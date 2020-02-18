Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

The Plunderer Season 2 anime will reveal even more of the mysteries surrounding Licht Bach, Hina, and the dragon ball-like original ballot. But when will the second season of the Plunder anime come out?

The good news is that anime fans won’t have to wait too long on Plunderer Episode 13. Early on, the official website for the anime series confirmed the number of episodes, saying that “it will be 24 episodes.”

That means the first season of the Plunderer anime is a two-cour anime. What’s a “cour,” you might ask? For those unfamiliar with the lingo, a “cour” is a three-month block of TV broadcasting based on the physical seasons usually composed of 10 to 13 episodes.

So far, there’s been no indication that the first season will be a split-cour anime season. A “split-cour” is where a single anime season takes a multi-month break before resuming TV broadcasting. Examples from 2020 include the Fire Force Season 2 anime and the No Guns Life anime.

In this case, the first 12 episodes of Plunderer will air from January 9, 2020, through March. Plunderer Part 2 will then pick up again in April 2020.

New episodes are available on Hulu with English subtitles, while FUNimation is streaming the Plunderer English dub. Barring any unexpected delays (the 2019 coronavirus has impacted the anime industry since it outsources work to China), the finale, Plunderer Episode 24, will broadcast in Japan in June 2020.

The Plunderer Season 2 opening (OP) music theme song and ending (ED) have not yet been announced. The first season featured the OP “Plunderer” by Miku Ito and the ED “Countless Days” by Rina Honnizumi, the Japanese voice actress for the Hina character. Plunderer Part 2 will have a new OP and ED.

The Plunderer anime is being produced by animation studio Geek Toys, which has previously worked on the 2018 RErideD and the 2019 Hensuki: Are you willing to fall in love with a pervert, as long as she’s a cutie? Director Hiroyuki Kanbe (Oreimo, Gonna be the Twin-Tail) is helming the project.

Writer Masashi Suzuki (Isuca, Lord of Vermilion: The Crimson King) is writing the anime script and series composition. There are multiple character designers, including Hiroki Fukuda, Yuka Takashina, and Yuki Fukuchi.

This article provides everything that is known about Plunderer Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Plunderer manga compared to the anime

The story for the anime series first began life as the Plunderer manga series by writer and artist Suu Minazuki. The creator is famous for previously creating the similarly quirky Heaven’s Lost Property and Watashi no Messiah-sama.

Published in Monthly Shonen Ace since December 2014, new tankabon-format volumes historically come out three times a year from Japanese publisher Kadokawa. As of December 2019, the manga series was up to Plunderer Volume 14. The release date for Plunderer Volume 15 has not yet been announced.

In 2018, Yen Press licensed the official English translation of the Plunderer manga series for North American release. As of December 2019, the English Plunderer manga was up to Volume 3, with Plunderer Volume 4 scheduled to release on April 21, 2020. There are also unofficial fan-made scanlation projects which have kept up with the latest chapters.

When a manga is adapted into anime format often times the studio will condense story content in order to reach a good stopping point within the limitations of the episodic format. Often times this means skipping a lot of content, but so far the anime adaptation has been true to the manga.

With the exception of some missing jokes and minor changes to worldbuilding exposition, Episode 1 followed Chapter 1 very closely and ended on the same dramatic note.

Admittedly, it’s a pretty rough beginning for those who dislike ecchi since the opening sequence is literally comedic sexual assault. Anime audiences were probably tempted to drop the series right then and there, but fortunately, the manga and thus the anime gets better from thereon.

Licht’s true character is revealed as a lecherous Vash the Stampede archetype with a heart of gold. However, “the somewhat idiotic, and always perverted” Licht has a very good reason for acting this way that’s slowly revealed as the story unfolds.

The adaptation rate of one chapter per episode continued through Plunderer Episode 5. The biggest departure from the manga started with Plunderer Episode 6.

In the manga, Pelmo was introduced while being sexually accosted by an ugly rich man who desired to forcibly marry Pelmo by using his higher number count. Hina unsuccessfully tried to help, but then Licht came flying out of the sky to help only to be accosted by Pelmo herself.

Pelmo only acted in this manner since she was avidly curious about how Licht could seemingly fly. Arguably, Pelmo’s introduction in the anime was better since it showed her trying to pursue her dream to create a flying machine.

Plunderer Episode 7 will start up by finishing manga Chapter 6 of Volume 2. The next several chapters are where the action really begins to pick up so it’ll be interesting to see how well these action scenes are animated.

Note: This article was initially published before Plunderer Episode 24 aired in Japan and will be updated over time.

Based on the pacing of the anime so far, it appears that studio Geek Toys is aiming for ending Plunderer Episode 24 somewhere around Chapter 27 of Volume 7. It’s the best stopping point by far since it ends a story arc by fully explaining Licht’s history and motivations for his current actions.

If the first season ends that way, the good news is that the manga currently provides more than enough source material for the Plunderer Season 2 anime to be produced relatively quickly. English-only manga readers who wish to read ahead of the anime can jump straight to Volume 8.

Plunderer Season 2 release date

As of the last update, Geek Toys, Kadokawa, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Plunderer Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a Plunderer sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Plunderer Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

Kadokawa’s intentions for the anime series will probably be forecast by the characters that end up in Isekai Quartet Season 3. Admittedly, yes, labeling Plunderer as an isekai anime is something of a stretch, but could it be possible that Plunderer’s Licht and Hina will be joining the chibi isekai gang rather than Cautious Hero’s Seiya and Ristarte or BOFURI’s Maple and Sally?

The anime may have suffered from a rocky start but let’s just hope the end credits for Episode 24 tease a future for the Plunderer Season 2 anime.

Plunderer S2 spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Note: This article was initially published before Plunderer Episode 24 aired in Japan. Spoilers for Plunderer Season 2 assume that the story will pick up with Volume 8.

With the knowledge secured from time travel, it’s now time for those who returned back to the future to decide what to do next. Nana is suffering a horrible nightmare showing her a dark creature destroying Licht with gravity-like powers.

Otherwise, everyone is happy to be back in the present and they celebrate with raucous drinking and bikinis. Licht, of course, proceeds to totally “biff” his 300-years-and-waiting chance with Hina. (Don’t mind the minor Back to the Future pun.)

But things start to get interesting at the ending of Chapter 29 when Licht reveals that he knows the name of Hina’s mother: Tsukina Farrow. The major twist is that Hina’s mother was one of Licht’s childhood friends from 300 years ago, which means that Licht views Hina as if she were a young child in comparison to him.

Worse, Hina’s father is named Tokikaze Sakai and Licht killed her father with his own hands in the past. Licht feels that he has no right to allow Hina to stand by him.

Licht also reveals that Hina possesses one of the seven original ballots for the Althing that exist in this world. If a person were to gather all of the original ballot balls together he or she would control the world of Althea.

With that startling revelation, Licht declares that he intends on taking on the military all by himself. But Licht doesn’t want to risk his friends being hurt in the coming fight.

So, Licht puts everyone to sleep by drugging their drinks. but Jail Murdoch isn’t affected due to his Conviction. Licht and Jail face-off after Licht tells him the plan, but in the end, they part ways with Licht jumping away. Jail heads toward the royal capital city to confront his father for actions taken in the deep past.

It’s not long before everything goes horribly wrong and Nana’s nightmare comes to life. Unable to use his speed due to the enemy’s gravity powers, Licht is pounded into the ground. Licht’s friends eventually find his lifeless body and he’s seemingly dead… what do they do now?

Unfortunately, anime audiences will need to wait until the Plunderer Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!