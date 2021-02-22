Pokemon Journeys Part 5 release date on Netflix U.S. – Is Pokemon Journeys ‘Season 5’ the ending in 2021?

Netflix’s Pokemon Journeys Part 5 anime will include at least the next 12 episodes up through Pokemon Journeys Episode 60, but will this release include the finale? Pic credit: Studio OLM

The Pokemon Journeys Part 5 release date on Netflix is scheduled for June 2021. Pokemon Journeys “Season 5” could be the end of Pokemon Season 23, which first began airing in 2019.

As Netflix users know, the streaming giant likes to set up audiences for binge-watching rather than releasing episodes weekly. That means Pokemon Journeys will be split up into multiple seasons or parts.

Netflix plans on releasing the episodes in blocks of 12. The official Pokemon website states that “another 12 episodes will be added every three months for the duration of the season.”

Since Part 4 is coming out on March 5, 2021, the Pokemon Journeys Part 5 release date is scheduled for June 2021. Pokemon Journeys “Season 4” will include Pokemon Journeys Episodes 49 through 60.

The Pokemon English dub cast returned for the Pokemon Journeys English dub and several new voice actors.

The Pokemon Journeys: The Series release date in Japan initially took place on November 17, 2019. Except for seven weeks of delays in 2020 caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, new episodes have been regularly released every week.

The Japanese Pokemon Journeys Episode 60 is scheduled to release on March 19, 2021. Therefore, it’s expected that the Pokemon Season 24 release date in Japan will be in Summer 2021.

In the first 24 episodes of Pokémon Journeys: The Series, Ash, and Goh become research assistants at the Cerise Laboratory in Vermilion City and find themselves traveling the Pokemon world studying and training Pokemon.

The two discover the wonders of Gigantamax Pokemon, explore Galar’s Wild Area, and even find some common ground with Team Rocket. And while Ash continues his journey to become a Pokemon Master, Goh catches his first Pokemon and discovers that Pokemon battles can be fun.

Episodes 25 through 36 had Ash returning to the Kalos Region with Goh to compete in the Battle Festival. Goh witnessed Mega-Evolution for the first time. They also traveled to the Galar Region to see a World Coronation Series Match.

The biggest development was that Pikachu became jealous of Ash focusing on training Riolu and ran away! Obviously, Ash’s bond with Pikachu is restored and strengthened, and Goh desires a Pikachu of his own.

Pikachu even refuses a Thunder Stone so he can evolve into a Raichu!

At the beginning of Part 4, Ash had been suffering from a serious losing streak, and his confidence was down in the dumps. But Ash was cheered up when his journey took him back to Alola, and his friends threw a party for him.

Their journey took them to many new exciting locations, with a long Sword and Shield story arc being a highlight. But the climax was when the legendary Clone Pokemon Mewtwo showed up and battled Ash and Goh!

The last time we watched the anime, Team Rocket tried swapping out Pikachu with their mecha version. In Pokemon Journeys Part 5: Episode 49, Team Rocket will be infiltrating a school disguised as students. One of the highlights will be Episode 53, when they encounter the legendary water Pokemon Suicune!

Here is the plot summary for Pokemon Journeys Episode 49: Koharu and the Mysterious Mysterious Eievui!

At a Kuchiba City research center studying Eevees, an Eevee tries to imitate different evolved Eevee without success. Seeing Chloe’s Yamper walk by (it’s out for a walk with Ash and Pikachu while Goh and Chloe are in school), it escapes from the center and follows Yamper, with whom it becomes friendly. When two lab assistants from the center chase after Eievui, Yamper leads it to Chloe’s school, where Chloe spots them and enlists Goh’s help to block the assistants while she escapes with Eievui. Team Rocket, who’ve infiltrated the school disguised as students, attempt to steal all of the Pokemon in the school playground, including Goh’s Cinderace and Messon, and when Ash and Pikachu try to stop them they fall into Team Rocket’s classic pit trap.

Here’s a review of Pokemon Journeys Episode 49:

This article provides everything that is known about Pokemon Journeys Part 5 (Netflix’s Pokemon Journeys “Season 4”) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Pokemon Journeys Part 5 release date for June 2021… Is Pokemon Season 24 next?

Although the total number of episodes for Pokemon Journeys hasn’t been announced, each new Pokemon season tends to have around 50 episodes. For example, Pokemon XYZ had 47 episodes, while Pokemon Season 22 had 54 episodes.

But Pokemon Season 23 is unusual in that it’s already been confirmed to have 60 episodes! The Pokemon Journeys Episode 60 release date in Japan is confirmed for March 19, 2021.

Thus, Netflix U.S. should be releasing Pokemon Journeys Part 5 as the “final” season. But what’s next for Ash and his friends?

The Pokemon Journeys: The Series anime soft rebooted the story for Ash Ketchum and Pikachu but also introduced new characters Goh and Scorbunny. Pic credit: OLM

Pokemon 2021 on Netflix U.S. likely?

Note: This news story will be updated once the details about Pokemon 2021 are confirmed.

By the time Pokemon Journeys Part 5 is streaming on Netflix in the U.S., the next season in the overall Pokemon series should be airing on TV in Japan. Pokemon Season 24 (or Pokemon 2021) is part of Generation 8.

Based on history, the title for Pokemon Journeys 2021 will be extended to include the new focus for the year. For example, the three seasons of Generation 7, Pokemon: Sun and Moon, were extended with the subtitles “Ultra Adventures” and “Ultra Legends.”

Netflix is unlikely to give up exclusive rights to international streaming for such a popular brand name. Assuming Part 5 finishes off Season 23, that means Netflix’s Pokemon Journeys 2021 will be the sequel.

Assuming that the anime TV series renews by jumping straight into Pokemon Season 24, it’s likely that Netflix U.S. will release the next set of 12 episodes in September 2021.

Stay tuned!