Princess Connect! Re:Dive Season 2 release date in 2021? Priconne sequel confirmed by trailer

The Princess Connect! Re:Dive Season 2 anime has been confirmed to be in production based on a trailer that was released during a special event. The announcement also included a new Princess Connect! Season 2 teaser visual.

It’s not too surprising that Princess Connect! Re:Dive 2 was greenlit for production. Princess Connect! Re:Dive Volume 1 of the first season’s Blu-Ray box set sold 28,518 disc copies in the first week.

This astounding success can partially be attributed to Princess Connect! Re:Dive game players buying the discs for the in-game bonuses.

Cygames generated $82 million in revenue from the game in the first half of 2020, putting it in third place behind Fate/Grand Order ($249 million) and Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle ($100 million).

Even then, this level of BD sales is off the charts for an anime based on a gacha game. To put that number in perspective, we can compare the Blu-Ray sales to other popular 2020 anime that were renewed for a sequel.

Magia Record is also based on a game and it sold 7,974 copies in the first week (Magia Record Season 2 is confirmed).

My Next Life as a Villainess sold 5,111 (My Next Life as a Villainess Season 2 is coming out in 2021).

Fruits Basket Season 2 sold 1,618 copies (Fruits Basket Season 3 will finish the series).

Haikyuu!! To The Top sold 4,843 copies (Haikyuu!! Season 4 Part 2 is coming out fall 2020 and Haikyuu!! Season 5 should continue the story).

The Princess Connect! Re:Dive opening (OP) theme song music was “Lost Princess” as sung by voice actresses M.A.O. (Pecorine), Miku Itou (Kokkoro), and Rika Tachibana (Kyaru). The ending (ED) songs were “Sore demo Tomo ni Aruiteiku” and “Connecting Happy!”

This article provides everything that is known about Princess Connect! Re:Dive Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Princess Connect! Re:Dive Season 2 anime voice cast and staff announced

The cast for the Princess Connect! Re:Dive Season 2 anime has been announced.

M.A.O. as Pecorine

Miku Ito as Kokkoro

Rika Tachibana as Kyaru

Atsushi Abe as Yuuki

Rie Takahashi as Amesu

Miyuki Sawashiro as Rabirista

Aya Suzaki as Karin

Rina Hidaka as Mimi

Sumire Morohoshi as Misogi

Yui Ogura as Kyoka

Yui Horie as Saren

Aoi Yuuki as Suzume

Sora Tokui as Rima

Haruka Yoshimura as Nanaka

Kotono Mitsuishi as Mitsuki

Yuka Otsubo as Shinobu

Kana Hanazawa as Aoi

Mariko Kouda as Misato

Ayaka Ohashi as Hatsune

The Priconne Season 2 anime is being produced by Cygames Pictures, which also animated the 2019 Mysteria Friends anime and the 2017 Blade Runner: Black Out 2022 anime. The project is being helmed by director Takaomi Kanasaki of KonoSuba anime fame (at least we now know what he’s doing in early 2021 instead of KonoSuba Season 3).

Saga of Tanya the Evil assistant director Kana Harufuji was also the assistant director for Priconne. Artists Satomi Kurita, Lie Jun Yang, and Yasuyuki Noda were the character designers.

Princess Connect! Season 2 release date prediction: 2021 premiere likely based on production rumors

As of the last update, Cygames Pictures or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the exact Princess Connect! Re:Dive Season 2 release date nor the time frame. However, the production of a Priconne sequel has been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when the Princess Connect! Re:Dive Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

There are online rumors that the animators at Cygames Pictures first began early production work on Priconne Season 2 back in May when the first season was still airing. When the second season was confirmed by the first official announcement, Sakuga Blog’s kViN mentioned that it was obvious they had been working on the sequel for a while.

“Appreciate all the Priconne adjacent animators reacting to the Season 2 announcement all like, ‘Huh, a sequel has been greenlit!'” kViN tweeted. “Like they haven’t already been working on it for a while.”

Even if they started in Spring 2020, Cygames Pictures would have been delayed in their work due to the SARS-COV-2 coronavirus pandemic just like how the entire anime industry was affected by COVID-19. However, in general, many studios will take six to nine months to animate a single cour of an anime season once all the pre-production is out of the way.

Therefore, the Princess Connect! Season 2 release date will be in mid to late 2021 assuming the rumors are true.