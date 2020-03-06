Pet Season 2 release date: Is there a Pet manga sequel by Ranjo Miyake?

A Pet Season 2 anime may be greatly desired by anime fans wanting to see more of Hiroki, Tsukasa, and other characters; but that possibility depends on Pet manga series creator Ranjo Miyake.

So far, the second season of Pet seems very unlikely based on the way the manga has been adapted. The anime project is being created by animation studio Geno Studio, which is best known for producing the outrageous Golden Kamuy anime series (the Golden Kamuy Season 3 anime has been confirmed) and the Genocidal Organ movie.

Some anime fans may be curious why Geno Studio has the exact same motorcycle intro video as MAPPA’s Dororo anime and WIT Studio’s Vinland Saga anime (see our Vinland Saga Season 2 anime article). It’s because production company Twin Engine owns the rights to the project and hires the animation studios to create the anime.

Director Takahiro Omori is helming the Pet anime project, and he’s best known for previously directing the Durarara!! anime series. Writer Sadayki Murai (Natsume Yujin-cho) is writing the series composition. Junichi Hayama is handling character design.

The Pet anime’s opening (OP) theme song music is Cho no Tobu Suiso as performed by Japanese rock band Ling tosite Sigure, while the ending (ED) is “image _____” as performed by Memai Siren.

New Pet episodes are streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The finale, Pet Episode 13, is scheduled to release on March 30, 2020.

This article provides everything that is known about Pet Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Pet manga’s ending already released years ago

The Pet manga was originally serialized in Weekly Big Comics Spirits from January through December of 2003.

Only 55 chapters long in total, Japanese publisher Enterbrain, an imprint of Kadokawa, eventually re-released the manga in 2009 as a remastered edition that was five volumes.

Unfortunately, a North American publisher never picked up the license for an official English translation of the Pet: Remastered Edition manga.

Since finishing the Pet manga’s ending, Miyake has worked on a fantasy horror called Akai Kiba, a historical samurai manga called Himitsu no Shinsengumi, a fantasy SciFi manga series called Imuri, and a historical seinen series called Mitsukuniden, which is a story based on the real-life Japanese lord Mito Mitsukuni.

The original creator has not announced any plans for a Pet manga sequel to coincide with the anime’s release. However, Miyake did publish new artwork celebrating the TV anime adaptation.

Since the manga series is relatively short, Geno Studio played it safe and stuck closely to the manga’s story. They could have expanded on the premise greatly, which is what animation studio Kyoto Animation did with the Violet Evergarden anime series.

What Geno Studio did expand upon were the expressive animation and beautiful art direction. While the manga did provide the basis for the art style, it could be argued that the anime outshines the original in this regard.

The only bad news is that it’s apparent that Pet Episode 13 will be the final ending. Pet Episode 10 was already up to Chapter 35 out of 55. With no Pet sequel in the works, Pet Episode 13 won’t leave any wiggle room for a Pet Season 2 anime

The only option would be to create a new anime original story, perhaps a Pet OVA episode. The basic premise of psychic assassins being chained down by their emotional links would also make for an interesting Pet movie with a new set of characters.

Pet Season 2 release date

As of the last update, Geno Studio, Twin Engine, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Pet Season 2 release date.

Nor has the production of a Pet sequel (anime or manga) been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Pet Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

As previously stated, Pet Season 2 still seems unlikely at this time. Let’s just hope the production of a Pet OVA episode is greenlit along with an English edition of the manga.

Stay tuned!