New Pokémon anime announcement teaser revealed

For 22 years we have watched Ash Ketchum (Satoshi in Japan) train to become the very best Pokémon trainer there ever was. Since that faithful first episode on April 1, 1997, we watched the eternally young Ash encounter over 800 Pokémon on his adventures.

Fans were informed that there was going to be a big announcement made over this weekend that relates to the popular video game and anime franchise. Most expected that it would be an update about the end of the current Pokémon: Sun and Moon series as we gear up for the next game release, Pokémon: Sword and Shield.

Such news is pretty typical when a new Pokémon game is set for release. It leads to a new story arc in the anime series, where Ash finds himself in a new region to explore and make new friends.

But now it looks like we’re going to be getting a whole new Pokémon series. A teaser trailer of it was released on the official Pokémon YouTube channel. Or at least that’s what it looks like. At the end of this teaser, we see learn that the new series will be entitled Pocket Monsters, which was the original name of the franchise when it was released in Japan.

In this new trailer, we see the starters for the previous games, such as Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle, all the way to the upcoming game that’s set for launch next year, which includes Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble from the Galar region.

At the moment, there has been no confirmation that this new anime series will be an original series or if it will somehow link up with the anime that features Ash and Pikachu.

What we do know is that The Pokémon Company did reveal that more details about this show will be shared on September 29. This means we have about a month to speculate and theorize. What do you think? Will this be an entirely new show or will it have ties to the current Pokémon anime series that’s airing right now?