Princess Connect! Re:Dive Season 3 release date: Priconne sequel predictions

The Princess Connect! Re:Dive Season 3 anime TV series could continue the story that’s based on the popular video game series by Cygames.

There are multiple reasons to believe that Princess Connect! Season 3 could be greenlit for production in 2022. But that’s assuming the overall series doesn’t continue to suffer from a drop in popularity.

Princess Connect! Re:Dive Volume 1 of the first season’s Blu-Ray box set sold 28,518 disc copies in the first week. In September 2020, it was announced that Volume 2 sold 21,545 copies in the first week.

It’s possible that this astounding success could be repeated by Season 2. According to the official website, Season 2’s BD Volume 1 is coming out on March 22, 2022, S2 Volume 2 on April 19, 2022, and S2 Volume 3 on May 17, 2022.

The success of the first season’s Blu-Ray sales can partially be attributed to Princess Connect! Re game players buying the discs for the in-game bonuses. And it’s possible the anime’s second season will provide a much-needed boost to the game in 2022, which has been slowly losing steam over time.

The Princess Connect! Re game app continues to rank in the top 150 free-to-play RPG games worldwide. According to Sensor Tower, the app was generating $400,000 USD in monthly revenue back in April 2021, but by the end of 2021, the estimated monthly revenue had dropped to $200,000 (November 2021) and $300,000 (December 2021).

To put that number in perspective, Cygames generated $82 million in revenue from the game in the first half of 2020 when the first anime season premiered. In December 2021, Cygames generated $39 million in revenue from all of its games, but the Umamusume: Pretty Derby game app was responsible for $32 million of that total (Cygames Pictures worked with Studio Kai to create Uma Musume: Pretty Derby Season 2).

The Princess Connect! Re app was still Cygames’ third most downloaded game in December 2021, but Princess Connect! Re trailed Cygames’ other games when it came to revenue. But Cygames has made it clear in the past that the anime products can stand on their own.

In May 2021, Cygames Pictures director Nobuhiro Takenaka spoke about how anime had become important at Cygames, which is typically focused on iPhone/Android game apps.

“Back in the day, the animation department wasn’t very important to headquarters. Instead, the focus was on the video game production department. Recently, however, the animation department has gained more trust from the managers,” Takenaka said. “Still, please do not put video game production aside. That’s because I want us to keep producing more seasons of the anime as long as the game goes on. I want to be able to meet the expectations of fans of the franchise.”

Cygames certainly has a lot of room for growth. According to Business of Apps, the top 10 mobile games in 2021 for worldwide revenue was PUBG Mobile ($2.8 billion), Honoro Kings ($2.8 billion), Genshin Impact ($1.8 billion), Roblox ($1.3 billion), Coin Master ($1.3 billion), Pokemon GO ($1.2 billion), Candy Crush Saga ($1.2 billion), and Garena Free Fire ($1.1 billion).

This article provides everything that is known about Princess Connect! Re:Dive Season 3 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Princess Connect! Re:Dive Season 3 anime OP/ED, voice cast, and staff

The Princess Connect! Re:Dive Season 3 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music hasn’t been announced yet.

The Season 2 OP “Lost Princess” was performed by voice actresses M.A.O. (Pecorine), Miku Itou (Kokkoro), and Rika Tachibana (Kyaru).

The cast for the Princess Connect! Re:Dive Season 3 anime has not been announced yet. Here is the cast for the second season:

M.A.O. as Pecorine

Miku Ito as Kokkoro

Rika Tachibana as Kyaru

Atsushi Abe as Yuuki

Rie Takahashi as Amesu

Miyuki Sawashiro as Rabirista

Aya Suzaki as Karin

Rina Hidaka as Mimi

Sumire Morohoshi as Misogi

Yui Ogura as Kyoka

Yui Horie as Saren

Aoi Yuuki as Suzume

Sora Tokui as Rima

Haruka Yoshimura as Nanaka

Kotono Mitsuishi as Mitsuki

Yuka Otsubo as Shinobu

Kana Hanazawa as Aoi

Mariko Kouda as Misato

Ayaka Ohashi as Hatsune

The biggest change in the second season was that Yōko Hikasa, Ayaka Fukuhara, and Ibuki Kido voiced their in-game roles of Nozomi, Chika, and Tsumugi in the anime adaptation.

The Priconne anime TV series is being produced by Cygames Pictures, which also animated the 2019 Mysteria Friends anime and the 2017 Blade Runner: Black Out 2022 anime. Cygames Pictures hasn’t yet announced any future projects.

The project is being helmed by chief director Takaomi Kanasaki of KonoSuba anime fame. Kanasaki will also be supervising the series composition and the creation of scripts. It’s possible the director will be busy making the KonoSuba Season 3 anime in 2022 since a new KonoSuba anime project was previously announced in 2021.

Otherwise, the staff making Priconne Season 3 hasn’t been announced yet.

Joining Kanasaki for making Priconne Season 2 was first-time main director Yasuo Iwamoto, who was an episode director for the first season. Iwamoto has also been an episode director for popular anime such as Bleach, KonoSuba, Log Horizon, and Fairy Tail.

The Saga of Tanya the Evil assistant director Kana Harufuji was also the assistant director for Priconne Season 2. It should be noted that Harufuji will probably be busy working on The Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2 anime in 2022.

For the second season, artist Mai Watanabe joined the returning character designers Satomi Kurita, Lie Jun Yang, and Yasuyuki Noda. The music was composed by IMAGINE (Imajin).

Princess Connect! Season 3 release date predictions

As of the last update, Cygames Pictures or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Princess Connect! Re:Dive Season 3 release date. Nor has the production of another Priconne sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Princess Connect! Re:Dive Season 3 release date will occur in the future.

The turnaround time for the second season can be used as a benchmark for Priconne Season 3. Notably, the news of the production of the second season was leaked ahead of time. Anime news leakers were even claiming the second season would come out in April 2021.

So, what happened; were the news leakers wrong? Even if they started early production in Spring 2020, Cygames Pictures would have been delayed in their work due to the SARS-COV-2 coronavirus pandemic just like how the entire anime industry was affected by COVID-19. Japan suffered from multiple waves of the deadly virus and many anime TV series and movies were pushed back to 2022.

Thankfully, the pandemic began to transition to becoming endemic in 2022. As such, largescale delays to production schedules shouldn’t be as big a factor in the anime industry. In general, many Japanese animation studios will take six to nine months to animate a single cour of an anime season once all the pre-production is out of the way.

We can safely assume that Cygames will wait on making the production decision until after the Season 2 BD sales figures in Japan are announced in late March 2022. They’ll also be monitoring any corresponding bump to app revenue/downloads. Assuming everything goes well, pre-production on the third season could begin in late 2022.

Therefore, the Princess Connect! Season 3 release date could be in 2024 at the earliest.