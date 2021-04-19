Pokemon Journeys Part 6 release date on Netflix U.S. – Is Pokemon Journeys ‘Season 6’ the ending?

The anime TV series already has enough episodes for Pokemon Journeys Part 6. But when, or if, will Netflix U.S. release Pokemon Journeys Episode 61? Pic credit: OLM

The Pokemon Journeys Part 6 release date on Netflix is likely scheduled for September 2021. But will Pokemon Journeys “Season 6” be the end of Pokemon Season 23 or will anime fans be waiting until Pokemon 2022 for the next stage in the story?

As Netflix users know, the streaming giant likes to set up audiences for binge-watching rather than releasing episodes weekly. That means Pokemon Journeys will be split up into multiple seasons or parts.

Netflix plans on releasing the episodes in blocks of 12. The official Pokemon website states that “another 12 episodes will be added every three months for the duration of the season.”

The interesting thing is that the official website also said in March 2021 that Part 4 was the “final” collection of Pokemon Journeys: The Series episodes that would release on Netflix. But the series is already way past Episode 48 so perhaps the plan changed?

Since Part 5 is coming out in June 2021, the Pokemon Journeys Part 6 release date should be scheduled for September 2021. Pokemon Journeys “Season 6” will include Pokemon Journeys Episodes 61 through 72 (or less if the series ends beforehand).

The Pokemon English dub cast returned for the Pokemon Journeys English dub and several new voice actors.

The Pokemon Journeys: The Series release date in Japan initially took place on November 17, 2019. Except for seven weeks of delays in 2020 caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, new episodes have been regularly released every week.

The finale for Part 5, Pokemon Journeys Episode 60, released in Japan on March 19, 2021, while Pokemon Journeys Episode 66 is scheduled for May 14, 2021. Therefore, it’s expected that the Pokemon Season 24 release date in Japan will be pushed further out into the future.

The two Cheerleading Pokemon Plusle and Minun are handyman mascots in Pokemon Journeys Episode 61. Pic credit: OLM

In the first 24 episodes of Pokémon Journeys: The Series, Ash, and Goh become research assistants at the Cerise Laboratory in Vermilion City and find themselves traveling the Pokemon world studying and training Pokemon.

The two discover the wonders of Gigantamax Pokemon, explore Galar’s Wild Area, and even find some common ground with Team Rocket. And while Ash continues his journey to become a Pokemon Master, Goh catches his first Pokemon and discovers that Pokemon battles can be fun.

Episodes 25 through 36 had Ash returning to the Kalos Region with Goh to compete in the Battle Festival. Goh witnessed Mega-Evolution for the first time. They also traveled to the Galar Region to see a World Coronation Series Match.

The biggest development was that Pikachu became jealous of Ash focusing on training Riolu and ran away! Obviously, Ash’s bond with Pikachu is restored and strengthened, and Goh desires a Pikachu of his own.

Pikachu even refuses a Thunder Stone so he can evolve into a Raichu!

At the beginning of Part 4, Ash had been suffering from a serious losing streak, and his confidence was down in the dumps. But Ash was cheered up when his journey took him back to Alola, and his friends threw a party for him.

Their journey took them to many new exciting locations, with a long Sword and Shield story arc being a highlight. But the climax was when the legendary Clone Pokemon Mewtwo showed up and battled Ash and Goh! Team Rocket even tried swapping out Pikachu with their mecha version.

In Pokemon Journeys Part 5: Episode 49, Team Rocket infiltrated a school disguised as students. Team Rocket’s antics get even zanier later on since they bring in a… vending machine? Then a giant Gulpin ball goes on a rampage in the city.

Audiences were introduced to all sorts of varying Pokemon. Ash, Go, and Chloe traveled to the Galar region to research the Galar Fossils. One of the highlights was Episode 53, when they encountered the legendary water Pokemon Suicune!

Pokemon Journeys Part 6 will pick up the story again with Ash having reached the 184th position in the World Coronation Series after Ash and Farfetch’d defeated Rinto and Gallade in an official match. With this victory in hand, Ash and Goh will find themselves taking on… broken plumbing?

Here is the plot summary for Pokemon Journeys Episode 61: Leave Everything To Us! The Plusle and Minun Handymen!!!

The siblings of the “PluMi Handymen”, Divi and Mulpi, have come to repair the water pipes at the Cerise Laboratory. With their mascot Pokémon Plusle and Minun cheering them on as well, they completely fixed the issue with the pipes! …or at least Ash and Goh thought so they end up having to help with the duo’s work, filling in for Divi. Meanwhile, it seems Minun is angry at Mulpli because of the injury…?

Here’s a review of Pokemon Journeys Episode 61:

Another highlight of Part 6 is in Pokemon Journeys Episode 64 when it’s suspected that the Disaster Pokemon Absol is causing a hot spring to run dry. In Pokemon Journeys Episode 65, Ash receives an invitation from Iris for a dragon battle!

This article provides everything that is known about Pokemon Journeys Part 6 (Netflix’s Pokemon Journeys “Season 6”) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Pokemon Journeys: How many episodes are left?

Although the total number of episodes for Pokemon Journeys hasn’t been announced, each new Pokemon season tends to have around 50 episodes. For example, Pokemon XYZ had 47 episodes, while Pokemon Season 22 had 54 episodes.

But Pokemon Season 23 is highly unusual in that it’s already been confirmed to have at least 66 episodes! The Pokemon Journeys Episode 66 release date in Japan is confirmed for May 14, 2021.

Thus, Netflix U.S. should be releasing Pokemon Journeys Part 6 as the next season. But what’s next for Ash and his friends?

The Pokemon Journeys: The Series anime soft rebooted the story for Ash Ketchum and Pikachu but also introduced new characters Goh and Scorbunny. Pic credit: OLM

Pokemon 2021 on Netflix U.S. likely?

Note: This news story will be updated once the details about Pokemon 2021 are confirmed.

By the time Pokemon Journeys Part 4 was streaming on Netflix in the U.S., Part 6 in the overall Pokemon Journeys anime TV series had started airing on TV in Japan.

The question is whether Pokemon Journeys will continue or will Pokemon 2021 restart the episode count with Pokemon Season 24 as part of Generation 8.

Based on history, the title for Pokemon Journeys 2021 will be extended to include the new focus for the year. For example, the three seasons of Generation 7, Pokemon: Sun and Moon, were extended with the subtitles “Ultra Adventures” and “Ultra Legends.”

Although Part 4 was listed on the official Pokemon website as the “final” season on the Netflix streaming platform, Netflix is unlikely to give up exclusive rights to international streaming for such a popular brand name. Assuming Part 6 finishes off Season 23, that means the currently unnamed Pokemon Season 24 will be the sequel.

Assuming that the anime TV series renews by jumping straight into Netflix’s Pokemon Journeys 2021, it’s likely that Netflix U.S. will release the next set of 12 episodes in December 2021. But it’s also possible that the series could continue into 2022 without a name change.

In the worst-case scenario, it’s also possible that Pokemon fans in the USA will be left hanging waiting for new episodes until a new streaming licensing arrangement is worked out.

Stay tuned!