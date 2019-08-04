New limited edition My Hero Academia anime Loot Crate

Who doesn’t like a good loot crate? If you’re a fan of the anime series My Hero Academia then you’ll want to get your hands on this latest blind box offering from Loot Crate and Funimation!

There’s two versions of this limited edition Plus Ultra Crate that will contain five to seven exclusive items that you can only get from one of these boxes.

Score yourself some officially licensed ‘My Hero Academia’ collectibles and gear. The standard version will run you $74.99 and the box is stuffed to the gills with goodies that will total over $100 in value.

From what we can make out via the promos (and from what’s usually included in these crates) is that there’s a figure of some sort, some type of Funko! Pop, and a shirt. The rest is kind of up in the air, but that’s the fun of purchasing one of these Loot Crates!

You can also upgrade your order to a Premium Crate, which will include what’s described as a Premium Jacket, for $124.99. As we said before these are limited edition crates, so when they’re sold out, they are gone for good!

Also as an incentive to putting in an early order, you can score yourself a nifty Plus Ultra keychain while supplies last. Shipping is expected to go out in Winter of 2019 and you can put in an order right now via the Loot Crate website.