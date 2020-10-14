The Noblesse Season 2 anime will continue the story of Cadis Etrama Di Raizel, aka Rai, his loyal servant Frankenstein, and their school children friends of Ye Ran High School. But when will Noblesse Season 2 come out?

The 2020 Crunchyroll Original anime is being produced by animation studio Production I.G., which is known for creating the Haikyuu!!! anime and the Psycho-Pass anime series.

Director Yasutaka Yamamoto (Squid Girl) helmed the Noblesse anime project. Writer Sayaka Harada (Code: Realize) handled series composition. Artist Akiharu Ishii (Blood+) was both the character designer and chief animation supervisor.

For the first season, the Noblesse opening (OP) theme song music was “Breaking Dawn” by Kim Jae-joong, while the ending (ED) music was “Etoile” as performed by Oh My Girl.

The Noblesse Season 2 opening and ending music have not yet been announced.

The Noblesse anime was streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll. The finale, Noblesse Episode 13, will be streaming on December 30, 2020.

This article provides everything that is known about Noblesse Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Crunchyroll’s Noblesse Awakening OVA: Episode 0 a must watch

If you just started watching the series and feel like something is missing, you’re not alone. The anime’s first episode really did skip the beginning and drop newcomers into the middle of the story.

The first part of the story was adapted into an anime by Production I.G. back in 2016. Originally released as an OVA episode, Noblesse: Awakening was rebranded as Noblesse Episode 0.

In Japan, the episode was broadcast on TV a week ahead of the Noblesse Episode 1 premiere. Thankfully for international audiences, Crunchyroll has it available for streaming right now so you can catch up on what you missed. It’s also available on Youtube, but only in certain countries.

Crunchyroll also created an explanation video, which gives an overview of key characters and plot points.

Noblesse: Pamyeol-ui Sijak anime a prequel to the main story

Speaking of missing out, there is also the Noblesse: Pamyeol-ui Sijak anime (Noblesse: The Beginning of Destruction). Studio Animal created the 37-minute short story in 2015, and it’s set hundreds of years before the events of the main anime.

To summarize, it’s the tragic story of how the Noblesse Raizel ended up entering his 820-year slumber. It begins with the werewolf lord Muzaka saving a young war orphan named Ashleen. Muzaka abandoned his duties, choosing to focus on Ashleen’s happiness.

During his absence, the werewolf clan launched a new war on the humans. When the Union manipulates Muzaka, it’s up to the Noblesse Raizel to intervene and stop the madness.

Unlike the later anime by Production I.G., the Noblesse prequel had South Korean voice actors. The OVA episode is not available on Crunchyroll, but YouTube has the full episode with English subtitles.

Noblesse’s ending epilogue in the Webtoon was a cliffhanger

The story for the anime is based on the Noblesse Webtoon by writer Jeho Son and artist Kwang-soo Lee. The official English translation started in July 2014. Started in December 2007, the ending in Noblesse’s epilogue, Chapter 544, was released in January 2019.

The entire Noblesse Naver Webtoon was released in eight volumes. Each volume contains several official story arcs, usually three or four.

The official English translation refers to the volumes as “seasons.” That means Noblesse “Season 2” of the Webtoon began with Chapter 93. Here’s a quick guide.

Noblesse Season 1: Chapters 1 – 92

Noblesse Season 2: Chapters 93 – 154

Noblesse Season 3: Chapters 155 – 200

Noblesse Season 4: Chapters 201 – 238

Noblesse Season 5: Chapters 239 – 286

Noblesse Season 6: Chapters 287 – 327

Noblesse Season 7: Chapters 328 – 403

Noblesse Season 8: Chapters 404 – 543

Without getting into major spoilers, Noblesse’s ending finished with a cliffhanger. A major plot event from the previous chapter was undone without any explanation. However, in the epilogue’s final moments, it’s revealed that Frankenstein is trying to access Union records to discover what happened.

Noblesse’s ending certainly left enough mysteries alive that some fans expected a Noblesse sequel to be announced. In the meantime, fans have been speculating about what happened, although the 2016 spin-off, Noblesse: Rai’s Adventure, may provide some context.

Noblesse Webtoon/manhwa compared to the anime: It’s a bad squishy

During an interview with Crunchyroll, writer Jeho Son expressed his hope that anime fans would enjoy the adaptation of his work.

“We recently completed Noblesse, which is a very special project to us. As of this year, it has taken us 11 long years to complete this project. When Lee Kwang Soo and I began work on Noblesse, we thought of the many dreams we wanted to accomplish together. One of the dreams was to have one of our works showcased as a TV animation, which came true. This was all thanks to our viewers, who showed love for Noblesse. I would like to thank Naver, Webtoon, and Production I.G for doing an amazing job on the animation. I hope the viewers find Noblesse exciting and enjoy watching it.”

Unfortunately, anime fans have been slightly disillusioned by how the Crunchyroll Originals have been handling the adaptation of popular Webtoon series.

First, there was the Tower of God anime, which condensed plot elements, removed good jokes, and made other odd changes but was arguably still a good adaptation with a singular focus centered around Bam and Rachel’s relationship.

Similarly, the God of High School anime had great animation and fight scene choreography by Studio MAPPA, but 13 episodes were not enough runtime to squeeze in all the details from the first 112 chapters of the Webtoon’s first two major story arc. After the first several episodes, the main characterization became incoherent, the side characters were barely developed, and major plot points were changed.

And now we have Crunchyroll’s Noblesse anime. The big problem is that Production I.G. chose to keep Episode 0 as-is rather than start afresh. While the Noblesse OVA worked fine as a special bonus for manhwa fans wanting to see action elements of the story animated, it’s not really a good way to launch a series.

Noblesse Episode 0 is basically an extremely abridged version of the first 78 chapters of the Webtoon. To put the episode in perspective, Tower Of God Episode 13 also ended with Chapter 78, which means that the Noblesse anime heavily squished all the main character introductions and backstory into 31 minutes!

As a comparison, it would be like if you started Tower of God and Bam’s betrayal had already happened, or if you started The God of High School and Mori’s secret identity had been revealed. Then you needed to watch a short OVA episode to find out what was going on.

Noblesse Episode 1 picked up the story again with the third story arc of the first volume. It pulled this off by skimming Chapters 80 through 90.

This missing mini-story arc will likely be shifted to a later episode since it introduces a major villain, Union scientist Dr. Crombel. The leader eliminates researchers and releases an experimental subject, leading to M-21’s first powered-up fight.

Frankenstein confronts Dr. Crombel, who was intrigued by this surprise. There was also a scene where the Elders recognized dr. Crombel for his talents, so these chapters can’t be skipped.

Instead, the opening scene jumped ahead by adapting parts of Chapters 106 through 108, which is when the DA-5 special force team was originally introduced. Then it jumped back briefly for parts of Chapter 79, but from then on, the episode focused on introducing M-21 to the school and briefly summarized his backstory concerning M-24. These events began in Chapter 90, but even then, the anime writers made some odd decisions.

The crazy part was that Noblesse Episode 1 even referenced a running gag about Rai waiting for the ramen to multiply even though most of the audience probably had never watched Episode 0. Production I.G. could have tried to smooth the transition over, but other plot elements like Shinwu Han’s broken arm and the reason for the memory wipe was left unexplained.

The context of M-21’s fight with the thugs in the car was also changed. Originally, it was an arrogant celebrity idol named Jung Hansu, who knew Sui Lim. When the groundskeeper told them they couldn’t park where they wanted, Hansu’s bodyguard became violent.

Giving the fight a personal connection by involving Shinwu/Tashiro actually improved the scene for the better. Plus, the Hansu character disappeared as quickly as he was introduced in the Webtoon. The only negative repercussion was that the anime skipped the scene with Sui practically swooning when she first spotted Rai in Chapter 96.

(It’s possible that Sui was cut out of the anime completely since she should have been part of the gathering at Frankenstein’s house in Noblesse Episode 2.)

The main improvement is that the new anime series’s pacing seems to be normal in comparison to Episode 0. The first episode only adapted seven chapters, although the pacing will likely speed up in later episodes.

Noblesse Episode 2 introduced characters Regis K. Landegre and Seira J. Loyard by adapting Chapters 97 through 105 (and parts of 106 and 108). While Shinwu/Tashiro was given an extended human fight scene in addition to Regis vs. M-21, the Webtoon’s story events were rearranged and condensed.

The most significant omission was Frankenstein explaining to M-21 in Chapter 101 that Noblesse does not take human blood, whereas vampires, as humanity calls them, are mutants. It’s forbidden for Nobles to create vampires and Frankenstein also admits that the term Noblesse refers to only one being. Parts of Frankenstein’s explanation regarding Noblesse Oblige and the reason Nobles behave as they do was also pulled from Chapter 108.

Noblesse Episode 3 will likely pick up the story again with Chapter 109 (or introduce Dr. Crombel by adapting the previously skipped chapters).

All in all, it’s predicted that the finale, Noblesse Episode 13, will find a stopping point around Chapter 200. It’s the best stopping point since it’d include the fan-favorite story arcs.

The good news is that there is plenty of chapters left to adapt for a Noblesse Season 2 anime. Better yet, English-only readers wishing to read ahead of the anime can read Noblesse Volume 3: Chapter 201 online.

Noblesse Season 2 release date predictions

As of the last update, Crunchyroll, Naver Webtoon, Production I.G., or any company related to the anime production has not officially confirmed the Noblesse Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a Noblesse sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Noblesse Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

On the one hand, none of the Crunchyroll Originals were immediately renewed for a second season. Since Tower of God Season 2 and The God of High School Season 2 weren’t immediately announced, why should Noblesse Season 2 be any different?

On the other, the Noblesse manhwa is a finished work, so there’s really no reason Crunchyroll and Naver Webtoon shouldn’t plan out a multi-season anime adaptation if the first season is popular enough.

But therein lies the rub. They can’t judge popularity until the first season is over, and the streaming numbers are tabulated.

Since anime productions are scheduled out years in advance, even if the decision is made to greenlight a second season internally, the public announcement will probably not be made until later. Therefore, anime fans will likely be waiting several years for the Noblesse Season 2 anime.

Noblesse Season 2 spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Note: This story was initially published before Noblesse Episode 13 released in Japan. These spoilers assume that the Noblesse Season 2 Episode 1 will start by adapting Chapter 201.

The last time audiences watched the anime, the Union’s 8th fleet had invaded Lukedonia. The resulting battle has the human world on alert due to evidence left behind by all the explosions.

Meanwhile, two Korean government agents named An Sangeen and Na Yonsu investigate the crater left by the battle between Frankenstein and Rael. The two KSA agents are a married couple.

They are sent undercover into Ye Ran High School to gather intel on two potential KSA recruits: Shinwu/Tashiro and Ikhan/Manabu. But the school’s security team is also surveilling the agents!

The two agents create a situation to test Shinwu’s/Tashiro’s potential, but they are caught red-handed in the process. Frankenstein immediately dismisses them as teachers, but then the agents are ordered by the KSA Director to assist an elite Union team arriving shortly.

It turns out the 12th Elder himself has come to investigate the school along with Yuri and Cerberus, the 12th Elder’s elite team of five bodyguards. The Raizel Knights must fight to preserve their peaceful existence at the school.

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Noblesse Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!