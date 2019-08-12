Pokémon x PORTER bag collection features Pikachu and Pokéball

These days you can play Pokémon not only on your Nintendo Switch, but also on your mobile phone and even in card form. There’s a number of ways to rep your love for those little collectible monsters like tee shirts and sneakers.
Now we got wind that bag manufacturer PORTER has teamed up with the Pokémon brand to produce a capsule collection that centers around the series’ iconic electricity blasting yellow mouse, Pikachu!
View this post on Instagram
「Pokémon & PORTER」のイベントを開催します。 PORTER OMOTESANDO、PORTER STAND 品川駅店・東京駅店にて、幅広い世代に愛されている「Pokémon（ポケモン）」をフィーチャーしたイベントを同時開催します。 開催期間：2019年8月10日（土）～8月29日（木） 開催場所：PORTER OMOTESANDO the PORTER Gallery 1 PORTER STAND SHINAGAWA STATION PORTERR STAND TOKYO STATION オフィシャルオンラインストアは8月10日（土）AM10:00に発売します。 Pokémon & PORTER プロダクトはこちら https://www.yoshidakaban.com/product/series/38144.html ポケモンは1996年に誕生し、ゲームを中心に若い世代の圧倒的な支持を獲得しました。その後、テレビアニメ、映画など様々なコンテンツに展開を広げ、その人気は国内のみならず、グローバルに拡大しています。 本イベントの開催を記念して製作した数量限定の「Pokémon & PORTER」オリジナルバッグをはじめ、iPhoneケースや缶バッジなどの雑貨アイテムをバリエーション豊富に展開いたします。 イベント限定のアイテムは、PORTER OMOTESANDO、PORTER STAND品川駅店・東京駅店、吉田カバンオフィシャルオンラインストアでの限定発売です。（PORTER MARUNOUCHI・OSAKAでの展開はございません。予めご了承くださいませ。） 是非この機会にお立ち寄りください。 皆さまのお越しをスタッフ一同心よりお待ちしております。 ※数量限定につき、在庫がなくなり次第終了となります。 店舗ごとに発売時間や販売方法が異なります。 販売方法につきましては、店舗SNSなどで改めて情報を配信いたしますのでご確認ください。 #yoshidakaban #porter #吉田カバン #ポーター #luggagelabel #porteryoshida #porterflagshipstore #omotesando #theportergallery #theportergallery1 #madeinjapan #japan #instabag #instagood #instalike #porterstand #shinagawa #tokyo #station #pokemon #pikachu
They all look pretty well made and sturdy, such as the shoulder bags which features black Cordya-woven nylon, buckles, zippers, a 3D Pikachu patch, and a themed lining of a bunch of Pikachus on top of a PORTER suitcase.
There’s also a backpack, tote bag, waist bag, two way pouch, and a wallet which takes on the Pokémon theme.
We also heard there’s also another packable shoulder bag that can be inverted and tucked inside an internal pocket to create a Pokéball that can be clipped to another bag using a rear D-ring.
This Pokémon collection is now available for purchase via PORTER’s online shop and also at PORTER’s Omotesando The PORTER Gallery 1, Shinagawa Station and Tokyo Station outposts.
Prices range from ¥36,500 ($345.68 US) to ¥14,000 (132.59). Along with the bags, there’s also pins and iPhone cases. What is your favorite from this collection? Let us know!