Psycho-Pass Season 4 release date: Psycho-Pass: First Inspector is a recap movie set for spring 2020

Psycho-Pass Season 4 should have plenty of stories left to tell about the Sibyl System and the people living in that dystopia. The final post-credits ending scene and the way that the third season’s Episode 8 left some things hanging seemed to be setting up events for the next major story arc.

Anime fans waiting for Psycho-Pass Season 4 will have something to chew on in 2020. Production I.G. will be returning with a new Psycho-Pass movie called Psycho-Pass 3: First Inspector.

Releasing in spring 2020, the film features a returning production staff and cast. Season 1 director Naoyoshi Shiotani is returning. Manga creator Akira Amano (eIDLIVE, Reborn!) also returned to create the original character designs. Both men have been involved in all of the Psycho-Pass projects, including all four films, in some form or another.

The film will have a new opening (OP) theme song music called Synthetic Sympathy performed by Who-ya Extended, the singer who previously performed the opening song Q-vism for the anime series.

Psycho-Pass 3: First Inspector is scheduled to release in Japanese theaters. International fans can still catch the film since it will also be released for streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video (hopefully, there isn’t a big delay in North America like what happened with the third season).

Unfortunately, the film is a compilation movie that recaps the third season, so we’ll have to wait until Psycho-Pass 4 comes out for a true sequel.

Production I.G. produced 22 episodes of the 2012 Season 1 and the 2015 Psycho-Pass movie, while Tatsunoko Production animated the 11-episode Psycho-Pass 2 in 2014. The three Psycho-Pass SS (Sinners of the System) were also produced by Production I.G.

The format of the third season was a bit different from your usual anime season. Instead of the normal half-hour episodes, the eight episodes of the third season were one hour each (or 46 minutes, excluding TV commercials). By normal standards, the third season was the rough equivalent of a single-cour season with 16 episodes.

FUNimation has produced all of the previous Psycho-Pass English dub episodes for home video release. The episodes, including the movie, are all available for streaming online on FUNimation Now. Therefore, it’s possible, but not yet confirmed, that the Psycho-Pass 3 dub (and eventually the Psycho-Pass 4 dub) will also be handled by FUNimation.

This article provides everything that is known about Psycho-Pass Season 4 (Psycho-Pass 4) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Psycho-Pass manga series adapts anime and offers side stories

The original story for the Psycho-Pass franchise has spawned multiple spin-offs, including video games, light novels by Makoto Fukami, and multiple Psycho-Pass manga series.

Psycho-Pass: Inspector Shinya Kogami is a manga story about a newbie inspector of the same name working in Division 3. The manga is drawn by Natsuo Sai and written by Midori Gotu. Psycho-Pass: Inspector Akane Tsunemori by Miyoshi Hikaru is an adaptation of Season 1.

The main series has also been adapted into a manga series by manga artist Saru Hashino. The Psycho-Pass 2 manga debuted in 2014, ended in 2018 and was compiled into five book volumes.

Similarly, Hashino created a Psycho-Pass 3 manga. The series began serialization on the Shonen Jump+ app starting October 26.

Based on this history, it’s expected that a Psycho-Pass 4 manga will eventually be produced.

Psycho-Pass 4 release date

As of the last update, no company has officially confirmed the Psycho-Pass 4 release date. Nor has the production of a Psycho-Pass Season 4 anime sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Psycho-Pass 4 premiere date will occur in the future.

Hopefully, the Psycho-Pass 3: First Inspector recap film will tease a sequel similar to how the 2015 movie hinted at a direct sequel.

Based on history, it’s likely that anime audiences will be waiting until 2021 or beyond before Psycho-Pass 4 comes out. Stay tuned!