Planet With Season 2 release date: Planet With manga is the basis for the anime’s story, but will it get a sequel?

The anime Planet With Season 2 may be desired by fans who want more of the absurdist mecha anime. But is there enough source material for a second season to be released any time soon?

The story was created by manga creator Satoshi Mizukami, who is best known for his previous works Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer and Spirit Circle. The first series ended in 2010 and the second series in 2016. Both manga series are available to read digitally via Crunchyroll.

The Planet With manga series first launched in April 2018. New chapters are being released monthly in Japan via Young King OURs, but an English translation is available through Crunchyroll. Unfortunately, that means there are only six chapters available so the anime is far ahead of the Planet With manga’s story.

Mizukami is credited as the storyboard artist and series composition writers for the anime. It’s possible that the story for the manga might diverge significantly, but the mangaka also wrote the script for the anime adaptation of his science fiction manga project.

It’s claimed that Mizukami gave animation studio J.C. Staff 1,074 pages of manga storyboards for creating the anime version. See the video below for examples of these storyboards.

This article provides everything that is known about Planet With Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Planet With Season 2 depends on the ending in episode 12

As of the last update, J.C. Staff or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Planet With Season release date. Nor has the production of a sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Planet With Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

Unfortunately, based on the pacing of the episodes thus far, it seems very likely that the anime was intended on being a standalone story. Planet With Episode 10 would have been the perfect setup for a second season.

The main characters have reconciled their differences, a final battle between factions has taken place, a five-year time gap has occurred, and there’s still the final boss lurking in the shadow of the moon.

With two episodes remaining, it seems like that particular dragon will be slain in Planet With Episode 12. So, where would such an ending leave an opening for Planet With Season 2?

Anime fans will just have to wait, watch what happens, and hope that a sequel is possible. Stay tuned!