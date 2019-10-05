New Plunderer teaser video also features the voice actors of Lynn May and Pele

Looking forward to the upcoming Plunderer anime? A new teaser has been released for the anime adaptation to the fantasy adventure manga by Suu Minazuki.

The trailer features the characters Lynn May and Pele, who are soldiers in the Royal Army that are tasked with hunting down the Legendary Red Baron known as Licht Bach. Included in the video is also an interview that showcases Ari Ozawa, who voices Lynn May, and Aoi Ichikawa, who voices Pele.

There are a lot of fans eagerly waiting for this anime series to drop. And from the looks of previously released teaser videos, it seems that they have captured the wacky comedy and action of the source material. Fingers crossed that it’s going to be as good as the manga.

Hiroyuki Kanbe directs the anime series and it features animation production by Geek Toys. Plunderer takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where each human has a “count” ranking. It is a number that’s related to their life that ticks down. It could be anything from the number of footsteps one takes to the number of compliments given to them. When this number reaches zero, they are then sent to the abyss.

The character, Hina, was given a mission from her mother, whose count had reached zero, to search for the Legendary Red Baron. While on her quest, she meets a strange masked swordsman with a ridiculously low count named Licht Bach. It actually turns out to be one of the seven Legendary Red Barons known as The Flash Baron.

The original Plunderer manga series was first serialized in Monthly Ace magazine in 2014 and has been licensed by Yen Press. They published the first English translated volume. The anime series will be premiering in Japan beginning in January of 2020. It has also been licensed by Funimation and will be streamed on FunimationNOW.