The Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 2 anime will have Iska and Alice fighting to uncover the truth behind a conspiracy within the Nebulis Sovereignty. But when will Kimi to Boku no Saigo no Senjou, Aruiwa Sekai ga Hajimaru Seisen (KimiSen) Season 2 come out?

For the first season, the anime was produced by Japanese animation studio Silver Link, which is known for other anime series such as My Next Life as a Villainess Strike The Blood Season 4, Death March To The Parallel World Rhapsody, Wise Man’s Grandchild, BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense, and The Misfit of Demon King Academy.

The studio has a history of producing second seasons. The BOFURI Season 2 anime and the My Next Life as a Villainess Season 2 anime have been confirmed to be in production.

Sign up to our Anime newsletter!

The studio or staff for Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 2 has not yet been confirmed. For the first season, the anime was helmed by director s Shin Oonuma and Mirai Minato.

Notably, both directors previously worked together on the BOFURI anime.

Writer Kento Shimoyama (Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody) is handling the series scripts. Kaori Sato (BOFUR episode director) is both the character designer and the chief animation director.

Minoru Maeda (Fate/stay night Movie: Heaven’s Feel) was the art director. Fumiyuki Gou (Deca-Dence, No Guns Life, Overlord, The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2) was the sound director.

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) have not yet been announced.

For the first season, the Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World OP was “Against” as performed by Kaori Ishihara, and the ED was “Cage of Ice (Koori no Torikgao)” as performed by Japanese voice actress Sora Amamiya (she plays the main character Aliceliese Lou Nebulis IX).

The anime’s first season premiered in Fall 2020 and was streaming on FUNimation Now, Hulu, and Netflix Japan. The Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World English dub was streaming on FUNimation Now.

The first season’s finale, Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Episode 12, was released on December 23, 2020.

This article provides everything that is known about Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 2 (Kimi to Boku no Saigo no Senjou, Aruiwa Sekai ga Hajimaru Seisen Season 2/KimiSen Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Kimi to Boku no Saigo no Senjou, Aruiwa Sekai ga Hajimaru Seisen Season 2 release date predictions

As of the last update, Studio Silver Link or any company related to the anime production has not officially confirmed the Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a KimiSen Season 2 sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Kimi to Boku no Saigo no Senjou, Aruiwa Sekai ga Hajimaru Seisen Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

In recent years, Studio Silver Link has been greenlit for producing second seasons for multiple fantasy/isekai anime based on the first seasons’ popularity. Death March and Wise Man’s Grandchild were notable exceptions.

The problem with the KimiSen anime is that it currently is receiving review scores that are closer to Death March than BOFURI or My Next Life as a Villainess. Death March and Wise Man’s Grandchild failed to gain traction largely due to the generic nature of the plot and characters (Wise Man’s Grandchild Season 2 probably would have been reviewed better since the next story arc was far more interesting than what was adapted by the first season).

Fortunately, KimiSen is admittedly cliche, but it’s not that bad. The main issue is that it takes several episodes to reveal its distinct characteristics, although the first battle between Alice and Iska is well-animated.

Despite having an interesting initial premise of an Empire soldier imprisoned for helping the enemy, the anime’s first episode felt a little slow largely due to the soldier side characters in Iska’s Unit 907 simply not being that interesting.

Even Iska himself came off as a blank slate OP protagonist due to the lack of inner monologues. His personality wasn’t allowed to stand out.

Short Captain Mismis felt like a walking trope or a bad attempt at copying the appeal of DanMachi’s Hestia. It’s a “tankless” job, but I suppose somebody has to do the fan service comedy. Thankfully, the captain became much more interesting, starting with Episode 6, thanks to a plot twist.

Perhaps the characters were not given enough time to develop as supporting cast, but it’s the interactions between Alice and Iska that make this series shine. After all, the story is loosely based on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, albeit one where the romance progresses extremely slowly.

The story also has political intrigue within the Empire and Nebulis families, never mind the mystery of how the 100-year war began in the first place. Thus, the story tends to make quick tonal shifts between cheesy RomCom and gritty war drama.

Hopefully, the source material’s relative strength will allow the KimiSen anime to rise from mediocrity and secure enough popularity and financial success for a second season.

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World light novel/manga series compared to the anime

The anime’s story is based on the Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World light novel series by writer Kei Sazane and illustrator Ao Nekonabe. First released in May 2017 by Kadokawa’s Fujimi Fantasia Bunko imprint, it’s already up to Volume 10 as of October 17, 2020.

A short story collection is scheduled to release on December 19, 2020. The Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Volume 11 release date hasn’t been announced yet.

The original author teamed up with artist okama for the Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World manga adaptation. It’s up to Volume 6 as of December 25, 2020.

Yen Press is publishing the official English translation for both the light novels and manga series in North America. The English books were up to Volume 5 as of December 22, 2020, while the English manga was up to Volume 3 as of October 27, 2020.

When light novels are adapted into anime, it’s unavoidable that many details are condensed due to the time constraints of the episodic format.

As previously mentioned, the first episode failed to hook audiences largely due to the emphasis on generic RomCom banter. Instead, the anime could have developed Iska’s motivations for his actions further.

In the light novel, when Iska frees the young witch, he tells her it’s wrong to imprison a weak child, and he also desires to free more children. Iska gives the young woman directions to a neutral city, and the book describes how shocked she was the next day when she read about his arrest in the news.

Even the Iska vs. Alice battle scene was changed in minor ways. But if it had played out like the books, it would have been too long for the anime format.

Episode 3 finished the first book volume. The pacing of the anime’s first three episodes may have been brisk, but at least it hit all the major plot beats necessary to build Iska and Alice’s relationship.

The problem is that the KimiSen anime jumped into the Captain’s Merkava Mi.62 and hit the accelerator for Episode 4 and 5. Together, the two episodes adapted Volume 2’s ending, which corresponds to manga Chapter 16.

With Captain Mismis having fallen into the vortex and transformed into an astral witch, Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Episode 6 began adapting Volume 3.

The increase in the anime’s pacing was not much of a surprise considering that Alice’s sister Sisbell is referenced early on but does not show up again until Volume 4. (It also meant the anime featured an obligatory beach bikini episode.)

Based on the anime’s pacing, it’s predicted that Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Episode 12 will find an ending in Volume 5.

It’s a decent stopping point since it’ll end the first season with a climactic battle scene. At the same time, it means anime audiences will be left hanging in the middle of the Sisbell/Nebulis conspiracy story arc, but it’s still better than having been left with the cliffhanger ending of Volume 4.

The good news is that there is currently plenty of source material for Silver Link to make Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 2.

Better yet, English-only fans who wish to read ahead of the anime won’t have to wait too long until the English Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Volume 6 comes out in 2021. Similarly, KimiSen manga readers will have to wait until later in 2021 when the manga’ story catches up to Volume 6.

KimiSen Season 2 anime spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

The last time anime audiences watched the TV show, they learned Sisbell was the young girl that Iska rescued in the beginning. Sisbell was caught by the Empire while trying to unravel a conspiracy that threatens the Nebulis royal family and the government.

Sisbell wants to know the truth of what happened 100 years ago to start the war. Although she has the ability to peer back into the past, she can’t see that far nor can she see far enough to know the identities of the modern conspirators.

Due to this problem, Sisbell doesn’t know who to trust except for her butler. But she’s also fallen in love with Iska and desires for him to become her subordinate within Nebulis. When Alice caught Sisbell hugging Iska and walking in public in the neutral city Alice almost melted down from jealousy.

The conspiracy begins to heat up when someone tried to assassinate the Queen and her cabinet using astral spirit power. A witch went on a rampage trying to go after Sisbell. Sisbell’s butler has gone missing after traveling to the palace to arrange for Sisbell’s return.

In Volume 6, Alice is trying to chase down the mastermind behind the assassination attempt. Alice is more powerful than her sisters, and since the Nebulis Sovereignty cares most about power and is in line to become the next queen. The other candidates include Kissing from the Zoa family and Mizerhyby from Hydra.

As previously negotiated, Nebulis gives Captain Mismis the patches that will suppress her spirit energy and disguise the astral sign mark on her skin. Iska then escorts Sisbell to the royal palace, but Alice’s older sister, 20-year-old Elletear Lou Nebulis IX, appears.

Elletear cheerfully persuades everyone to wait 10 days at the private Lou family villa near the palace. They only go along with it since they don’t want anyone knowing about Sisbell’s “foreign mercenaries,” nor do they want the Empire to suspect Iska’s unit.

Alice shows up right when Iska and Sibell are searching her room for surveillance devices. To her utter mortification, they happen to be looking in Alice’s secret lingerie closet.

In the night, Elletear calls Iska to her room, and the resulting discussion turns into a three-way argument among the sisters. Ultimately, Iska ends up sharing the same bed as the rest of the family… and Alice can’t help but get a little touchy.

All the shenanigans are interrupted by a massive artillery bombardment by the Empire. The Imperial Army and the elite Saint Apostles are invading the palace, and everything is going up in flames.

The Empire also attacks the villa, but the “Imperial soldiers” end up being Nebulis infiltrators in disguise. Only Sisbell and Iska’s unit knows the truth, but it will be like an Imperial attack to the rest of the Nebulis.

What’s even more shocking is that Elletear appears to be working with the Empire? The war is heating up, and Alice’s elder sister is apparently the one responsible.

The truth of the conspiracy will shake the nation to its core. True artificial monsters will come to light, and the “invincibility” of the royal family will be shown to be a lie. Can the world avoid total war?

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 2 release date to watch what happens next.