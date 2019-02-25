Radiant Season 2 release date confirmed for 2019: Radiant manga by French artist Tony Valente compared to the anime [Spoilers]

The anime Radiant Season 2 has officially been confirmed to be in production. What’s more, it’s already been confirmed that the second season will have 21 episodes just like the first season.

The announcement of Radiant Season 2 was made via the official Twitter account of NHK, which is Japan’s national public broadcasting organization. The Radiant anime’s Twitter account also made the announcement, although the second season was described in Japanese text as the “second series” whereas in English it’s Radiant Season 2.

Presumably, the same cast will return as well as the staff from animation studio Lerche. Much of the team had worked together on Assassination Classroom.

The first season was directed by Seiji Kishi, who is well known for Angel Beats! and Persona 4. Daisei Fukuoka is the series director and Makoto Uezu is the scriptwriter. All three worked together on the Yuki Yuna Is A Hero anime. Character designer Nozomi Kawano and composer Masato Koda of KonoSuba anime fame rounded up the staff.

This article provides everything that is known about Radiant Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Radiant manga compared to the anime

Unlike most shonen-style manga series, the Radiant manga series by creator Tony Valente is a French manga that started in 2013. As of February 22, 2019, the Radiant manga is up to Volume 11 in French.

VIZ Media is releasing the official English Radiant manga. As of January 2019, the English translation is up to Volume 3, but Volume 4 is scheduled to release on March 12, 2019, Volume 5 on May 14, 2019, Volume 6 on July 9, 2019, Volume 7 on September 10, 2019, and Volume 8 on November 12, 2019. The release dates for Volume 9 and beyond have not yet been announced.

During a New York Comic-Con 2018 interview, Valente said that it was difficult to convince a publisher that a French manga could succeed. He spent 10 months working on the first manga volume but he now releases two volumes per year. Now it takes the mangaka about three months to make a single volume, although there are some delays due to book signings and events like conventions.

In creating the Radiant manga, Valente said he combined elements that interested him including Europe, folklore, wizardry, and The Inquisition. He’s passionate about European folklore and history so he introduced a lot of historical elements into his story in addition to information about the witch hunts in France, Italy, and Germany.

Valente chose the manga format over French comics because the latter has less space and the “story is seen from an exterior point of view, so you don’t have as much insight.” He wanted readers “to be very close to the characters and be inside their mind,” to be able to “live through the characters.”

“I’m a reader of Shonen Jump and I really enjoy them,” said Valente. “My favorites are Dragon Ball, Naruto, and One Piece. When I think about making a manga, I don’t see a reason as to why I can’t do a Shonen Jump-like manga. I wanted to tell a similar type of story to please the type of reader that I am.”

Radiant’s story is a tragedy in a fashion since the main characters survived the Nemesis attacks only to be both empowered and cursed. Valente compares his story to American superheroes because they often carry a burden in part because of their powers. (“With great power comes great responsibility.”)

Valente says the Radiant character “have to carry their infections and are challenged by them.” Their curse challenges them in different ways. For example, Seth doesn’t want to be seen as different, but because of his horns he markedly different. Discrimination also plays a role in the story because Valente grew up in France where refugees from wartorn areas are often “people who are perfect scapegoats.”

The manga creator was a consultant for the anime production. Every week he was sent scripts for feedback and character designs for editing and correction. However, he doesn’t write or draw the anime, he merely comments on what the staff is doing and now he’s confident that studio Lerche is experts on the Radiant universe.

Valente says the anime is not a chapter-to-episode adaptation since there are completely original stories. The main plot points are the same as the manga but some details and character interactions are different. Valente admits that Lerche tried to mold the universe and its characters so it’d fit a younger audience.

The anime adapts two major story arcs. Like many shonen manga series adapted into anime, the Radiant anime relies on filler episodes. The first five episodes of the Radiant anime are mostly canon but episodes 6 through 10 are essentially side quests serving as filler.

That’s not to say filler is always bad. It could be argued that these episodes are put to good use since they offer additional character development. Kouji Yusa, the voice actor for Dart Dragunov, is popular, so that character has an entirely new story built for him in Episode 9.

Starting with Episode 11 the anime stuck closer to the manga’s story and finished up through Volume 4. For those wanting to read ahead of the anime, Radiant Season 2 should pick up again with Chapter 29 of Volume 5.

The good news is that there is plenty of source material for creating Radiant Season 2 and Lerche may not need to rely on filler this time around. However, if the second season does use filler episodes, then by the end of 2020 Valente should have created enough new volumes for Radiant Season 3.

The bad news is that English-only readers will have to wait until May 2019 for Volume 5 to release. There are fan-made scanlation projects, but they’re several volumes behind the French/Japanese release.

Radiant Season 2 release date set for late 2019

As of the last update, NHK has only officially confirmed that the Radiant Season 2 release date will be during the 2019 fall anime season. The exact Radiant Season 2 premiere date has not yet been announced but it will likely be in the first or second week of October 2019.

As previously mentioned, Radiant Season 2 will be two cours composed of 21 episodes. It’s unknown if the second season will be a split cour anime, which is when a single season takes a broadcasting break for three to six months. Once the exact premiere date is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

Radiant Season 2 spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

After fleeing from Rumble Town, Seth, Doc and Melie are back at the Artemis Institute. Thanks to Alma, Seth learns more about Piodon, his mysterious brother. But the quest for the Nemeses mythical nest Radiant has already waited too long, so the Horned Boy and his friends head to the island-continent of the Wizard Knights.

This location may be a new city for audiences, but it’s a decaying world that’s falling apart! Not only must Seth deal with these hardships, but he must also face a personal phenomenon where visions are invading his mind a little more each day.

One of the more important new characters to be introduced will be Ocoho, an aspiring apprentice of the Order of the Wizard Knights who grew up in Caislean Merlin. As an infected, she’s trained from a young age and will be part of an important battle.

Hiding deep inside the Caislean Merlin castle is lurking another new character named Diabal. The man has long dark hair and scarred skin wrapped in bandages like a mummy. Like Seth, Diabal has horns and fights similarly to the Horned Boy. Diabal’s actions will play a critical role in the plot of Radiant Season 2.

Not only are Captain Dart Dragunov and Captain Liselotte of the Inquisition trying to get their hands on Seth, now there are new enemies that are complicating his life. Even as spectral Nemeses begin to appear all over Cyfandir, Seth is drawn against his will into a nefarious plot in the halls of the Wizard Knights’ castle involving these spectrum Nemesis.

The adventure also takes a turn into the forest Caillte even as the Nemeses bombard the forces of Caislean Merlin. Meanwhile, the Merchant Barons are watching as these supernatural events unfold and they’ve launched a mysterious scouting expedition in Cyfandir. But how can a small group of nobles hope to combat the fierce guardians of the island-continent?

Events will culminate with both parties and combat. While a festival is being held for apprentice Wizard Knights called the Day of the Accolade, Seth and Doc sneak into the castle basement to discover documents about Radiant… and more information about Diabal’s identity!

Even as Wizard Knights are partying the Inquisition goes on the full offensive. But to find out why the Inquisition would suddenly wage war you’ll need to wait until the Radiant Season 2 release date. Stay tuned!