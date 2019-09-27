Home > Anime

Psycho-Pass 3 release date set for October 2019: Oddball number of episodes the equivalent of a short two-cour anime season

27th September 2019 12:27 PM ET
The Psycho-Pass 3 anime has an oddball number of episodes in comparison to a normal season, but that’s a good thing. Pic credit: Toho Animation

Psycho-Pass 3’s release date has been confirmed in a new preview trailer, but the big news is the anime’s oddball number of episodes. While the official website only lists eight episodes, each episode will be airing on Japanese televisions for one hour.

Yes, that means that Psycho-Pass Season 3 will have the rough equivalent of a short two-cour season. A “cour” is a three-month TV broadcasting unit based on the physical seasons and animes usually have between 10 to 13 episodes per cour. Since each Psycho-Pass 3 episode is double-length, that amounts to about 16 episodes worth of content.

Voice actor Yuuki Kaji will star as the leading new character Arata Shindo, and Yuichi Nakamura will voice Kei Mikhail Ignatov. The remainder of the Psycho-Pass 3 cast was announced when the new promotional trailer was released.

  • Takahiro Sakurai as Sho Honakawa
  • Akio Ohtsuka as Temma Todoroki
  • Junichi Suwabe as Kazumichi Irie
  • Kaori Nazuka as Mao Kisaragi
  • Ayane Sakura as Mika Shimotsuki
  • Miyuki Sawashiro as Shion Karanomori

The anime is being produced by animation studio Production I.G., which should make anime fans happy since Tatsunoko Production produced the second season.

The staff appears to be the same team at Production I.G. that was involved in producing the recent three Psycho-Pass SS (Sinners of the System) movies.

Director Naoyoshi Shiotani (who directed the first season of the Psycho-Pass anime) is returning as well as character designer Akira Amano.

Psycho-Pass 3 Anime Key Visual 2019
In late September 2019, a new key visual was released along with a new Psycho-Pass 3 trailer video that previews the new anime. Pic credit: Toho Animation

The Psycho-Pass 3 opening theme song will be “Q-vism,” performed by Who-ya Extended. The ending theme song music will be the song “Bullet” as performed by Co shu Nie.

The Psycho-Pass 3 release date is October 24 in the fall 2019 anime season. The anime will be available inside and outside Japan for streaming only as an Amazon Prime Video exclusive. A Psycho-Pass 3 English dub has not yet been announced.

