Purple Haze Feedback OVA episode featuring Pannacotta Fugo possible based on JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure anime producer’s response at Anime Expo 2019

Is the JoJo Purple Haze Feedback OVA episode possible? With the ending of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind (Vento Aureo) Episode 39 just having happened, anime fans are wondering what’s next.

Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

The obvious answer is that animation studio David Production might jump straight to animating Jolyne Cujoh’s prison jaunt in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6: Stone Ocean, but there’s actually another Italian dish still waiting to be consumed.

Purple Haze Feedback (Hajishirazu no Papuru Heizu) is a light novel written by Kohei Kadono and illustrated by Araki. The book was released back in 2011 as part of the JoJo 25th anniversary project VS JoJo. While some fans debate whether the side story is canon or not, the story focused on a character that interested fans and the light novel did not contradict the main timeline.

The reason why a Purple Haze Feedback anime makes sense to produce now is that the plot of the book is set in Milan, Italy six months after the ending of the Golden Wind anime. Pannacotta Fugo is the main protagonist this time and Guido Mista orders Fugo to assassinate a bunch of people to prove his loyalty.

As it so happens, back in early July fans at Anime Expo 2019 asked Warner Bros. Japan producers Takamitsu Sueyoshi and Hiroyuki Omori about the possibility of a Purple Haze Feedback anime.

“I knew someone would ask this, too,” one of the producers responded. “I will think about it.”

Some fans interpreted their response as a roundabout way of saying “no” while others assumed the company is just not ready for an official announcement. Regardless, this response jumpstarted rumors that the Purple Haze Feedback OVA is happening or that production has already begun.

Uhhh guys??? There was a thread on 2ch about some project dp was working on. Though the thread got taken down pic.twitter.com/Dq90giZWMU — King casual (@Musicedge2) July 8, 2019

At the same time, the producers indicated that a Purple Haze Feedback OVA episode is possible if both David Production and JoJo manga creator Hirohiko Araki are open to the idea.

To be clear, their full answer was not a confirmation of a Purple Haze Feedback OVA episode. But anime fans should feel heartened that it’s being discussed openly.

After all, if the Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan OVA episodes can be produced, why not a Purple Haze Feedback anime? Let’s just hope David Production doesn’t leave fans crying in Italian.