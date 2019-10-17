New Nendoroid figure of Yusuke Urameshi from Yu Yu Hakusho revealed

The anime series, Yu Yu Hakusho, will always be one of those classic gems that fans of a certain era bring up and appreciate. Now, a new Nendoroid figure has been revealed that features the protagonist, Yusuke Urameshi.

This version of Yusuke is from the Dark Tournament story arc, which is perhaps the most well known of the storylines. This new posable figure from the Good Smile Company comes loaded with a number of goodies for display.

According to Crunchyroll, it comes with a plastic stand and a number of interchangeable parts for a variety of action poses. There are three different face plates — the character’s confident and somewhat cocky smile, an intense shouting expression, and a goofy laughing expression. We also see an interchangeable front hairpiece that showcases the character with his hair down.

When it comes to effect parts, there are two different pieces. The figure comes with the trademark Spirit Gun (Reigan) effect and the Spirit Shotgun (Shottogan) effect part. And lastly, the figure comes with Yusuke’s spirit beast Pu, or as it’s known in the English dubbed version, Puu. It’s perfect to display on top of Yusuke’s head.

If I had one complaint when it comes to this Nendoroid, it would be that it doesn’t come with the spirit cuff (Jū Rei Jō: Shu no Gyō) effect, which Genkai used on Yusuke to increase his spirit energy reserves. That would have been a really awesome addition.

The figure stands at approximately 100mm in height, made from ABS and PVC and sculpted by Shichibee. It’s now available for pre-order in the Crunchyroll Store for $56.99 and orders are estimated to ship out on July 30. 2020.

Yu Yu Hakusho was written and illustrated by Yoshihiro Togashi. The manga was originally serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shōnen Jump from 1990 to 1994. There were 175 chapters published and collected in 19 volumes. VIZ Media licensed the manga for an English release.

It was adapted into an anime with 112 episodes that aired from 1992 to 1994. Funimation licensed the anime series in 2001 and it ran on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim, and later, Toonami. There have also been two animated films released, along with a series of OVAs, audio albums, video games, and more. A new OVA was even announced during New York Comic Con 2019.

As we said before, Yu Yu Hakusho is a classic fan-favorite series that sold over 50 million copies in Japan. It also won a number of awards that include the Shogakukan Manga Award and the Animage Anime Grand Prix prize for the best anime in 1994 and 1995.