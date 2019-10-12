One Piece: Stampede gets a new English dub trailer — Watch it here

One Piece fans have a great reason to start getting excited! The One Piece: Stampede movie will be available to watch soon with English subtitles shortly before an English dub version.

This latest animated feature film was a huge hit over the summer in Japan. In fact, it was one of Toei Animation‘s most successful theatrical releases ever.

For those of us not in Japan, we have been eagerly waiting to see it and soon the movie will be hitting theaters stateside. To get us hyped, up a new English dub trailer has dropped via IGN by way of Funimation.

Not only do we get to check out some of the newer additions to the English dub cast but also a few bits of new footage that weren’t previously released. It all looks pretty good, especially if you’re a big fan of the franchise.

The returning English voice cast includes Colleen Clinkenbeard, Christopher R. Sabat, Luci Christian, Eric Vale, Sonny Strait, Brina Palencia, Stephanie Young, Patrick Seitz, Ian Sinclair, Mike McFarland, Kyle Hebert, Matthew Mercer, T. Axelrod, Jonathan Brooks, Felecia Angelle, Brad Venable, DC Douglas, and Chris Rager. Daman Mills will be voicing the central villain Douglas Bullet with Mick Wingert voicing Bthe the MC of the Pirate Festival, Anthony Bowling as Donald, and Macy Anne Johnson as Ann.

This new non-canon animated feature film features Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat crew being invited to a huge pirate festival which will bring them together with some old friends and foes to compete in a big treasure hunt to find a lost treasure that once belonged to the former Pirate King Gol D. Roger.

One Piece is written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda and has been serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shōnen Jump since 1997 with over nine hundred chapters released at the moment. The series follows the pirate adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, who has gained the ability to become a rubber man after eating a Devil Fruit. VIZ Media has licensed the manga in English.

Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

The anime series itself was produced by Production I.G. and Toei Animation in 1999. It was then first licensed by 4Kids Entertainment in 2004 before the license was dropped and acquired by Funimation in 2007. The series can be currently streamed on Crunchyroll and FunimationNow.

Funimation will be bringing One Piece: Stampede to US theaters with English subtitles on October 24th, 29th, and 31st. The English dubbed version will become available to watch on October 26th and the 30th.