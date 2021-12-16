Pokemon Master Journeys Part 2 release date on Netflix confirmed for January 2022

Netflix’s Pokemon Master Journeys anime will have at least three to four parts in total. Pic credit: OLM

The Pokemon Master Journeys Part 2 release date on Netflix is confirmed to be on January 21, 2022.

Pokemon Master Journeys Part 1 included Pokemon Journeys Episodes 49 through 60 in the overall series. Pokemon Master Journeys Part 2 will include episodes 13 through 24 (or, Pokemon Journeys Episodes 61 through 72).

It’s also been confirmed that Netflix is keeping its exclusive rights for streaming Pokemon Master Journeys internationally. Otherwise, the episodes have been releasing months in advance on Japanese TV stations.

As Netflix users know, the streaming giant likes to set up international audiences for binge-watching rather than releasing episodes weekly. That means Pokemon Master Journeys will be split up into multiple seasons or parts.

More episodes will release in blocks of 12 episodes “approximately every three months for the duration of the season” according to the official website. The press release words it differently, stating that the “initial release of 12 episodes [will be] followed by quarterly releases on Netflix for the duration of the season.”

Based on the wording, that should have meant the Pokemon Master Journeys Part 2 release date would be in late December 2021, but it was apparently pushed back to early Winter 2022.



The initial release of Netflix’s Pokemon Master Journeys included 12 episodes which came out on September 10, 2021. Netflix confirmed to Monsters and Critics via email that Pokemon Journeys ends with Episode 48.

The odd part is that the Japanese TV broadcast of Pokemon Journeys was already up to Episode 60 as of March 19, 2021. But Pokemon Master Journeys wasn’t announced until later in 2021 for the summer.

That meant the new episodes were officially retroactively considered to be Season 24, with Season 23 (Pokemon Journeys) ending with Episode 48 on March 5, 2021.

This article provides everything that is known about Netflix’s Pokemon Master Journeys Part 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

The two Cheerleading Pokemon Plusle and Minun are handyman mascots in Pokemon Master Journeys Episode 13 (Pokemon Journeys Episode 61). Pic credit: OLM

Pokemon Master Journeys Episode 13 story summary

In the first 24 episodes of Pokémon Journeys: The Series, Ash and Goh became research assistants at the Cerise Laboratory in Vermilion City and found themselves traveling the Pokemon world studying and training Pokemon.

The two discovered the wonders of Gigantamax Pokemon, explored Galar’s Wild Area, and even found some common ground with Team Rocket. And while Ash continued his journey to become a Pokemon Master, Goh ccaught his first Pokemon and discovered that Pokemon battles can be fun.

Episodes 25 through 36 had Ash returning to the Kalos Region with Goh to compete in the Battle Festival. Goh witnessed Mega-Evolution for the first time. They also traveled to the Galar Region to see a World Coronation Series Match.

The biggest development was that Pikachu became jealous of Ash focusing on training Riolu and ran away! Obviously, Ash’s bond with Pikachu is restored and strengthened, and Goh desires a Pikachu of his own.

Pikachu even refuses a Thunder Stone so he can evolve into a Raichu!

At the beginning of Part 4, Ash had been suffering from a serious losing streak, and his confidence was down in the dumps. But Ash was cheered up when his journey took him back to Alola, and his friends threw a party for him.

Their journey took them to many new exciting locations, with a long Sword and Shield story arc being a highlight. But the climax was when the legendary Clone Pokemon Mewtwo showed up and battled Ash and Goh!

In the first part of Pokemon Master Journeys, one of the highlights was Pokemon Master Journeys Episode 5: Healing the Healer!, when they encounter the legendary water Pokemon Suicune!

Audiences were introduced to all sorts of varying Pokemon. Ash, Goh, and Chloe traveled to the Galar region to research the Galar Fossils.

There were many highlights involving Team Rocket. The scoundrels tried swapping out Pikachu with their mecha version. Team Rocket even infiltrated a school disguised as students.

Team Rocket’s antics get even zanier later on since they bring in a… vending machine? Then a giant Gulpin ball goes on a rampage in the city.

Team Rocket also managed to steal Grookey and claim ownership. But the Grookey belong to Team Rocket managed to free itself and join Goh’s team, resulting in a chaotic battle where Team Rocket was sent blasting off as always.

The last time audiences watched the anime, Ash and Farfetch’d faced off against Rinto and Gallade in a World Coronation Series match and won! That means Ash’s ranking is now up to 184. With this victory in hand, Ash and Goh will find themselves taking on… broken plumbing?

Pokemon Master Journeys Part 2 will start the story in Pokemon Journeys Episode 61: Leave Everything To Us!, which came out in Japan on April 9, 2021.

The siblings of the “PluMi Handymen”, Divi and Mulpi, have come to repair the water pipes at the Cerise Laboratory. With their mascot Pokémon Plusle and Minun cheering them on as well, they completely fixed the issue with the pipes! …or at least Ash and Goh thought so they end up having to help with the duo’s work, filling in for Divi. Meanwhile, it seems Minun is angry at Mulpli because of the injury…?

Here’s a review and the plot summary of Pokemon Master Journeys Episode 13: Leave Everything To Us! The Plusle and Minun Handymen!!!

Another highlight of Pokemon Master Journeys Part 2 is in Pokemon Journeys Episode 64 when it’s suspected that the Disaster Pokemon Absol is causing a hot spring to run dry. In Pokemon Journeys Episode 65, Ash receives an invitation from Iris for a dragon battle!

How many parts or episodes will Pokemon Master Journeys have?

As previously noted, Netflix confirmed that Pokemon Journeys Episode 48 was the ending of Season 23. Each new Pokemon season tends to have around 50 episodes. For example, Pokemon XYZ had 47 episodes, while Pokemon Season 22 had 54 episodes.

But Pokemon Season 23 is highly unusual in that it was already confirmed to have 75 episodes in Japan long before Netflix confirmed that the second half would be considered Season 24! Now that we know that Pokemon Master Journeys starts with Episode 49, the plan is to continue releasing new episodes in blocks of 12.

The new Pokemon Season 24 will have “approximately 42 episodes” in total according to an official press release. That means the newest season will have at least three parts on Netflix.

The only question is if Pokemon Master Journeys Part 3 will have 18 episodes (Episodes 25 through 42). But since Netflix announced that they’re releasing in blocks of 12 it’s more likely that Pokemon Master Journeys Part 4 will be shorter and end by having only around 6 episodes.

Why the new season is titled Pokemon Master Journeys

With over 1,000 episodes in total, Ash Ketchum has been on a long, long, long journey. This story has been divided up into generations that share a common theme. Ash Ketchum is usually the main protagonist, but often the series will switch up his friends.

Based on history, Pokemon Season 24 (or Pokemon 2021) is part of Generation 8 of the overall series, and it is essentially being treated like Pokemon Journeys Season 2. As such, the title for Pokemon Journeys was extended to include the new focus for the year 2021.

For example, Pokemon Season 14 through 17 was Generation 5, and it was called Pokemon: Black and White. Season 15 extended the title with “Rival Destinies” and Season 16 added “Adventures in Unova”.

Similarly, Pokemon Season 17 through 19 was Generation 6, and it was called Pokemon: XY, while Season 19’s title was extended Pokemon: XYZ).

Pokemon Season 20 through 22 was Generation 7, and it was called Pokemon: Sun and Moon, with the title being extended with “Ultra Adventures” and “Ultra Legends.”

The Masters Eight are the top rankings in the World Coronation Series. Pic credit: OLM

Thus, it makes sense to call the direct sequel Pokemon Master Journeys considering how Ash is focused on his quest to become a Pokemon Master.

By the time of the Pokemon Season 25 release date in 2022, it’s likely that Ash will be taking on the Masters Eight, the top-ranked Pokemon masters in the World Coronation series. But we’ll just have to wait and see if Ash’s dream comes true. Stay tuned!