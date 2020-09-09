The Pokemon Journeys Part 3 release date on Netflix U.S. has been officially confirmed to be part of a regular schedule. Based on previous announcements, Pokemon Journeys “Season 3” is scheduled to release within several months.

Pokemon Journeys: The Series is a Netflix Original exclusive that begins with the Pokemon Season 23 anime, and new episodes will be coming out regularly on Netflix U.S. into 2021.

The Pokemon English dub cast returned for the Pokemon Journeys English dub in addition to several new voice actors.

The Pokemon Journeys: The Series release date in Japan initially took place on November 17, 2019. With the exception of seven weeks of delays in 2020 caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, new episodes have regularly released every week. It’s expected that the Pokemon Season 24 release date will be in 2021.

Internationally, the Pokemon Journeys Netflix release date for streaming the first 12 episodes took place on June 12, 2020. The Pokemon Journeys Part 2 Netflix U.S. release date occurs on September 11.

The Pokemon Journeys anime rebooted Ash’s journey from the beginning while accompanied by a new character named Goh. The new Pokemon series intends for Ash to travel to all of the various regions of the Pokemon world. Some of these regions have only previously been revealed in the video game series.

Here is the plot summary for Pokemon Journeys Episode 25: A Battle Festival Exploding With Life! VS Mega Lucario!!

Ash returns to the Kalos Region with Goh to compete in the Battle Festival. Many of the participants are also competing in the World Coronation Series. During the competition, while Goh is out catching new Pokemon, Ash comes face to face in a World Coronation Series Ranking Match with an old friend and opponent: Gym Leader Korrina and her Lucario! It’s a two-on-two battle, with Ash’s Gangar and Kairyu vs. Korrina’s Kojondo and Lucario! Ash and his new team of Pokemon must find a way to battle through and emerge victorious, while Goh sees Mega-Evolution for the first time.

Here’s an AMV that provides clips from the episode:

This article provides everything that is known about Pokemon Journeys Part 3 (Pokemon Journeys “Season 3”) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Pokemon Journeys ‘Season 3’ release date should be in December 2020

As Netflix U.S. users know, the streaming giant likes to set up audiences for binge-watching rather than releasing episodes weekly. That means Pokemon Journeys will be split up into multiple seasons or parts.

Netflix U.S. plans on releasing the episodes in blocks of 12. The official Pokemon website states that “another 12 episodes will be added every three months for the duration of the season.”

Since Part 2 came out in September 2020, that means the Pokemon Journeys Part 3 release date will be in December 2020. Part 3 will include Pokemon Journeys Episodes 25 through 36.

Note: This story will be updated once Netflix U.S. announces the exact Pokemon Journeys Part 3 release date.

Pokemon Journeys Part 4 release date predicted for March 2021

Although the total number of episodes for Pokemon Journeys hasn’t been announced, each new Pokemon season tends to have around 50 episodes. For example, Pokemon XYZ had 47 episodes, while Pokemon Season 22 had 54 episodes.

Even if the total number of episodes exceed 48, it’s predicted that Pokemon Journeys Part 4 will include the finale. Therefore, the Pokemon Journeys Part 4 release date will be in March 2021.

2021 Pokemon Season 24 release date on Netflix U.S. likely?

By the time Pokemon Journeys Part 4 is streaming on Netflix U.S., the next season in the overall Pokemon series should be airing on TV in Japan. Pokemon Season 24 (or Pokemon 2021) is part of Generation 8.

Based on history, the title for Pokemon Journeys will be extended to include the new focus for the year 2021. For example, the three seasons of Generation 7, Pokemon: Sun and Moon, was extended with the subtitles “Ultra Adventures” and “Ultra Legends.”

Netflix is unlikely to give up the exclusive rights to the international streaming for such a popular brand name. That means Netflix’s Pokemon Journeys 2021 anime could continue releasing new episodes in June 2021.

Stay tuned!