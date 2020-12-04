Pokemon Journeys Part 4 release date on Netflix U.S. – Pokemon Journeys ‘Season 4’ releases in March 2021

The Pokemon Journeys Part 4 release date on Netflix U.S. has been officially confirmed to be part of a regular schedule. Based on previous announcements, Pokemon Journeys “Season 4” is scheduled to release during the holidays.

As Netflix U.S. users know, the streaming giant likes to set up audiences for binge-watching rather than releasing episodes weekly. That means Pokemon Journeys will be split up into multiple seasons or parts.

Netflix U.S. plans on releasing the episodes in blocks of 12. The official Pokemon website states that “another 12 episodes will be added every three months for the duration of the season.”

Since Part 3 came out December 4, 2020, that means the Pokemon Journeys Part 4 release date will be scheduled for March 2020. Pokemon Journeys “Season 4” will include Pokemon Journeys Episodes 37 through 48.

Note: This news story will be updated once the exact Pokemon Journeys Season 4 release date is announced by Netflix U.S. Based on history, we expect this announcement will occur in February 2021.

Pokemon Journeys: The Series is a Netflix Original exclusive that begins with the Pokemon Season 23 anime, and new episodes will be coming out regularly on Netflix U.S. into 2021.

The Pokemon English dub cast returned for the Pokemon Journeys English dub in addition to several new voice actors.

The Pokemon Journeys: The Series release date in Japan initially took place on November 17, 2019. With the exception of seven weeks of delays in 2020 caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, new episodes have regularly released every week. It’s expected that the Pokemon Season 24 release date will be in 2021.

Internationally, the Pokemon Journeys Netflix release date for streaming the first 12 episodes took place on June 12, 2020. The Pokemon Journeys Part 2 Netflix U.S. release date occurred on September 11.

In the first 24 episodes of Pokémon Journeys: The Series, Ash and Goh become research assistants at the Cerise Laboratory in Vermilion City and find themselves traveling the Pokemon world studying and training Pokemon.

The two discover the wonders of Gigantamax Pokemon, explore Galar’s Wild Area, and even find some common ground with Team Rocket. And while Ash continues his journey to become a Pokemon Master, Goh catches his first Pokemon and discovers that Pokemon battles can be fun.

Episodes 25 through 36 had Ash returning to the Kalos Region with Goh to compete in the Battle Festival. Goh witnessed Mega-Evolution for the first time. They also traveled to the Galar Region to see a World Coronation Series Match.

The biggest development was that Pikachu became jealous of Ash focusing on training Riolu and ran away! Obviously, Ash’s bond with Pikachu is restored and strengthened, and Goh desires a Pikachu of his own. Pikachu even refuses a Thunder Stone so he can evolve into a Raichu!

The last time we watched the anime Ash had been suffering from a serious losing streak and his confidence is down in the dumps. But now Ash and Goh’s journey will take them back to Alola.

Here’s a review of Pokemon Journeys Episode 37:

Here is the plot summary for Pokemon Journeys Episode 37: I’m Back! Nice to Meet You, Alola!

After Goh’s Tamatama is evolved into a Nassy, Ash tells him about Alolan Nassy and Goh becomes fired up with the idea of catching one. Ash returns to Alola with Goh and is reunited with his Alolan Pokemon and his Pokemon School friends (as well as meeting the new addition to the Kikui family). Now Goh has to prove himself to Kaki as a suitable rival for Ash after Kaki challenges him. It’s Goh’s Rabbifuto against Kaki’s Bakugames in a battle in which Goh is introduced to Z-moves and a surprise ending!

Here’s an official overview of Alola for fans who’ve forgotten the details.

This article provides everything that is known about Pokemon Journeys Part 4 (Pokemon Journeys “Season 4”) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Pokemon Journeys Part 5 release date for June 2021… or Pokemon Season 24?

Although the total number of episodes for Pokemon Journeys hasn’t been announced, each new Pokemon season tends to have around 50 episodes. For example, Pokemon XYZ had 47 episodes, while Pokemon Season 22 had 54 episodes.

When Netflix U.S. released Part 3 the Japanese anime was already up to Pokemon Journeys Episode 49 by December 11, 2020.

Netflix U.S. has two options. They can either include the final several episodes as part of Pokemon Journeys Part 4, or they can release only the next 12 episodes (episodes 37 through 48) as previously announced.

If they go with option 1, Pokemon Journeys Part 4 will include the finale. But if they go with the second option, the Pokemon Journeys Part 5 release date will be in June 2021, which means USA Pokemon Journeys fans will be waiting for the finale ending.

2021 Pokemon Season 24 release date on Netflix U.S. likely?

Note: This news story will be updated once the details about Pokemon 2021 are confirmed.

By the time Pokemon Journeys Part 4 is streaming on Netflix U.S., the next season in the overall Pokemon series should be airing on TV in Japan. Pokemon Season 24 (or Pokemon 2021) is part of Generation 8.

Based on history, the title for Pokemon Journeys 2021 will be extended to include the new focus for the year. For example, the three seasons of Generation 7, Pokemon: Sun and Moon, was extended with the subtitles “Ultra Adventures” and “Ultra Legends.”

Netflix is unlikely to give up the exclusive rights to the international streaming for such a popular brand name. Assuming Part 4 finishes off Season 23, that means Netflix’s Pokemon Journeys 2021 anime could continue releasing new episodes in June 2021.

However, if Part 5 contains the ending, it’s also possible that Netflix’s Pokemon Season 24 release date will be in September 2021.

Stay tuned!