Psycho-Pass Season 3 release date: Production IG, manga creator Akira Amano return for sequel Psycho-Pass 3

The Psycho-Pass 3 anime has been confirmed by its official website to be coming out soon. Psycho-Pass Season 3 will once more be an original story produced by animation studio Production I.G.

It’s been a long time coming since the ending of Psycho-Pass the Movie hinted at a direct sequel. In the past, Psycho-Pass Season 3 has been the second most anime sequel voted for in fan polls, which puts it up there with Code Geass Season 3 (which was at least continued with a movie).

Production IG produced the 22 episodes of Season 1 and the first Psycho-Pass movie, while Tatsunoko Production animated the 11-episode Psycho-Pass 2. The three Psycho-Pass SS (Sinners of the System) were also produced by Production I.G.

Since the reviews for the second season were not as high as the first season, anime fans will likely be happy that Production I.G. is handling Psycho-Pass Season 3.

Director Naoyoshi Shiotani is also returning. Manga creator Akira Amano (eIDLIVE, Reborn!) will also be returning to create the original character designs. Both men have been involved in all of the Psycho-Pass projects, including all four films, in some form or another.

Voice actor Yuuki Kaji will star as the main new character Arata Shindo. The remainder of the Psycho-Pass 3 cast has not yet been announced nor has a trailer been released.

The franchise has resulted in video games, light novels by Makoto Fukami, and multiple Psycho-Pass manga series.

Psycho-Pass: Inspector Shinya Kogami is a manga story about newbie inspector of the same name working in Division 3. The manga is drawn by Natsuo Sai and written by Midori Gotu. Psycho-Pass: Inspector Akane Tsunemori by Miyoshi Hikaru is an adaptation of Season 1.

This article provides everything that is known about Psycho-Pass Season 3 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Psycho-Pass Season 3 English dub likely to be produced by FUNimation?

The current announcement of Psycho-Pass Season 3 did not specify any details about international streaming. However, FUNimation has produced all of the previous Psycho-Pass English dub episodes. Therefore, it’s possible the Psycho-Pass 3 dub will also be handled by FUNimation.

Note: Monsters and Critics has reached out to FUNimation for comment. This article will be updated when details of the English dub are released.

Psycho-Pass 3 release date

As of the last update, Production I.G. or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Pyscho-Pass Season 3 release date. The production of a sequel has been announced but not the time frame (or even the year) in which it will release.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when the Psycho-Pass Season 3 premiere date will occur in the future.

It appears the same team at Production I.G. was involved in producing the recent Psycho-Pass SS movies.

The first film, Psycho-Pass SS Case 1 Crime And Punishment, released in Japan on January 25, 2019. The second film, Psycho-Pass SS Case 2 First Guardian, released in Japan on February 15, 2019. The third and final film in the Psycho-Pass SS trilogy, In The Realm Beyond Is, opened in Japan on March 8, 2019.

Therefore, assuming that Psycho-Pass 3 has been in development for a time before the announcement, it’s possible the Psycho-Pass Season 3 release date could be set for the latter half of 2019. Let’s just hope anime fans won’t have to wait until 2020. Stay tuned!