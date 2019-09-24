Psycho-Pass Season 3 release date set for fall 2019: Psycho-Pass 3 has Production IG, manga creator Akira Amano return for sequel

The Psycho-Pass 3 anime has been confirmed by its official website to be coming out in late October 2019. Psycho-Pass Season 3 will once more be an original story produced by animation studio Production I.G.

It’s been a long time coming since the ending of Psycho-Pass the Movie hinted at a direct sequel. In the past, Psycho-Pass Season 3 has been the second most anime sequel voted for in fan polls, which puts it up there with Code Geass Season 3 (which was at least continued with a movie).

Production IG produced the 22 episodes of Season 1 and the first Psycho-Pass movie, while Tatsunoko Production animated the 11-episode Psycho-Pass 2. The three Psycho-Pass SS (Sinners of the System) were also produced by Production I.G.

Since the reviews for the second season were not as high as the first season, anime fans will likely be happy that Production I.G. is handling Psycho-Pass Season 3.

Season 1 director Naoyoshi Shiotani is also returning. Manga creator Akira Amano (eIDLIVE, Reborn!) will also be returning to create the original character designs. Both men have been involved in all of the Psycho-Pass projects, including all four films, in some form or another.

Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

Voice actor Yuuki Kaji will star as the main new character Arata Shindo and Yuichi Nakamura will voice Kei Mikhail Ignatov. The remainder of the Psycho-Pass 3 cast has not yet been announced but a promotional trailer was released.

The way the anime’s production has been handled has some anime fans concerned. Although the promotional teaser trailer was released in early 2019, no Psycho-Pass 3 trailer was released near the release date. What’s more, no new key visuals were released in the intervening months.

Updated September 24, 2019: Added leak of exact Psycho-Pass Season 3 release date.

Updated March 14, 2019: Added video trailer and Pyscho-Pass 3 release date time frame.

This article provides everything that is known about Psycho-Pass Season 3 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Psycho-Pass manga series adapts anime and offers side stories

The franchise has resulted in video games, light novels by Makoto Fukami, and multiple Psycho-Pass manga series.

Psycho-Pass: Inspector Shinya Kogami is a manga story about newbie inspector of the same name working in Division 3. The manga is drawn by Natsuo Sai and written by Midori Gotu. Psycho-Pass: Inspector Akane Tsunemori by Miyoshi Hikaru is an adaptation of Season 1.

Psycho-Pass Season 3 English dub likely to be produced by FUNimation?

The current announcement of Psycho-Pass Season 3 did not specify any details about international streaming. However, FUNimation has produced all of the previous Psycho-Pass English dub episodes. Therefore, it’s possible, but not yet confirmed, that the Psycho-Pass 3 dub will also be handled by FUNimation.

Psycho-Pass 3 release date

As of the last update, Production I.G. or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the exact Pyscho-Pass Season 3 release date. The production of a sequel has been announced and the general time frame for the Psycho-Pass Season 3 premiere date is set for October, the fall 2019 anime season.

However, anime news leaker Spytrue claims that the Psycho-Pass 3 release date is scheduled for October 24, 2019.

Once the news of the exact release date is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information.

It appears the same team at Production I.G. was involved in producing the recent Psycho-Pass SS movies. The first film, Psycho-Pass SS Case 1 Crime And Punishment, released in Japan on January 25, 2019. The second film, Psycho-Pass SS Case 2 First Guardian, released in Japan on February 15, 2019. The third and final film in the Psycho-Pass SS trilogy, In The Realm Beyond Is, opened in Japan on March 8, 2019.

Apparently, Psycho-Pass 3 has been in development for a time before the announcement, making it possible for the Psycho-Pass Season 3 release date to be scheduled for the latter half of 2019. Thank goodness anime fans won’t have to wait until 2020. Stay tuned!