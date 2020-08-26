Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time Season 2 release date predictions – Uncensored in Super Philosopher BD

The Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time Season 2 anime will have Peter facing crazed female goblins, but he’s more scared of family issues with Lucy Grill, the strongest little sister in the world. But when will Peter Grill to Kenja no Jikan Season 2 come out?

The anime is being produced by animation studio Wolfsbane. The Peter Grill anime is apparently their very first full production, although they’re credited with animation assistance on the 2018 series of anime shorts called Crossing Time.

Considering the focus of the Peter Grill anime, it shouldn’t be surprising that director Tatsumi has a background in raunchy animation. Character designer Rui Ishike has also directed similar works.

However, scriptwriter Nora Mouri has experience working on regular anime, including the 2016 Kiitaro’s Yokai Picture Diary.

For the first season, the Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time opening (OP) theme song music was “Piercing Melancholy,” as performed by Yui Ninomiya, the Japanese voice actress for Luvelia Sanctos. The ending (ED) was “A Shoulder To Lean On” by hip-hop group Hilcrhyme.

The Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time Season 2 opening and ending have not yet been announced.

The Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time English dub anime was streaming on HIDIVE beginning August 14, 2020, while Crunchyroll provided English subtitles starting July 10, 2020. The finale, Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time Episode 12, will broadcast on September 25, 2020.

This article provides everything that is known about Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time Season 2 (Peter Grill to Kenja no Jikan Season 2 ) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time uncensored in ‘Super Philosopher’ version – HIDIVE streaming ‘Great Philosopher’ version

Anime fans watching the Crunchyroll streaming version are probably almost feeling blinded by the glaring lights used to censor various scenes. In response, HIDIVE has announced that they are streaming the Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time “Great Philosopher” version.

This TV version is still technically censored, but the glaring lights are used sparingly rather than covering practically the entire screen.

For those wanting to watch Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time uncensored, they will need to turn to the “Super Philsopher” version, which is entirely uncensored.

So far, only the Japanese TV network AT-X has announced that they will be broadcasting the Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time Super Philosopher version. But HIDIVE is teasing fans by saying, “We’ve been working that angle long and hard.”

Sentai Filmworks has also announced that it licensed the home video release for North America and Europe except for Asia, France, Germany, Monaco, Andorra, Austria, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Italy, and Belgium.

The Blu-Ray/DVD will feature Peter Grill uncensored in addition to the TV broadcast version. The 12 episodes of the first season will be split up into three disc volumes.

Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time manga compared to the anime

The anime is based on the Peter Grill to Kenja no Jikan manga series by creator Daisuke Hiyama. Serialized monthly in Futabasha’s Manga Action since July 2017, the Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time manga was up to Volume 6 (which includes up through Chapter 30) as of June 12, 2020.

North American publisher Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the official English translation of the Peter Grill manga. The English Volume 2 is scheduled for September 8, 2020, Volume 3 for December 8, 2020, Volume 4 for February 23, 2021, and Volume 5 for June 1, 2021.

The anime has been adapting the manga in a fairly straight-forward fashion, but it’s skimmed over dialogue with Peter’s friend Tim Robinson, rearranged some plot points, and condensed some of the fantasy worldbuilding elements in order to focus on the raunchy scenes.

Yes, surprisingly, even the censored TV version of the anime has more mature content than the manga, which generally uses raunchiness for comedic effect rather than continually emphasizing lewdness for its own sake.

While the anime does have comedy, the episodes all have extended raunchy scenes involving the Ogre sisters Mimi and Lisa Alpacas, the elf Vegan Eldoriel, and the Orc Piglette Pancetta. Even the scene where the Great Worm Goblin monster captured Luvelia Sanctus was extended to add the threat of defilement by the creature’s tentacles.

The anime skipped a small story arc from Chapters 6 and 7, where the group got caught in a storm while traveling only to find shelter in an elderly Ogre’s cabin. However, Episode 7 adapted part of Chapter 7, where they all got drunk, the sprite Agape exploded, and the girls decided to establish a formal treaty concerning how to share Peter’s affections.

Originally in the manga, Luvelia’s father didn’t receive the message from Orcland until Chapter 8, so Piglette hadn’t been introduced yet. Thus, the anime version reordered the sequence of events so she could be part of the drunk scene. Episode 7 also merged over the apron scene from Chapter 11 and how Piglette claimed she was fine just being one of Peter’s lovers.

The only issue with the anime skipping this manga story arc is that it contained some major foreshadowing concerning the backstory of the Ogre sisters. In Chapter 10, the ending of the Piglette story arc, the manga introduced Ogrestan’s chief warrior Antonio Spartacus and the fact that he’s been searching for his love, Lisa Alpacas… who is also an Ogre Princess!

Episode 8 picked up the story again in the second half of Chapter 11, which is when the girls held a conference to nail down the details of their interspecies breeding treaty. Chapter 12 then launched into how the girls blatantly ignored the non-aggression pact and interfered with Peter’s date with Luvelia.

Episode 9 should start adapting the Spartacus story arc. It’ll be interesting to watch the banana sword fight be animated.

All in all, due to the relatively short episodes, the anime has maintained a pacing of around 1.5 chapters adapted per episode. Therefore, the ending of Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time Season 2 will likely find a stopping point at the end of manga Volume 3.

That means that Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time Season 2 will pick up the story again with the Goblin Disaster arc. Manga readers who want to read ahead of the anime should jump to Chapter 16 of Volume 4.

Better yet, there is plenty of source material for a second season since the anime has adapted less than half the available chapters.

Peter Grill to Kenja no Jikan Season 2 release date predictions

As of the last update, Futabasha Publishers, Studio Wolfsbane, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of Peter Grill to Kenja no Jikan Season 2 been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Peter Grill Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

The biggest issue is that when it comes to reviews, the anime was essentially a flop. But low reviews were largely from those who were hoping for comedy and characterization over raunchiness.

Since the anime did deliver on the raunchiness, the TV series could survive solely on sales of the Peter Grill uncensored Blu-Ray discs alone.

We’ll just have to wait and see if the Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time Season 2 anime is greenlit for production.

Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time Season 2 spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

The last time we watched Peter and the girls, the anime had become a little bit more action-packed and a little less focused on comedic harem antics. The tone of Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time Season 2 will continue that progression by shifting more from a raunchy fantasy to a comedic battle harem.

When female goblins began assaulting males all over the country, Peter finds himself in a pickle. These so-called Goblin Disasters occur every so many years across the world when all the female goblins go into heat, kill all the male goblins, and then go on a rampage as they seek any and all males aboveground.

No one knows what causes the Goblin Disasters or even how to stop them, not even the goblins themselves. Humanity has typically responded by committing wholesale slaughter of goblins until the disaster ends.

A self-proclaimed “goblin expert” from an “eastern country” named Kenji-San claims to have knowledge of how to stop the female goblins from rampaging, but he’s injured before he can pass on the secret.

Luvelia forms an all-female elite troop to take on the female goblins head-on. But she meets her match when fighting against the female Hobgoblins, the Hellish Three Stars.

Worse, Luvelia is captured and dragged away. Peter runs to the rescue, but the Hobgoblins realize that Luvelia is his weakness. Not willing to put her safety at risk, Peter throws down his sword and is taken to the Goblin Queen.

Since the Hobgoblin girls are cute, Peter is hoping that the Goblin Queen might end up being pretty similar to how Piglette defied his expectations of Orcish royalty. Unfortunately, the Goblin Queen is totally a monster.

Stuck in the goblin prison, Peter is surprised when he’s visited by one of the Hellish Three Stars, Gobuko Nggiel. Seeing her awakens a previously repressed memory from his childhood where he remembers his sister, the KGI (Kill Goblins Immediately) movement, and a certain little girl goblin.

Realizing that they were a family (it’s complicated), Peter convinces Gobuko to betray the goblin colony. With her help, they escape, and they also figure out a final solution to the Goblin Disaster problem that doesn’t involve genocide.

Despite the happy outcome for everyone, the Queen is not willing to forgive Gobuko, so she ends up staying with Peter. While Gobuko is pleased to rejoin her family, Peter isn’t exactly thrilled, and neither are the rest of the girls in the treaty.

Unfortunately, family issues are just beginning. Peter receives a letter, and he goes into a panic when he realizes that his younger sister, Lucy Grill, is coming to visit.

Lucy harbors a strong hatred toward cheaters since their father cheated on their mother many times and destroyed the family. As an adult, she chased their father to the ends of the earth, cut off his “you know what” (that’s how Lucy phrases it), and shoved it in his own mouth.

If anything, Lucy is more terrifying than the guild leader since she can become a berserker without an off switch if her wrath is roused.

Needless to say, Peter does not want Lucy to know about his odd predicament since he’s regularly cheating on Luvelia. But when Lucy begins to realize that something is amiss and goes berserk, Peter only survives by figuring out yet another way to dig his hole even deeper with a new layer of lies.

And that hole becomes even bigger when a conspiracy involving the Dwarven mining city of Gorgonzola begins…

(Yay, a dwarf joke! Oh, and Peter defeated a fairy demon lord from another world, but that’s not important, so it was skipped. Ditto for the guy with two eyepatches.)

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!