Pretty Boy Detective Club Season 2 release date: Bishounen Tanteidan Season 2 predictions

When will Manabu Soutouin, Michiru Fukuroi, Hyouta Ashikaga, and Nagahiro Sakiguchi return in Bishounen Tanteidan Season 2? Pic credit: Studio SHAFT

The Pretty Boy Detective Club Season 2 anime TV series will continue the story of Mayumi Dojima and the boys of the club. But when will Bishounen Tanteidan Season 2 come out?

The first season of the Pretty Boy Detective Club anime was animated by Studio SHAFT, which is best known for March Comes in Like a Lion, Kizumonogatari, and the Puella Magi Madoka Magica anime series.

In 2021, Studio SHAFT is also releasing the Magia Record Season 2 anime, and they’re working on the Puella Magi Madoka Magica: Walpurgis no Kaiten movie, the direct sequel to the 2013 Rebellion movie.

The main staff or studio making Pretty Boy Detective Club 2 hasn’t been announced yet. The first season was helmed by supervising director Akiyuki Simbo (Madoka Magica, Monogatari, March Comes in Like a Lion) with Hajime Ootani as the director and Kenjirou Okada as the assistant director.

Director Shinbo is supervising the scripts written by Yukito Kizawa. Artist Hiroki Yamamura (Fate/Extra: Last Encore) is both the character designer a chief animation director. Masatomo Ota and EFFY composed the music.

The Pretty Boy Detective Cub Season 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music hasn’t been announced yet.

For the first season, the Pretty Boy Detective Club OP “Shake & Shake” was performed by Sumika, while Japanese voice actors Ayumu Murase, Taito Ban, Toshiki Masuda, Shogo Yano, and Gen Satou performed “Beautiful Reasoning” and “Welcoming Days.”

The first season’s finale, Pretty Boy Detective Club Episode 12, was released on June 27, 2021. The 12 episodes will be released as five Blu-Ray disc volumes.

This article provides everything that is known about Pretty Boy Detective Club Season 2 (Bishounen Tanteidan Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

FUNimation’s Pretty Boy Detective Club English dub release date

The anime’s first season was initially streaming exclusively with English subtitles on FUNimation and AnimeLab (which is changing its name to just FUNimation for marketing purposes).

Here is the Pretty Boy Detective Club dub cast:

Suzie Yeung as Mayumi Dо̄jima

Griffin Burns as Manabu Sо̄tо̄in

Howard Wang as Nagahiro Sakiguchi

Alejandro Saab as Michiru Fukuroi

Caleb Yen as Hyо̄ta Ashikaga

Brian Timothy Anderson as Sо̄saku Yubiwa

Amber Lee Connors as Rei

Todd Haberkorn as Lai Fudatsuki

FUNimation’s Pretty Boy Detective Club English dub release date was on May 29, 2021.

Bishounen Tanteidan Season 2 release date predictions

As of the last update, SHAFT, Aniplex, Kodansha, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Pretty Boy Detective Club Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Bishounen Tanteidan Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

Pretty Boy Detective Club reviews have only been average. Many anime fans seem turned off by the entire premise of pretty boys doing bishounen things, but it may become a sleeper hit as word spreads.

Even though Western audiences are largely giving the anime a pass, it’s possible a sequel could be greenlit for production based on popularity in Japan alone. Although streaming revenue is now the biggest financial factor determining success, the Pretty Boy Detective Club Blu-Ray box set will give an indication of popularity when Volume 1 releases in Japan on July 28, 2021.

So, at this time it’s difficult to say whether this anime will merit a sequel.

Pretty Boy Detective Club manga/novels compared to the anime

The story for the anime is based on the Bishounen Tanteidan novel series by Monogatari creator Nisio Isin (or NISIOISIN) and illustrator Kinako. The author is known for the Katanagatari and Juuni Taisen novels, which have also been adapted into anime TV series.

Notably, main character Mayumi Dojima and Lai Fudatsuki appear in a Monogatari book. The Pretty Boy Detective Club as a group was originally intended to appear in the Bokyaku Tantei series, but the author decided to create an independent series out of the idea.

Launched in October 2015 by Kodansha, the book series was up to Pretty Boy Detective Club Volume 12 as of May 14, 2021. New books had come out regularly until 2019, but then the anime adaptation inspired the author to create one more new book.

The original creator teamed up with manga artist Suzuka Oda in 2016 to create the Pretty Boy Detective Club manga adaptation. But the “first part” of the Bishounen Tanteidan manga stopped in 2019 with only five volumes released.

North American publisher Vertical is handling the official English translation for the books and the manga. The English books are up to Volume 3 as of April 2021, but the Volume 4 release date hasn’t been announced yet.

The Pretty Boy Detective manga’s English translation will be released as two-in-one omnibus editions beginning on July 6, 2021. Volume 2 is scheduled for October 12, 2021, while Volume 3 (which only has Japanese Volume 5) comes out on January 11, 2022.

It’s predicted that Pretty Boy Detective Club Season 2 will pick up the story in book Volume 5, a story that was skipped by the anime. Pic credit: Kinako

When adapting a novel series into an anime, the industry averages about 3 to 5 books adapted per season or cour. Anime like Goblin Slayer (Goblin Slayer Season 2 is confirmed), Cautious Hero, Konosuba, and Combatants Will Be Dispatched! are considered outliers since they only covered two light novel books in a single cour. Adapting a single book with one cour like the 86: Eight-Six anime is fairly rare.

The Pretty Boy Detective Club anime kept to industry norms by adapting five books with 12 episodes. The title of each episode clearly identified the book it was based upon.

Notably, each of the five Blu-Ray box set contains the episodes for a single book adaptation.

The first book, The Dark Star That Only Shines for You, was adapted by Episodes 1 through 3. The Swindler, the Vanishing Man, and the Pretty Boys was Episode 4 and 5. The Pretty Boy in the Attic was Episodes 6 and 7. The Pretty Boy Traveling with the Brocade Portrait was Episodes 8 and 9.

Episodes 10 through 12 adapted The Pretty Boy on D. Hill, which is actually the sixth book in the series. The anime skipped novel five, The Moving Tale of Panorama Island.

The good news is that there is plenty of source material available for making Pretty Boy Detective Club Season 2.

The bad news is reserved for English-only fans who want to read ahead of the anime. The manga series is far behind the anime, and the English novels won’t catch up to the anime until 2022 at the earliest.

Bishounen Season 2 anime TV spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

It’s snow time! The Pretty Boys Detective Club is traveling for a six-day, five-night winter training camp.

The destination is Norama Island, an uninhabited island where Kowako Ekui, a former teacher and artist who was expelled from the Ring Academy, lives in hiding. On the island, there are five pavilions named after birds that Kowako created herself, and each pavilion is said to have an “invisible painting” on display.

The mystery is to discover the five arts hidden in the five mansions of the winter training camp. In order to see all of the paintings during their stay, the members of the club are forced to work separately!

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Pretty Boy Detective Club Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!