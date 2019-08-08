New Yakitate!! Japan manga in the works

It looks like the manga about baking bread, outrageous reactions, and strange puns will continue. That’s right folks, Yakitate!! Japan is back!

Recently creator Takashi Hashiguchi announced the news on his Twitter in which the new series entitled Yakitate!! Japan Super Real will launch on the LINE Manga app on August 16.

Does this mean we will see Azuma and the rest of the Pantasia Southern Tokyo branch? Maaaaaaaybe? At least from the tweeted image, it looks like we’ll see the characters from the previous manga make cameo appearances.

A new lead character will be introduced in this new series though.

The original Yakitate!! Japan manga series serialized in Shogakukan‘s Weekly Shōnen Sunday magazine from 2001 to 2007. Viz Media released the mangas over 26 volumes in English.

A 69-episode anime aired in 2004 with Right Stuf releasing the series on DVD with English subtitles.

Here is the synopsis:

Kazuma Azuma is a boy on a quest to create the national bread of Japan which he dubs Ja-pan (one of the many puns in the series). To get the experience he needs to become a world class baker, he travels to Tokyo to the bread making chain of Pantasia. Along the way he gains friends and rivals, all for the purpose of creating his ideal Ja-pan!

You can currently watch Yakitate!! Japan via streaming on Crunchyroll.