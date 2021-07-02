Platinum End Season 2 release date: Platinum End Part 2 Episode 24 ending the manga’s story by Death Note creators [Trailer]

Platinum End Episode 24 will contain the ending of the story in 2021. Pic credit: Studio Signal.MD

Platinum End Season 2 has been officially confirmed to be the ending of the story as told by the Platinum End manga series.

The Platinum End anime TV series will be a total of 24 episodes divided into two cours.

What’s a “cour,” you might ask? For those unfamiliar with the lingo, a “cour” is a three-month block of TV broadcasting based on the physical seasons usually composed of 10 to 13 episodes.

Sign up to our Anime newsletter!

In this case, Platinum End Season 2 is really Platinum End Part 2. It will not be a “split-cour” anime, which is when a single anime season takes a multi-month break before resuming TV broadcasting.

The anime is being animated by Studio Signal.MD, best known for Recover of an MMO Junkie and Cyborg 09: Call of Justice. The company also collaborated with other studios on FLCL Progressive.

In 2021, Studio Signal.MD also released Mars Red and Dragon Goes House-Hunting.

Platinum End Season 2/Part 2 will actually have a different main director. The first part will be directed by Hideya Takahashi (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind), while the second part will be helmed by Kazuchika Kise (Ghost in the Shell Arise).

Writer Shinichi Inotsume (Yona of the Dawn, Gleipnir, Gangsta JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Parts 1, 3, and 4) is handling the series composition. Artist Kouji Oodate (No Game No Life, key animator on Your Name) is the character designer. Composer Masahiro Tokuda (Deca-Dence, Cestvs: The Roman Fighter) wrote the music.

The Platinum End OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music hasn’t been announced yet. The Platinum End Part 2 OP/ED hasn’t been announced yet.



Watch this video on YouTube The Platinum End trailer for Part 1.

Here is the Platinum End story summary:

“As his classmates celebrate their middle school graduation, troubled Mirai Kakehashi is mired in darkness. Mirai lost his family in an accident and had a hard time even with the relatives who took him in. Despairing of everything, he throws himself off the roof of a building on the day he graduates from junior high school. However, he meets an angel there…? Mirai’s battle is just beginning when he receives some salvation from above. Now Mirai is pitted against 12 other chosen humans in a battle in which the winner becomes the next god of the world. Mirai has an angel in his corner, but he may need to become a devil to survive.”

The Platinum End release date for the first episode is scheduled for October 2021, the Fall 2021 anime season.

The key visual for the Platinum End anime released in December 2020. Pic credit: Studio Signal.MD

This article provides everything that is known about Platinum End Season 2 (Platinum End Part 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Platinum End English dub release date

The Japanese voice cast includes:

Miyu Irino as Mirai Kakehashi

Yui Ogura as Nasse

Natsuki Hanae as Revel

M.A.O as Saki Hanakago

Toshiyuki Morikawa as Nanato Mukaidou

Ai Kayano as Baret

The Platinum End trailer has included English subtitles. A Platinum End English dub hasn’t been announced yet.

Platinum End Part 2 release date in Winter 2022

As of the last update, Studio Signal.MD or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the exact Platinum End Season 2 release date.

However, it’s already announced that the Platinum Part 2 release date will be in January 2021, the Winter 2021 anime season.

Even with an “uninterrupted” run of an anime series it’s fairly common for the anime industry to have a small delay between consecutive cours. Assuming that each cour has 12 episodes, it’s possible anime fans may have to wait a week or two for the Platinum End Episode 13 release date.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

The Platinum End manga art style has captured the imagination of fans and other artists. Pic credit: corphish2

Platinum End manga ended in 2021

The story for the anime TV series is based on the Platinum End manga by writer Tsugumi Ohba and illustrator Takeshi Obata. This manga creator duo is best known for creating Death Note and Bakuman.

Started in November 2015 in Shueisha’s Jump Square magazine, the Platinum End manga reached its ending in January 2021. Volume 14 ended final Chapter 58. The manga has over 4.5 million copies in circulation worldwide.

The official English translation is being published in North America by VIZ Media. The English Platinum End manga was up to Volume 12 as of January 2021. The English Volume 13 is scheduled for July 6, 2021, while Volume 14 hasn’t been announced yet.

Let’s just be glad that Platinum End Part 2 will finish the story. Stay tuned!