Pokemon Season 25 release date on Netflix U.S. in 2022: Predictions and spoilers

How will Pokemon Season 25 extend the journey of Ash Ketchum? Pic credit: OLM

The Pokemon Season 25 anime TV series will be released internationally on Netflix in 2022 based on the latest announcements concerning the 24th season, Pokemon Master Journeys.

On July 7, 2021, a press release on the official website for the Pokemon series confirmed that the 2021 Pokemon Master Journeys “features approximately 42 episodes” in total.

Typically, since the 2010 Black & White, the Pokemon seasons have ranged between 43 to 54 episodes long. So, Pokemon Master Journeys will be slightly shorter than average for the anime franchise.

Since Pokemon Journeys: The Series had 48 episodes, that means the two seasons combined will have approximately 90 episodes.

With that information in hand, it’s possible to predict the approximate Pokemon Season 25 release date in Japan.

This article provides everything that is known about Pokemon Season 25 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Pokemon Season 25 release date in Japan in late 2021?

As of the last update, OLM, Inc., or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the exact Pokemon Season 25 release date in Japan.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when the Pokemon Season 25 premiere date will occur in the future.

The Pokemon Master Journeys Episode 42 (Pokemon Journeys Episode 90) release date in Japan was on December 10, 2021. Based on the prior press release, that should have been the ending of Season 24.

Typically, the Pokemon anime TV series rolls over into a new season without any major delays. Sometimes there will be a small broadcasting break.

In this case, Pokemon Journeys Episodes 91 and 92 came out on December 17 and 24, 2021, respectively.

The key visual for the Pokemon Master Journeys released in May 2021. Pic credit: Studio OLM

Fast-forward to January 2022 and the official Pokemon Season 25 release date in Japan still hasn’t been announced. Keep in mind that the official title of Pokemon Season 25 will probably be announced retroactively after the new episodes have already released in Japan (that’s what happened with Season 24).

The total number of episodes for Season 24 was also approximate. But even accounting for these potential hiccups, Pokemon Season 25 should have started in December 2021, and then the new title will be announced in early 2022.

The overall series will be up to Pokemon Journeys Episode 96 by February 4, 2022. Four of the episodes released in early 2022 are part of a story arc designed to coincide with the release of the Pokemon Legends: Arceus video game.

Keep in mind that COVID-19 related delays are possible. Japan has gone through multiple waves in the pandemic and the anime industry has been forced to adjust accordingly.

Anime studios’ schedules have suffered from cascading effects due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the mitigation efforts by all nations. For example, Pokemon Journeys Episode 23 was delayed in 2020 by seven weeks in total by the pandemic.

That’s Japan. What about the rest of the world?

Pokemon Season 25 Netflix release date in September 2022?

Netflix is unlikely to give up exclusive streaming rights for one of the biggest anime TV series in the world.

As Netflix users know, the streaming giant likes to set up audiences for binge-watching rather than releasing episodes weekly. That means Pokemon Season 25 will come out long after the episodes initially aired in Japan.

On July 7, 2021, it was confirmed that the Pokemon Master Journeys Netflix U.S. release date would be on September 10, 2021.



The first 12 episodes of Pokemon Master Journeys Part 1 (Pokemon Journeys Part 5) would be released on that day. From thereon, every quarter more episodes will release internationally on Netflix “approximately every three months for the duration of the season”.

The release schedule was delayed a little since Pokemon Master Journeys Part 2 (Pokemon Journeys Part 6): Episodes 61 through 72 were released on January 21, 2022 (not December 2021). Then Pokemon Master Journeys Part 3 (Pokemon Journeys Part 7): Episodes 73 through 84 will release in March 2022.

The only question is how the final six episodes will be released. It’s possible these final episodes could be bundled with the previous release. Or, it’s possible Pokemon Master Journeys Part 4 (Pokemon Journeys Part 8) will release episodes 85 through 90 in June 2022.

Either way, Pokemon Master Journeys should be finished releasing on Netflix U.S. by the middle of 2022.

Therefore, it’s predicted that the Pokemon Season 25 release date on Netflix U.S. will be in September 2022.

Pokemon 2022 to extend the Pokemon Master Journeys title?

Based on history, Pokemon Season 25 (or Pokemon 2022) should be part of Generation 8 of the overall series. It might essentially be treated like Pokemon Journeys Season 3. As such, the title for Pokemon Season 25 should be extended to include the new focus for the years 2021 to 2022.

For example, Pokemon Season 14 through 17 was Generation 5, and it was called Pokemon: Black and White. Season 15 extended the title with “Rival Destinies” and Season 16 added “Adventures in Unova”.

Similarly, Pokemon Season 17 through 19 was Generation 6, and it was called Pokemon: XY, while Season 19’s title was extended Pokemon: XYZ).

Pokemon Season 20 through 22 was Generation 7, and it was called Pokemon: Sun and Moon, with the title being extended with “Ultra Adventures” and “Ultra Legends.”

So, the question then becomes how Pokemon Season 25 might extend the theme of Pokemon Master Journeys.

The Masters Eight are the top rankings in the World Coronation Series. Pic credit: OLM

In Episode 65, Ash battled Iris in a World Coronation Series match and won, bringing his rank to 99 and advancing him to the Ultra Class. By Episode 86, Ash was up to Rank 36. Ash’s goal is to become a Pokemon Master, which consists of 8 trainers called the Masters Eight.

Based on the title of Season 24 it’s probably safe to assume Ash will become a member of the Masters Eight by the end of Pokemon Season 25. But the real question is if he will become the vaunted Monarch by beating Leon, the current championship titleholder.

It’s possible that becoming the Monarch or at least having a title battle will become Ash’s newest goal. If that’s the case, could the championship title provide a hint about the Pokemon Season 25 title?

After all, Pokemon Master Journeys: World Coronation has a good sound to it. Stay tuned!