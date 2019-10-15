New Pokémon: The Series trailer gives us a look at the new professor and his daughter

We recently got a look at the new professor in the upcoming Pokémon anime series where Ash and a new friend will be revisiting familiar places. Now a new trailer has been released featuring both the good professor, his daughter, and revealing some new information.

“Pokemon” new anime series overview PV for Koharu (CV: Kana Hanazawa) and Professor Sakuragi (CV: Yuichi Nakamura); airs November 17th#anipoke#アニポケ pic.twitter.com/zzaVr6FT2G — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd8I8) October 13, 2019

In the next leg of Ash’s journey to become the very best there ever was, he will be traveling with a new buddy by the name of Gou. While on their adventure, one of their stops will be Ash’s Kanto region home where he’ll meet Professor Sakurai and his daughter, who is named Koharu. Keep in mind these are the character’s Japanese names and will likely be different in the dubbed version (the professor will probably end up being named after a plant).

We also learn that Koharu’s Pokémon partner will be a very adorable corgi-like Yamper (which is an electric type). She’s also a childhood friend of Gou, as well as being the same age him.

Much like the other teasers we have seen, this one is very light on actual footage but we’ll likely get one that’s more detailed soon. Especially since Pokemon: The Series will be premiering on November 17th in Japan.

It’s already getting a lot of hype as it’s said to reboot things a bit by featuring the previously visited regions with Ash and Gou. Don’t worry we will be seeing the new Galar region from Pokémon: Sword and Shield.

Daiki Tomiyasu will be serving as the chief director for OLM along with Maki Odaira as Series Director, Kunihiko Yuyama as Creative Supervisor, Shuhei Yasuda as Character Designer, Masafumi Mima as Sound Director, and Yuki Hayashi as the Series Composer. Daiki Yamashita will be voicing the new protagonist Gou, Yuichi Nakamura as Professor Sakuragi, and Kana Hanazawa as Koharu.

At the moment, there has been no official information on when the English dubbed version of the series will air in North America, but it’s unlikely that it will be too long after the Japanese debut. Pokémon: Sword and Shield, the video game, will be available on the Nintendo Switch on November 15th and it will require 10.3GB of free space.

Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

Pokémon originally began as a series of video games developed by Game Freak and published by Nintendo and The Pokémon Company in 1996. The anime series premiered in Japan in 1997 on TV Tokyo and was first licensed in English by 4Kids Entertainment and then by The Pokémon Company. Since then, there have been 1,084 episodes aired which include eight TV specials and twenty-five side story episodes. A live-action movie titled Pokémon: Detective Pikachu which stars Ryan Reynolds and Justice Smith hit in theaters in 2019.