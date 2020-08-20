Pokemon Journeys Part 2 release date on Netflix U.S. confirmed for September 2020

The Pokemon Journeys Part 2 release date on Netflix U.S. has been officially confirmed. The streaming company announced that Pokemon Journeys “Season 2” is scheduled for September 11, 2020.

Pokemon Journeys: The Series is a Netflix Original exclusive that begins with the Pokemon Season 23 anime, and new episodes will be coming out regularly on Netflix U.S. into 2021. (See below for more details about Pokemon Journeys Part 3.)

The previous English dubbing cast of earlier seasons will return for the Pokemon Journeys English dub in addition to several new voice actors.

The Pokemon Journeys anime is a soft reboot of sorts. Near the ending of the 2019 Pokemon Season 22, Ash and Gladion battled in the final round of the Alola League.

With that win, Ash finally completed his goal of becoming a Pokemon League Champion. And it only took 22 year’s worth of episodes!

The goal of the new Pokemon series is for Ash to travel to all of the various regions of the Pokemon world. This includes regions revealed only in the video games.

Goh’s goal is literally to catch them all, including the legendary Mythical Mew. With over 800 Pokemon in the Pokedex, you know that this significant accomplishment will take many years worth of anime episodes.

Pokemon Journeys Part 3/Season 3 release date should be in December 2020, Pokemon Journeys Part 4 in March 2021

The Pokemon Journeys: The Series release date in Japan initially took place on November 17, 2019. Whereas the initial Pokemon Journeys Netflix release date took place on June 12, 2020.

As Netflix U.S. users know, the streaming giant likes to set up audiences for binge-watching rather than releasing episodes weekly. With the exception of a COVID-19 delay from April through June 2020, Japanese audiences have been receiving new episodes regularly, and they’re already up to Pokemon Season 23 Episode 33 as of August 16, 2020.

Netflix U.S. plans on releasing the episodes in blocks of 12. The official Pokemon website states that “another 12 episodes will be added every three months for the duration of the season.”

In general, each new Pokemon season has around 50 episodes. For example, Pokemon XYZ had 47 episodes, while Pokemon Season 22 had 54 episodes.

Therefore, the Pokemon Journeys release schedule on Netflix U.S. will probably have four three-month installments in total.

That means Pokemon Journeys Part 3: Episodes 25 through 36 will come out three months later in December 2020. Then Pokemon Journeys Part 4: Episodes 37 through finale (48?) comes out in March 2021.

Pokemon Season 24 release date likely in December 2020 or early 2021

Based on history, Pokemon Season 24 (or Pokemon 2021) is part of Generation 8 of the overall series, and it will likely be treated like Pokemon Journeys Season 2. As such, the title for Pokemon Journeys will probably be extended to include the new focus for the year 2021.

As examples, Pokemon Season 14 through 17 was Generation 5, and it was called Pokemon: Black and White. Season 15 extended the title with “Rival Destinies” and Season 16 added “Adventures in Unova.”

Similarly, Pokemon Season 17 through 19 was Generation 6, and it was called Pokemon: XY, while Season 19’s title was extended Pokemon: XYZ).

Pokemon Season 20 through 22 was Generation 7, and it was called Pokemon: Sun and Moon, with the title being extended with “Ultra Adventures” and “Ultra Legends.”

The total number of Pokemon Journeys 2021 episodes has not yet been announced. But if it sticks to historical maxes, then the 23rd season should finish in December 2020 or during the winter 2021 anime season.