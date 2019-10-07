Pokémon: Sword and Shield teaser trailer reveals new character and more

Now that Ash has finally won the Manalo Conference in the Alola League, what’s next for the new champ? Well, it’s business as usual as we move on from Pokémon: Sun and Moon to Pokémon: Sword and Shield. Check out this new teaser trailer of the upcoming next series that’s set to air in November.

Meowth! That’s right! Fans won’t have to wait too long as the last few episodes of Pokémon: Sun and Moon wrap up for Ash’s next adventure in the Galar region, but that’s not all. In the new teaser, we get a peek at Ash’s new look, Gou a new character, and a lot of different past regions.

What’s perhaps the biggest change we can see is that the art style of the show has changed once again. This time it’s more of a blend of the more serious style in Pokémon the Series: XY along with a blend of what we saw in Pokémon the Series: Sun and Moon.

You may be wondering just who exactly is this new character named Gou? This is what we know so far. He’ll be one of the new lead characters in the show, his Pokémon is one of the new starters Scorbunny which is a fire type, and his dream is to one day find the legendary Pokémon Mew.

Also from the looks of things, he might not just be one of Ash’s new traveling companions. In fact, he might be on equal terms as Ash as a co-lead in the series, which is quite intriguing.

From the trailer, we’re also going to guess that Galar may not be Ash and Gou’s only stop. Based on the different backgrounds we see, the duo might end up in multiple regions actually. This may mean that we’ll see them revisiting Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, Sinnoh, Unova, Kalos, and even back to Alola. A globe-trotting adventure could certainly be interesting.

November 17 is when the new season of Pokémon starts in Japan, which is just days after Pokemon Sword and Shield is released on the Nintendo Switch. At the moment, no information has been revealed of when the series will air in North America.