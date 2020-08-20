Pokemon Season 24 release date in 2021? Pokemon Journeys ‘Season 2’ delayed over coronavirus

Pokemon Season 24 (or Pokemon Journeys Season 2) has anime fans looking forward to the continuation of Ash Ketchum and Goh’s adventures in new regions of the world.

The goal of the new Pokemon series is for Ash to travel to all of the various regions of the Pokemon world. This includes regions revealed only in the video games.

Goh’s goal is literally to catch them all, including the legendary Mythical Mew. With over 800 Pokemon in the Pokedex, you know that this significant accomplishment will take many years worth of anime episodes.

Under normal circumstances, the anime series jumps to the next season without taking any major breaks, so the Pokemon Season 24 release date would have been scheduled for late 2020, probably in October or November.

But the year 2020 was hardly normal due to the SARS-COV-2 coronavirus pandemic.

In April 2020, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a national state of emergency, which was expanded into the summer.

The Pokemon anime series did not escape the virus’s reach. OLM, Inc., the animation studio responsible for making the Pokemon anime series, is located in Tokyo, which struggled to contain the viral spread.

Anime studios’ schedules have suffered from cascading effects due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the mitigation efforts by all nations.

Many studios outsource parts of the production process to contractors located in South Korea and China. Sometimes compositing is outsourced entirely, and these companies handle multiple projects at the same time.

Thus, based on the current news, it goes without saying that the Pokemon Season 24 premiere will need to be pushed back, as well.

The question is, how long?

This article provides everything that is known about Pokemon Season 24 (Pokemon Journeys Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Pokemon Season 23 Episode 23 release date delayed until June 2020

The Pokemon Season 23 Episode 23 release date was originally scheduled for April 26, 2020. But anime studio OLM temporarily halted production on the Pokemon Journeys: The Series anime due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Japan.

The release date for Pokemon Journeys Episode 23: A Massive Panic! Sakuragi Park!! was pushed back to June 7, 2020.

The Pokemon Journeys anime is just one of several major anime that have suffered delayed. That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2, The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4, Haikyuu!! Season 4, The Promised Neverland Season 2, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3, The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2, Re: ZERO Season 2, Sword Art Online: Alicization Final Season, and No Guns Life Part 2 have all been pushed back to later dates. Like Pokemon, the Black Clover anime’s delays could impact the Black Clover Season 4 release date.

Pokemon Journeys ‘Season 2’ anime should extend the title theme of Pokemon Journeys: The Series

With over 1,000 episodes in total, Ash Ketchum has been on a long, long, long journey. This story has been divided up into generations that share a common theme. Ash Ketchum is usually the main protagonist, but often the series will switch up his friends.

Based on history, Pokemon Season 24 (or Pokemon 2021) is part of Generation 8 of the overall series, and it will likely be treated like Pokemon Journeys Season 2. As such, the title for Pokemon Journeys will likely be extended to include the new focus for the year 2021.

As examples, Pokemon Season 14 through 17 was Generation 5, and it was called Pokemon: Black and White. Season 15 extended the title with “Rival Destinies” and Season 16 added “Adventures in Unova”.

Similarly, Pokemon Season 17 through 19 was Generation 6, and it was called Pokemon: XY, while Season 19’s title was extended Pokemon: XYZ).

Pokemon Season 20 through 22 was Generation 7, and it was called Pokemon: Sun and Moon, with the title being extended with “Ultra Adventures” and “Ultra Legends.”

Note: This article will be updated once the actual title for the Pokemon Journeys Season 2 anime (Pokemon Season 24) is announced.

Pokemon Journeys Season 2 release date in Japan likely delayed to 2021?

As of the last update, OLM, Inc., or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Pokemon Journeys Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a Pokemon Season 24 sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when the Pokemon Season 24 premiere date will occur in the future.

The production schedule for Pokemon S24 depends on two factors: the total number of episodes for Season 23 and how many weeks the episodes for Pokemon Journeys are delayed.

Pokemon Journeys Episode 23 was delayed by seven weeks in total. That means the Pokemon Journeys finale episode could be pushed back to January 2021.

But that eventuality depends on the number of episodes. Typically, since the 2010 Black & White, the Pokemon seasons have ranged between 43 to 54 episodes long.

If Pokemon Journeys is shorter, then Pokemon Season 24 could still come out in November or December 2020, even with delays. But if Journeys is as long as Season 22, then Pokemon Season 24 will come out in early 2021.

Pokemon Season 24 Netflix U.S. release date with English dub likely in late 2021

The Pokemon Journeys English dub for America is a Netflix Original exclusive that is streaming only on Netflix U.S. in the United States. The Pokemon Journeys Netflix U.S. release date for the first 12 episodes is scheduled for June 2020 (other countries like the UK are premiering the Pokemon Journeys dub in May 2020).

The Netflix U.S. Pokemon Journeys Part 2 release date was scheduled for September 2020.

Every three months, 12 more episodes will release on Netflix U.S. It’s unlikely that coronavirus delays will be enough to disrupt Netflix’s plans.

That means Pokemon Journeys Part 3: Episodes 25 through 36 will come out three months later in December 2020. Then Pokemon Journeys Part 4: Episodes 37 through 48 comes out in March 2021.

If the series is longer than 48 episodes, then the finale, Pokemon Journeys Part 5, will come out in June 2021.

Assuming that Netflix U.S. continues streaming Pokemon Season 24 several months later, that means the Pokemon Journey Season 2 release date will occur in fall 2021.

Let’s just be glad the coronavirus delays were not too long. Stay tuned!