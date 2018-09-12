No Game No Life: Zero: English dub/subs of anime NGNL movie now available to watch on Hulu and HIDIVE streaming

The No Game No Life movie is finally available to watch in America. The No Game No Life: Zero English dub just dropped on to the Hulu streaming platform in addition to recently releasing on HIDIVE.

In August 2018, HIDIVE announced that fans can watch No Game No Life Zero streaming starting on September 1 in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and other territories. The No Game No Life Zero movie comes with an English dub as well as Spanish and Japanese audio with Spanish and English subtitles. On the same release date, Hulu also launched the No Game No Life: Zero dub in addition to the English subtitles.

For anime fans wanting to own the movie, the No Game No Life: Zero Blu-Ray/DVD became available in the United States on August 28, 2018. Similar to the streaming launch, the discs come with the No Game No Life: Zero dub.

The story for the No Game No Life movie is based on the Japanese light novel series by author Yu Kamiya. The books are up to No Game No Life Volume 10 as of January 2018.

The story of the first three books was adapted into an anime TV series that originally aired in 2014. The No Game No Life: Zero movie premiered in Japan in 2017. Fans are currently eagerly awaiting No Game No Life Season 2.

No Game No Life: Zero Summary

Many fans of the first season want No Game No Life: Zero explained. The story is described in this manner.

“Amid chaos and destruction, a young man named Riku leads humanity toward tomorrow. One day, in the ruins of an Elf city, he meets Shuvi, an exiled ‘Ex-machina’ android who asks him to teach her what it means to have a human heart.”

Although the NGNL movie sounds like an original story since it’s a huge departure from the first anime season, it’s actually based on No Game No Life Volume 6. Acting as a prequel to the main events, the book has the god Tet describing how the Ten Pledges came to rule Disboard after the tragic end of the Great War between the 16 races.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Raag8InWBVY