dub premieres, including The God of High School dub, the Monster Girl Doctor dub, and the Rent-a-Girlfriend dub.

Crunchyroll’s The God of High School English dub premieres August 24, 2020. New English dubbed episodes will be released weekly on Mondays.

The Monster Girl Doctor English dub releases on August 16, 2020, with new episodes airing every Sunday.

The Rent-A-Girlfriend English dub releases on August 28, 2020, with new episodes airing every Friday.