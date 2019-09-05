New visual for The Hero is Overpowered but Overly Cautious and details

If you played an RPG video game before, then you’re already familiar with the concept of grinding levels.

For everyone else, grinding levels in a game mean fighting low-level monsters to raise your level. This tactic usually helps you fight a difficult boss to make the game easier.

That’s the idea behind the upcoming fantasy comedy anime The Hero is Overpowered but Overly Cautious (Kono Yūsha ga Ore TUEEE Kuse ni Shinchō Sugiru).

Recently a new piece of key visual art was released for the upcoming anime series based on the Japanese fantasy light novels. I have to say, there’s a bit of fan service here, but we’re not complaining.

The isekai anime (the hero arrives from another world) follows Seiya Ryūgūin. He finds himself summoned by a goddess to aid her in a video game-like-fantasy world on hard mode.

While Seiya is a more than a capable hero, he is also incredibly over-cautious. He does things like buying three sets of armor; one to wear, one as a backup, and another one as a backup for the backup.

He’ll even fight low-level monsters such as slimes with all his power.

The Hero is Overpowered but Overly Cautious features Yuichiro Umehara as the voice of Seiya Ryūgūin and Aki Toyosaki as the voice of Ristarte.

Masayuki Sakoi directs the series at WHITE FOX with Kenta Ihara, who is writing and supervising the scripts, and Mai Toda as the character designer.

MYTH&ROID performs the opening theme song TIT FOR TAT and Riko Azuna does the ending theme entitled be perfect,plz!.

The series started as a series of light novels written by Light Tuchihi with art by Kakuyomu. They were published in Japan by Kadokawa Books. Yen Press licensed the English version, and a manga adaptation serialized in Kadokawa’s Monthly Dragon Age in 2018.

The Hero is Overpowered but Overly Cautious will broadcast in Japan starting October 2 on AT-X, Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, TV Aichi, B11, and AbemaTV.