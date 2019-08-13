Pokémon cards sells for over $100K at auction

If you have been collecting the Pokémon trading card game since the beginning, then you might want to go through your cards because you might be sitting on a fortune.

Recently one fan decided to sell off their cards and made quite a bit of coin.

According to a report from TMZ, the big sale went down at Goldin Auctions in which a set of rare Pokémon cards brought the owner $107,010 for the collection which consisted of 103 cards.

Not only were these rare cards but they were also in perfect condition as all graded at a Gem Mint 10 rating. The assembled cards include a first edition Charizard, the holographic versions of Blastoise, Alakazam, Chansey, and more.

Why did these cards go for so much? Not only are they rare but there are less than fifty of some of these cards and most of them aren’t even in conditions as good as these were.

So the next time someone tells you that you’re too fussy about the condition of your cards, tell them about this auction.

These Pokémon cards have become quite a commodity among hardcore collectors. There are cards such as the Pikachu Illustrator card that sell for up to $90,000. Many others sell for over $10,000.

So if you got the right card and in mint condition, you might be able to line your wallet with quite a bit of green (or whatever color your money is).