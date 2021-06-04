Osamake Season 2 release date: Osananajimi ga Zettai ni Makenai Love Comedy Season 2 predictions

Will the Osamake Season 2 anime TV series be able to overcome the bad reviews of the first season? Pic credit: Studio Doga Kobo

The Osamake Season 2 anime TV series will have Shiro/Kachi, Kuro, and Maria rallying together in an emergency situation involving Sueharu Maru aka Haru aka Su-chan. But when will Osananajimi ga Zettai ni Makenai Love Comedy Season 2 come out?

The first season of the anime TV series was produced by animation Studio Doga Kobo, which recently produced the Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle anime and the Ikebukuro West Gate Park anime. The studio is best known for adapting manga slice-of-life comedies like Asteroid in Love, How Heavy Are The Dumbbells You Lift?, and New Game!

In 2021, Studio Doga Kobo also released the My Senpai is Annoying anime and the Selection Project anime.

The main staff and studio for Osamake Season 2 hasn’t been announced yet. For the first season, the project was helmed by director Takashi Naoya (3D Girlfriend, Val x Love), who was also a character designer for the Osamake anime. Atsushi Soga (an animation director for some Fairy Tail episodes) was a chief animation director and the second character designer.

The Osamake anime’s script was written by writers Ayumu Hisao (DanMachi: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?), Seiko Takagi (Blue Exorcist, The Promised Neverland, Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku), and Yoriko Tomita (3D Girlfriend, Build Divide: Code Black). The latter also was responsible for the series composition.

Composer Akiyoshi Yasuda (3D Girlfriend, For Whom the Alchemist Exists) created the music.

The Osamake Season 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music hasn’t been announced yet.

For the first season, the Osamake OP was “Chance! & Revenger!” by Riko Azuna, while the ED was “Senryakuteki de Yosoku Funou na Love Comedy no Ending Kyoku” as sung by Inori Minase (voice actress for Kuroha Shida) and Ayane Sakura (voice actress for Shirokusa Kachi).

And, yes, many of the Japanese voice actors were featured in The Quintessential Quintuplets anime. Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, the voice of Maru/Su-chan, also played Fuutarou.

The first season of the Osamake anime was streaming with English subtitles on Crunchyroll and VRV in Spring 2021. Crunchyroll’s Osamake English dub hasn’t been announced.

The first season’s finale, Osamake Episode 12, released on June 30, 2021.

This article provides everything that is known about Osamake Season 2 (Osananajimi ga Zettai ni Makenai Love Comedy Season 2/Osamake: Romcom Where The Childhood Friend Won’t Lose Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Osananajimi ga Zettai ni Makenai Love Comedy Season 2 release date predictions: Renewal possible?

As of the last update, Kadokawa, Studio Doga Kobo, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Osamake Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of an Osamake sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Osananajimi ga Zettai ni Makenai Love Comedy Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

The Osamake reviews have been lower than average from anime fans. The critics seem to hate the entire premise behind the title where all the main girl characters are childhood friends, which took three episodes (or an entire book) to set up.

The quick pacing of the adaptation also didn’t help matters. Adapting the first book so quickly meant the initial romance revenge plot was quickly abandoned in favor of story arcs that focused on the more typical Romcom harem shenanigans.

(The anime also probably sets a record for being the quickest to dispel a decade-long misunderstanding in a Romcom.)

On the other hand, Kadokawa announced in May 2021 that they intended on creating at least 40 anime projects per year by 2023, an increase of 20 percent from 33 titles. Many of these projects will be newer light novels and manga series published by Kadokawa, but it’s possible that more sequels will be renewed, as well.

One factor in Osamake’s favor is the big increase in light novel sales. In November 2019, the overall series had around 100,000 copies in circulation; by October 2020, it was up to 500,000.

The anime’s premiere in Spring 2021 provided a huge boost to book sales. By May 2021, Osamake was consistently in the top 10 for weekly light novel sales in Japan according to Oricon, sometimes beating notables like 86: Eighty-Six, Higehiro, DanMachi, Re:Zero, and even Sword Art Online: Unital Ring.

For some weeks, the Osamake light novel sales in Japan were right behind Tensura: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken). Kadokawa producers have to be paying attention to numbers like that.

At this point, it’s hard to tell if Osamake 2 will overcome negative reviews from Westerners and get renewed, although the book sales numbers are a positive sign. Fans will just have to wait and see.

In the span of only several episodes, Osamake character Kuroha Shida went from “best girl” to “worst girl” in the eyes of many anime fans. Pic credit: Studio Doga Kobo

Osamake manga/light novel series compared to the anime

The story for the Osamake anime series is based on the Osananajimi ga Zettai ni Makenai Love Comedy light novel series by author Shuuichi Nimaru and illustrator Ui Shigure. Started in June 2019, the book series was up to Osamake Volume 8 as of June 10, 2021.

In November 2019, creator Nimaru teamed up with artist Ryou Itou to create the Osamake manga adaptation. Serialized in Monthly Comic Alive, the manga is up to Volume 2 as of February 2021.

In January 2021, manga artist Mutsumi Aoki also launched a spin-off in Monthly Comic Alive called Daily Lives Where the Four-Sister Neighbor Absolutely Will Make You Warm. Obviously, the side stories are focused on the Shida Colorful Sisters Kuroha, Midori, Aoi, and Akane.

Unfortunately, no North American publisher has announced an English Osamake manga translation or a light novel translation. However, there are fan-made translation projects for both the manga and the books.

There was already enough source material for making Osamake Season 2 when the first season finished in June 2021. Pic credit: Ui Shigure

Like many anime TV series based on light novels, the source material is condensed in order to fit into the episodic format. Thankfully, there were not any major changes or skipped story arcs, but the anime did suffer from a reduction in dialogue.

While the light novels were more clear about the thinking of the characters, even the Osamake manga better explained the motivations. For example, Kuro was outwardly happy to help Haru despite being rejected, but in reality, she desired revenge and had already planned on dumping him once he got what he wanted.

On the other hand, the anime scenes with Kuro and Haru were more intimate and emotional. When Kuro expressed her feelings, it came off as more genuine in comparison to the manga, where it seemed like she was teasing him. But that’s the benefit of voice actors since static images and text sometimes cannot convey emotion like vocal tones.

Fans of the light novels may have also noticed that certain characters had cameos where they appeared much earlier in the anime in comparison to the books. For example, “Mad Dog” Shion Oragi first appeared in light novel Volume 4, but Shion had a brief cameo in anime episode 4.

Osamake Season 2 anime TV series will pick up the story again in light novel Volume 5. Pic credit: Ui Shigure

The pacing of the anime remained the same throughout the first season, each book volume being adapted by three episodes. The anime even skipped the OP and ED in some episodes to make certain the story was properly adapted.

All in all, the first season’s finale, Osananajimi ga Zettai ni Makenai Love Comedy Episode 12, corresponded to the ending of light novel Volume 4.

The good news is that there is currently enough source material for making Osamake Season 2.

The bad news is that the Osamake manga is not quite done adapting light novel Volume 2, which means that the manga probably won’t catch up with anime Episode 12 until early 2023. Worse, English-only light novel readers will have to wait until the series is licensed in order to read ahead.

Osamake: Romcom Where The Childhood Friend Won’t Lose Season 2 anime spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Emergency! Emergency! Sueharu Maru has a… fan club?! Our main character hasn’t been isekai’ed to another world, but just like any harem protagonist, the cute girls keep rushing in… to the great annoyance of his childhood friends.

Faced with all this new competition, Shiro, Kuro, and Maria find themselves forming a united front to stave off all the new girls.

With that crisis averted, the Ultramarine Alliance receives an offer to appear on stage at their university’s school festival to perform The Little Mermaid. It’s been a long time since they’ve performed in a play, and Sueharu is very motivated.

Child star actress Maria Momosaka sees the play as a chance to worm her way in closer to a certain actor. But then her parents, whom she thought had abandoned her and her sister years ago, appear in front of her…

The situation becomes even more complicated when Shun Hardy (the blonde jerk that is a talent agency CEO) appears with the most powerful idol in the world. Will Maria be able to avoid getting into trouble this time around?

Speaking of trouble, the twin Shida sisters Aoi and Akane run into a problem when a senior delinquent confesses to Akane. As the twins’ “big brother,” Haru feels like he has no choice but to help, so he ends up sneaking into their school wearing a middle school uniform.

All of this girl trouble will culminate in a shocking school Christmas party. Haru has distanced himself from Shiro, Kuro, and Maria, so now all three girls will approach this party with strategies to win back his heart.

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Osamake Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!