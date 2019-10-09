Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma Season 4: Watch the new trailer and check out the new end song by nano.RIPE

Get your eating bib on because the fourth course of Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma is almost upon us. In fact, it’s just in a couple of days.

Ready your mind, body, and spirit for new meals that will tantalize senses and make everyone watching really hungry — as well as a bit lewd. That’s right, Soma and the gang are ready to whip together a new batch of meals that makes us wish that we can eat what we see on our screens.

To promote Season 4 of Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, a new special music video has been released which features the new ending song titled Emblem by nano.RIPE. The Japanese pop-rock group are no strangers to the series because they also performed Snow Drop, which was the second season end theme and Kyokyo Jitsujitsu, which was the third season end theme.

Season four will be released on October 11 in Japan and will be also be streamed on Crunchyroll with English subtitles. The Fourth Plate will end the big story arc that began in season three as Soma and Erina fight back against Erina’s father and his conformist cooking philosophy. It’s all going to explode with a big bang of flavor against the new Elite Ten.

If you have been reading the manga, then you know that this is going to be pretty epic. In fact, check out the new trailer with English subtitles, which also recently just dropped that will give you a quick refresher course on what happened in season three of the Regiments de Cuisine.

The anime follows a young chef by the name of Soma Yukihira, whose dream is to one day take over his family’s diner. Upon graduating from middle school, he finds himself enrolled at an elite cooking school called Totsuki Academy where only one percent of the students actually end up graduating. It’s going to end up being an all-out battle of flavor and spirit for Soma to climb up to the top of the culinary mountain.

The manga Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma was originally written by Yuto Tsukuda with illustrations by Shun Saeki and was published first in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. The combination of combat and cooking has quickly made this series a fan favorite. VIZ Media has licensed the manga in English with the first volume hitting shelves in 2014. The anime television series was adapted by the Japanese animation studio J.C. Staff in 2015.