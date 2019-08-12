Pokémon x PORTER bag collection features Pikachu and Pokéball

These days you can play Pokémon not only on your Nintendo Switch, but also on your mobile phone and even in card form. There’s a number of ways to rep your love for those little collectible monsters like tee shirts and sneakers.

Now we got wind that bag manufacturer PORTER has teamed up with the Pokémon brand to produce a capsule collection that centers around the series’ iconic electricity blasting yellow mouse, Pikachu!

They all look pretty well made and sturdy, such as the shoulder bags which features black Cordya-woven nylon, buckles, zippers, a 3D Pikachu patch, and a themed lining of a bunch of Pikachus on top of a PORTER suitcase.

There’s also a backpack, tote bag, waist bag, two way pouch, and a wallet which takes on the Pokémon theme.

We also heard there’s also another packable shoulder bag that can be inverted and tucked inside an internal pocket to create a Pokéball that can be clipped to another bag using a rear D-ring.

This Pokémon collection is now available for purchase via PORTER’s online shop and also at PORTER’s Omotesando The PORTER Gallery 1, Shinagawa Station and Tokyo Station outposts.

Prices range from ¥36,500 ($345.68 US) to ¥14,000 (132.59). Along with the bags, there’s also pins and iPhone cases. What is your favorite from this collection? Let us know!