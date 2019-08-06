New trailer for Weathering With You featuring RADWIMPS

Fans of Makoto Shinka’s Your Name have been eagerly awaiting this next project ‘Weathering With You’ (Tenki no ko) and after making 5,908,466,600 yen (about $55.7 million) in the box office when it opened in Japan on July 19th we can safely say that it’s a pretty big success.

Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

To celebrate its run in Japanese theaters, a new trailer has dropped which features one of the film’s theme songs, Grand Escape (Movie Edit), performed by RADWIMPS and featuring Toko Miura.

GKIDS has licensed the film for an English release and aiming to have it out in 2020. A North American premiere is set to open at the Toronto International Film Festival this September.

Here’s a brief summary from GKIDS:

The summer of his high school freshman year, Hodaka runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hodaka meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong­willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky…

The team behind Weathering With You includes Shinkai as the director and writer, Masayoshi Tanaka as the character designer, Atsushi Tamura as the animation director, and Hiroshi Takiguchi as the art director.

Shinkai also has written the novel adapation of the film which was released on July 18th, while the soundtrack was dropped on July 19th, and a manga adaptation by Watari Kubota was launched in Kodansha’s ‘Afternoon’ magazine on July 25th.