Radiant Season 2 trailer and poster released — Watch here!

A brand new trailer and poster have been released ahead of the Season 2 premiere of Radiant.

The Radiant manga series is certainly an interesting one. First of all, it’s not from a Japanese mangaka. In fact, it originates from a French creator by the name of Tony Valente. And while its pedigree isn’t Japanese, it has quite the following and fans are eager for the second season of its anime adaptation.

The Season 2 of Radiant is slated to air in the Fall of 2019. Ahead of the premiere date, a new teaser with a promotional poster has been released to hype folks up.

The new season will include 21 new episodes and will feature the return of the staff and voice cast from season one. Seiji Kishi directs the series for Studio Lerche with Daisei Fukuoka as the series director, Makoto Uezu overseeing the series scripts, Nozomi Kawano as character designer, and Masato Koda as composer.

“Radiant” S2 anime PV; S2 airs October 2nd (Lerche) https://t.co/UQwR5hSL2o pic.twitter.com/puR37bkD2X — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd8I8) August 30, 2019

Yumiri Hanamori returns to voice Seth. Aoi Yuuki is returning as Melie, Shintarou Oohata as Doc, Romi Park as Alma, Tetsu Inada as Boss, Ryohei Kimura as Piodan, and Kenichi Ogata as Santori.

Ayane Sakura is returning as Lieselotte, Saori Hayami as Ulmina Bagliore, Takuma Terashima as Von Tepes, Kenta Miyake as Tork, Nao Toyama as Miss Melba, Hiroyuki Yoshino as Yaga, Kappei Yamaguchi as Master Lord Majesty, Takehito Koyasu as Grim, Koji Yusa as Dragunov, Makoto Koichi as Mister Bobley, and Sho Hayami as the series narrator.

New additions to the vocal cast in for Season 2 include Haruki Ishiya as Mordred and Kentaro Kumagai as Sagramore.

“Radiant” S2 anime key visual; airs October 2nd (21 episodes; Lerche) https://t.co/5tckDgoBKK pic.twitter.com/XMeLur2CpG — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd8I8) August 28, 2019

Radiant follows the story an aspiring sorcerer by the name of Seth, who wants to become a hunter to fight the Nemesis, which are creatures that have fallen from the sky that contaminate and decimate all that they touch. His quest takes him on a journey to seek the Radiant, which is the mythical land that spawns the Nemesis. On his adventure, he is joined by like-minded sorcerers while also being hunted by the Inquisition.

The new season will be released on October 2nd in Japan on NHK. Radiant has been licensed by VIZ Media for its English release and the first season is available to watch on Crunchyroll.