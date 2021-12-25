The apocalypse is upon us – Po Team Epic Season 2 is real. Pic credit: Studio Kamikaze Douga

The Pop Team Epic Season 2 anime TV series has officially been confirmed to be scheduled for 2022.

No joke. For real this time. Poputepipikku Season 2 is coming. Run and hide.

The announcement of Pop Team Epic 2 was made on December 25, 2021. Merry Christmas, I guess?

“Pop Team Epic. The second series of the TV animation will be produced!” the official Twitter account stated. “2022. Scheduled to be broadcast like shit!”



Watch this video on YouTube The Pop Team Epic Season 2 trailer that announced the new anime TV series.

The studio and main staff that is making Pop Team Epic 2 haven’t been announced yet.

The first season of the anime TV series was produced by Japanese animation Studio Kamikaze Douga, which is best known for its Batman Ninja anime movie in addition to contributing to the Star Wars: Visions anime series.

The first season of the anime project was helmed by directors Jun Aoki (Gal & Dino) and Aoi Umeki. Director/producer/episode director Aoki handled a wide range of roles, including key animation, storyboarding, director of photography, character design, and even writing the script and series composition. The man must be insane. Or, he has a mutant third arm helping him do all that work. We’re not sure.

Composer Gin (Aho Girl, Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2) created the music.

The Pop Team Epic Season 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music hasn’t been announced yet.

For the first season, the Pop Team Epic OP “Pop Team Epic” was performed by Sumire Uesaka (after the fakeout Drop Stars from Episode 1). Variations of “Poppy Pappy Day” were performed by Popuko (Yui Makino), Pipimi (Yui Watanabe) for the ED.

The first season was originally teased on April Fool’s Day 2017 as an anime adaptation of the Hoshiiro Girldrop manga chapters. Episodes 13 and 14 were also released as a special program on April Fool’s Day 2019.

The first season was streaming on Netflix, Crunchyroll, FUNimation, and Toonami Adult Swim (not Hulu, VRV, or Amazon Prime Video).

The first season was 14 episodes long. The first 12 episodes were released back in Winter 2018, and then Episodes 13 and 14 were released later on January 7 and March 25, 20218, respectively.

This article provides everything that is known about Pop Team Epic Season 2 (Poputepipikku Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

FUNimation’s Pop Team Epic Season 2 English dub release date

The first season of the anime TV series was originally simulcast by FUNimation. Eventually, a Pop Team Epic English dub was released.

The Pop Team Epic dub has a crazy number of cast members since each episode and variation of the episode had different English voice actors for Popuko and Pipimi, never mind the secondary characters.

FUNimation’s Pop Team Epic Season 2 English dub release date hasn’t been announced yet. This story will be updated once it’s officially confirmed by FUNimation.

The visual for the Pop Team Epic Season 2 anime that was released on Christmas 2021. Pic credit: King Records

Poputepipikku Season 2 release date predictions

As of the last update, producer King Records or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed The Faraway Paladin Season 2 release date. However, it’s been confirmed that Poputepipikku Season 2 is coming out in 2022.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Poputepipikku Season 2 release date will occur in the future.

Considering the timing of the announcement was December 25, 2021, it’s very likely that the second season will be streaming in the second half of 2022, either Summer 2022 or Fall 2022.

Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have to go write a bucket list. Pop Team Epic 2 releasing in 2022 has to be a sign of the apocalypse.